Professor Daddy-O Releases New Album ‘G.O.A.T Antidote’ – WATCH/LISTEN

*Singer LaTocha Scott of the R&B group Xscape has opened up about her weight loss journey during an interview with “Out Loud with Claudia Jordan.”

Scott decided to get serious about her health because she was tired of being called the “big girl” in the group. As noted by Madame Noire, rapper Biggie Small famously called the Xscape ugly.

During her conversation with Jordan, Scott shared that she kicked off her health journey by working out regularly and following a vegan diet.

Below are excerpts from their discussion.

Was it hard for her to make the transition?

It was not. Keep in mind, Claudia I was the big girl of the group Xscape. People would say, ‘The big girl can sing.’ I didn’t want that for my life. And my husband was like, ‘We’re going to start working out.’ He’s very brutally honest. And he said, ‘They’re saying all of these things about you Tocha but you can do something about them.’ So we just started working out. He loves working out. So he’s been my trainer since early on. And we’ve just been consistent.

We started reading labels and being like, ‘Wait a minute? What’s in this?’

It’s so crazy because people would eat my food and then when they go, they’ll ask questions. What’s this what did you put in it? And I’m like you guys are going to go to McDonalds or Burger King and you’re not going to ask what’s in it. But I think the vegan thing throws people off. It just means no dairy and no animal.

The weight

I think my highest weight was 190 pounds. And I’m a lot smaller than that. Everybody wants to be known for who they are—not big girl, skinny girl or anything else so I was determined to get out of that shadow and just focus on eating healthier.

How she felt being called the big girl.

It’s hurtful. Very hurtful. I came home a lot of nights crying. And that’s another reason my husband and I are as close as we are. Because he gave me that shoulder and he gave me the real. ‘Yeah, they’re saying this. I hear it. But you’re better than this. You’re beautiful. Inside and out. Once you realize that LaTocha, you’ll be fine.’ Every day we set goals. So he was very instrumental in me getting to LaTocha but it was very hurtful early on.

Learn more about LaTocha’s vegan recipes via her coobook, LaTochas Planted Lifestyle, here.