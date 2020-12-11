crime
Newport Beach Woman Charged with Murder After DUI Crash Kills Parents, Injures Young Children
*A 22-year-old California woman has been charged with two counts of murder after crashing her vehicle into another car that killed a husband and wife, and injured their three young daughters.
Grace Elizabeth Coleman, of Newport Beach, was driving under the influence when her Range Rover crashed into the family of five on Newport Coast Drive Tuesday night.
According to CBS Los Angeles, Henry Eduardo Saldana-Mejia, 27, and his wife, 29-year-old Gabriela Andrade, died at the scene. Their young daughters — ages 1, 4, and 5 were seriously injured despite being secured in car seats.
Three small children are in the hospital in serious condition Wednesday after a crash the night before left two adults in the same vehicle dead, officials saidhttps://t.co/y4mjXwWkIS
— KTLA (@KTLA) December 10, 2020
Coleman ran a red light before the crash and was arrested after trying to flee the scene on foot. She had a blood alcohol concentration of more than .20, police said.
“Three young girls are orphans because of the selfish decision of a stranger,” Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer said in a statement. “Children should not have to grow up without their parents because someone decided to make the wrong decision and get behind the wheel while intoxicated.”
Coleman is facing two counts of murder, a count of driving under the influence of alcohol causing bodily injury, a count of driving with a blood alcohol of .08% or more causing bodily injury, and a count of hit and run with injury — all felonies. She also faces three felony enhancements of great bodily injury suffered by the couple’s daughters. Coleman has also been charged with a misdemeanor count of driving under the influence of alcohol after her arrest on Aug. 29 in Laguna Beach, per the report.
If convicted as charged, Coleman faces a maximum sentence of 34 years and eight months to life in state prison. Prosecutors have requested her bail be set at $2 million.
Kim Kardashian Begs President Trump to Stop Execution of Brandon Bernard
*Kim Kardashian is urging President Donald Trump to stop tonight’s government execution of 40-year-old Brandon Bernard.
The reality TVstar has for months advocated for his death sentence to be commuted to life in prison. Bernard was convicted for his involvement in the 1999 murders of youth ministers Todd and Stacie Bagley in Texas, when he was 18 years old. Bernard was reportedly less responsible than any of his co-defendants, who served 20 years and are now home from prison.
Bernard’s execution is scheduled for Thursday.
Kardashian previously took to Twitter to bring awareness to the case late last month.
Brandon Bernard, a 40-year-old father is going to be executed tomorrow by our federal government. Having gotten to know Brandon, I am heartbroken about this execution. I’m calling on @realDonaldTrump to grant Brandon a commutation and allow him to live out his sentence in prison. https://t.co/soccUQFmac
— Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) December 9, 2020
“A terrible case has been brought to my attention and I need your help. Without it, on December 12th Brandon Bernard is going to be executed for a crime he participated in as a teenager,” she wrote on Twitter..
A day before Bernard’s execution, Kardashian returned to social media to call on Trump “to grant Brandon a commutation and allow him to live out his sentence in prison,” she wrote. Adding, “Having gotten to know Brandon, I am heartbroken about this execution.”
Hours before his scheduled death, the influencer shared an emotional update about what could her last conversation with Bernard.
“Just spoke to Brandon for what will likely be the last time. Hardest call I’ve ever had. Brandon, selfless as always, was focused on his family and making sure they are ok. He told me not to cry because our fight isn’t over,” Kardashian wrote.
Don’t forget to also share the names and family pictures of the people he helped murder. This is Todd and Stacie Bagley. Brandon Bernard set their car on fire with them in it after his friends shot them both in the head. Stacie died from smoke inhalation. pic.twitter.com/n17nKXCqaS
— ❕Disputed Monkey 🙊 (@WonderMonkey78) December 9, 2020
“When he told me he’s claustrophobic and they offered to give him a shot of Sedative to calm him down before they put him in the chair and he just didn’t want to panic, I literally lost it. I had to mute my phone so he wouldn’t hear me cry like that,” she added in a follow up post.
“We didn’t say goodbye bc we wanted to be hopeful that we would talk again, we said talk to you soon! Broken heart,” she continued.
The Trump administration resumed federal executions in July and has carried out eight so far, following a 17-year suspension of the death penalty.
First Look: Forest Whitaker in ‘Godfather of Harlem’ Season 2 (Trailer)
*EPIX has released the first teaser trailer for Forest Whitaker’s “Godfather of Harlem,” premiering in April.
“Godfather of Harlem” tells a story inspired by infamous crime boss Bumpy Johnson (Whitaker), who in the early 1960s returned from eleven years in prison to find the neighborhood he once ruled in shambles. With the streets controlled by the Italian mob, Bumpy must take on the Genovese crime family to regain control. During the brutal battle, he forms an alliance with radical preacher Malcolm X – catching Malcolm’s political rise in the crosshairs of social upheaval and a mob war that threatens to tear the city apart
Season two will see Bumpy continue his struggle to reclaim command over Harlem from the Italian mobsters by attempting to seed internal discord and sever their vital heroin pipeline. Meanwhile, Malcolm X will be forced to choose between violent and nonviolent response to the near constant threats to his life and his relationship with Bumpy will be severely tested.
Watch the trailer below:
Gunman Who Fatally Shot Texas Rapper Mo3 Has Been Arrested
*A suspect in connection with the November shooting of Texas rapper Mo3 has been arrested.
We previously reported… Mo3 was gunned down on an interstate in the Dallas, according to TMZ. The 28-year-old rapper, whose real name is Melvin Noble, was on the come up in the rap game. He was also a known associate of Louisiana rapper Boosie Badazz.
The story goes that he was driving on the freeway when another car pulled up next to him. Apparently Mo3 stopped his car and a gunman got out of his and approached the rapper. TMZ reports that Mo3 also got out of his car and started running down the interstate with the gunman chasing him.
Dang y’all shot MO3 in the head smhhhh pic.twitter.com/hFrFTu3zoF
— Lon D. Rob (@Mr_Class__) November 11, 2020
The gunman fired multiple rounds with at least one striking Mo3 in the back of the head.
First responders transported him to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.
According to TMZ, the gunman also shot a bystander who was sitting in his vehicle. The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
**ARREST MADE** Through the course of the investigation, Detectives determined that suspect Kewon Dontrell White, a 21-year old B/M was responsible for killing the victim, Melvin A. Noble. His bond for the murder charge will be set by the magistrate. https://t.co/JojHl8kTse
— Dallas Police Dept (@DallasPD) December 10, 2020
Fox 23 reports that the gunamn, Kewon Dontrell White, 21, is facing a murder charge as well as a charge of illegally possessing a firearm as a felon. He’s currently in federal custody, Dallas police said in a news release Wednesday.
Police have not released a motive in the case.
