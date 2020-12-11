Legal
FKA Twigs Sues Ex-boyfriend Shia LaBeouf for ‘Relentless Abuse’ in New Lawsuit
*FKA twigs has accused ex-boyfriend Shia LaBeouf of physical, emotional, and mental abuse in a new lawsuit.
The New York Times details the suit, which was filed in Los Angeles by the singer, whose real name is Tahliah Debrett Barnett, US Weekly reports.
“I’d like to be able to raise awareness on the tactics that abusers use to control you and take away your agency,” said the Grammy nominee, who co-starred in LaBeouf’s semi-autobiographical film “Honey Boy.”
One incident cited in the suit occurred during a February 2019 trip to a desert, and twigs alleges LaBeouf woke her up in the middle of the night and choked her. On the way home, he was driving recklessly without his seatbelt, threatening to crash the car until unless she “professed her love for him.” The actor is also alleged to have knowingly given twigs an STD.
READ MORE: FOR THE RECORD Podcast: Tiny Lister’s Cousin on Actor’s Health, Family Rift, Prison Stint, Daughter & More (EUR Exclusive)
Karolyn Pho, who also dated LaBeouf, is named in the suit, and she claims he once drunkenly headbutted her and pinned her to the bed. Both Pho and FKA Twigs claim he had rules about how many times a day they had to touch him.
Email correspondences between the Times and LaBeouf are cited in the suit.
“I’m not in any position to tell anyone how my behavior made them feel,” he said in one email, per the Times. “I have no excuses for my alcoholism or aggression, only rationalizations. I have been abusive to myself and everyone around me for years. I have a history of hurting the people closest to me. I’m ashamed of that history and am sorry to those I hurt. There is nothing else I can really say.”
In another email, LaBeouf said “many of these allegations are not true” but that he “owed” twigs and Pho the “opportunity to air their statements publicly and accept accountability for those things I have done.” He also said he was a “sober member” of a 12-step program, but that he is “not cured” of alcoholism.
“But I am committed to doing what I need to do to recover, and I will forever be sorry to the people that I may have harmed along the way,” he said.
FKA twigs says she will donate a “significant portion” of any monetary damages to domestic violence-related charities.
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip
Disney Confirms ‘Sister Act 3’ in the Works with Whoopi Goldberg and Tyler Perry
*Disney has confirmed that “Sister Act 3” is in the works starring Whoopi Goldberg with Tyler Perry attached to produce. The project comes almost 30 years after the last movie.
“Sister Act” is about a singer who goes into hiding as a nun after witnessing a crime. The film premiered in 1992 and was a huge hit at the box office, grossing over $231 million against a $31 million budget. The sequel, “Sister Act 2: Back in the Habit,” released the following year.
According to Walt Disney Studios Motion Picture Production boss Sean Bailey, the third title in the franchise is in development. Oscar winner Goldberg is also producing the film. It was previously announced that “Insecure” co-EP Regina Hicks and then Star showrunner Karin Gist were working on the script, per Deadline.
“Sister Act 3” will debut on Disney+.
READ MORE: ‘Tyler Perry’s Ruthless’ on Paley Front Row – Brand New Discussion with the Cast TONIGHT
Goldberg discussed the film during appearance on “The Late Show with James Corden” in October. When the host asked why a third film hasn’t happened, the actress explained, “Because for a long time they kept saying no one wanted to see it,” Goldberg said.
“And then, quite recently, it turns out, that that may not be true. People might want to see it. So, we’re working diligently to try to figure out how to get the gang together and come back.”
The film was among several projects revealed Thursday during the virtual Disney Investor Day presentation. The titles are set to air across its various TV and movie platforms, including a series based on the “Alien” movie franchise, set to air on FX.
The company also announced a sequel to “Enchanted” along with a prequel to “Toy Story.”
Entertainment
FOR THE RECORD Podcast: Tiny Lister’s Cousin on Actor’s Health, Family Rift, Prison Stint, Daughter & More (EUR Exclusive)
*Amid the shock surrounding the loss of Tommy “Tiny” Lister, we’ve learned that there were aspects of his life and final years that were even more of a mystery than the immediate hours after his sudden death.
“He was really private about his health,” said Vincent Brantley, an actor/director/producer and former songwriter of such hits as New Edition’s “Cool It Now,” and Lister’s cousin through marriage. In a phone conversation with EURWEB’s Lee Bailey late Thursday, Brantley paints a portrait of Lister as a father doting on his 10-year-old daughter, and also a fiercely private man who had a strained relationship with his extended family, fell on hard times financially, served three years in prison and was looking forward to a big payday to reprise his iconic role of Deebo in the next “Friday” film.
“That’s all he talked about and he was going to get a big paycheck for half a million dollars,” Brantley said. “That was going to be his big rebound.”
Brantley said he and Lister were also pitching a pilot centered around a retired Hall-of-Fame NFL player starting a family restaurant, a project that was crafted as a starring vehicle for Lister, but was derailed by COVID-19.
(Scroll Down to HEAR the Podcast)
Brantley said he, like everyone else, is waiting for Lister’s autopsy report to learn the cause of death, but did notice that something was a bit off with his cousin in the last several times they hung out.
“Each time I saw him he was moving slow. He looked good in one respect, but there was an unhealthy quality to him and I couldn’t really put my finger on it,” Brantley said, adding, “I think he had some issues with his sugar.”
Lister was “really private about his health,” Brantley said. “He wasn’t really about showing weakness.”
(Scroll Down to HEAR the Podcast)
His health wasn’t the only thing Tiny kept to himself. Not too many fans knew that Lister spent about three years in jail.
“He’s only been out maybe two, three years,” Brantley said. He described Tiny’s crime as a federal case involving a real estate foreclosure scam among business partners. “He was making a s**tload of money. They were making a lot of money. He pretty much lost everything.”
Once Tiny got out of jail, Brantley said that he and another cousin gave him money to help him get on his feet, and he was able to experience profound joy in his final months through precious time spent with his 10-year-old daughter, Faith.
“In the last year, he’s just been glued to his daughter,” Brantley said.
“A lot of times guys who have kids later in age discover… Tiny kind of discovered his father side,” he continued. “That little girl had his heart wrapped around her finger.”
Listen to the entire conversation between Brantley and Bailey in our For The Record podcast below:
News
Kardashians Ink Hulu Deal to ‘Create Global Content’
*The Kardashian-Jenner clan have signed a multi-year deal to “create global content” that will stream exclusively on Hulu.
“Excited to announce our new multi year partnership with Hulu and Star and what’s to come in 2021 @hulu,” Kris Jenner tweeted Thursday. The new content from the family is expected to premiere in late 2021, PEOPLE reports.
The deal comes months after E! announced that their reality series, “Keeping Up with the Kardashians,” will end next year. The show initially premiered in 2006.
“To our amazing fans – It is with heavy hearts that we’ve made the difficult decision as a family to say goodbye to Keeping Up with the Kardashians,” Kim said in a statement shared on Instagram. “After what will be 14 years, 20 seasons, hundreds of episodes and numerous spin-off shows, we are beyond grateful to all of you who’ve watched us for all of these years – through the good times, the bad times, the happiness, the tears, and the many relationships and children. We’ll forever cherish the wonderful memories and countless people we’ve met along the way.”
READ MORE: Kim Kardashian Begs President Trump to Stop Execution of Brandon Bernard
Excited to announce our new multi year partnership with Hulu and Star and what’s to come in 2021 @hulu
— Kris Jenner (@KrisJenner) December 10, 2020
“Without Keeping Up with The Kardashians, I wouldn’t be where I am today. I am so incredibly grateful to everyone who has watched and supported me and my family these past 14 incredible years,” Kim wrote. “This show made us who we are and I will be forever in debt to everyone who played a role in shaping our careers and changing our lives forever.”
E! networks said of the cancellation: “E! has been the home and extended family to the Kardashian-Jenners for what will be 14 years, featuring the lives of this empowering family. Along with all of you, we have enjoyed following the intimate moments the family so bravely shared by letting us into their daily lives.
“While it has been an absolute privilege and we will miss them wholeheartedly, we respect the family’s decision to live their lives without our cameras. It is not our final goodbye yet, we are excited to have the new season of Keeping Up with the Kardashians launching on September 17 with the final season airing in 2021,” E! Networks continued. “We thank the entire extended family and our production partners, Bunim Murray and Ryan Seacrest Productions for embarking on this global phenomenon together.”
The final season of the series is scheduled to air on E! in early 2021.
Search
Trending
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip6 months ago
Vanessa Bryant: Pro Athletes Sliding in DMs of Kobe Bryant’s Widow
-
Slider7 months ago
Clutch My Peaches!: Cynthia Bailey Reportedly Out and Offered Reduced #RHOA Role to Make Room for Phaedra Parks
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip6 months ago
Mike Pence Invites Candace Owens to White House for Talks on Race Relations
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip7 months ago
Trapped in the Closet? Fans Suspect Diddy’s New Girlfriend is Transgender [VIDEO]
-
George Floyd7 months ago
Jacob Pederson: St. Paul Police Officer Accused of Starting #GeorgeFloyd Riot [WATCH]
-
#BlackLivesMatter6 months ago
B(l)ack Stabbing Candace Owens Raising Funds for Cop who Killed Rayshard Brooks – Wants ATL Mayor Fired
-
News6 months ago
Ms. Robbie of ‘Welcome to Sweetie Pies’ Claims Son’s Ex Won’t Allow Her to See Grandson [VIDEO]
-
Apple News1 year ago
Inside Trump Winery Wedding of Candace Owens and Rich Brit George Farmer