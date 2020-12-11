Estranged Wife of Malik Beasley Says She and Son Kicked Out Home Amid Larsa Pippen Scandal

*Malik Beasley’s wife, Montana Yao, claims she’s been kicked out of the family home after filing for divorce amid the basketball player’s cheating scandal with Larsa Pippen.

We previously reported… sources tell E! News that Yao filed for divorce shortly after the NBA star was spotted in Miami holding hands with Pippen.

Yao says she was “blindsided” after seeing photos online of the Minnesota Timberwolves guard looking very much like he’s coupled up with Scottie Pippen’s estranged wife.

A source close to Yao told TMZ Sports that Beasley was getting cozy with Larsa while his wife was waiting for him to return to their home in Minnesota to celebrate his 24th birthday on November 26.

Larsa is 46 and Beasley is 24. She is still married to Scottie.

The photographs of him holding hands with Pippen surfaced on December 1. Hours after the photos surfaced online, Yao spoke about her husband’s infidelity.

“Wow… I don’t even know this man,” she wrote on her Instagram Story at the time. “This is wild y’all I’m seeing it for the first time just like y’all. The truth always comes out one way or another … I’ve always and will forever remain true to who I am and GOD has never let me down.”

Yao, 23, gave fans an update on Wednesday following the scandal

“Hey y’all I just wanted to say THANK YOU so much for your tremendous love and support during this time,” she wrote in an Instagram statement. “Things have been pretty rough, I’m not going to lie.” She went on to claim that she and her son were “told to leave our family home 10 days ago, and just like you all I’m pretty confused.”

Yao noted that there has been “no private or public addressing of the situation, nor any type of apology” from Beasley.

The estranged couple tied the knot in March after welcoming their son a year prior.

The former Miss Malibu Teen USA noted that she is “focusing on healing myself and becoming the best mother I can be at this time,” she concluded.

Larsa and Scottie wed in 1997 and split for a second time in 2018 when the NBA star filed for divorce. They share four children, Scotty Jr., 20, Preston, 18, Justin, 15, and 12-year-old Sophia.