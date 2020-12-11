Relationships
Estranged Wife of Malik Beasley Says She and Son Kicked Out Home Amid Larsa Pippen Scandal
*Malik Beasley’s wife, Montana Yao, claims she’s been kicked out of the family home after filing for divorce amid the basketball player’s cheating scandal with Larsa Pippen.
We previously reported… sources tell E! News that Yao filed for divorce shortly after the NBA star was spotted in Miami holding hands with Pippen.
Yao says she was “blindsided” after seeing photos online of the Minnesota Timberwolves guard looking very much like he’s coupled up with Scottie Pippen’s estranged wife.
A source close to Yao told TMZ Sports that Beasley was getting cozy with Larsa while his wife was waiting for him to return to their home in Minnesota to celebrate his 24th birthday on November 26.
Larsa is 46 and Beasley is 24. She is still married to Scottie.
READ MORE: Wife of NBA Star Malik Beasley Files for Divorce Over Alleged Affair with Larsa Pippen
The photographs of him holding hands with Pippen surfaced on December 1. Hours after the photos surfaced online, Yao spoke about her husband’s infidelity.
“Wow… I don’t even know this man,” she wrote on her Instagram Story at the time. “This is wild y’all I’m seeing it for the first time just like y’all. The truth always comes out one way or another … I’ve always and will forever remain true to who I am and GOD has never let me down.”
Yao, 23, gave fans an update on Wednesday following the scandal
“Hey y’all I just wanted to say THANK YOU so much for your tremendous love and support during this time,” she wrote in an Instagram statement. “Things have been pretty rough, I’m not going to lie.” She went on to claim that she and her son were “told to leave our family home 10 days ago, and just like you all I’m pretty confused.”
Yao noted that there has been “no private or public addressing of the situation, nor any type of apology” from Beasley.
The estranged couple tied the knot in March after welcoming their son a year prior.
The former Miss Malibu Teen USA noted that she is “focusing on healing myself and becoming the best mother I can be at this time,” she concluded.
Larsa and Scottie wed in 1997 and split for a second time in 2018 when the NBA star filed for divorce. They share four children, Scotty Jr., 20, Preston, 18, Justin, 15, and 12-year-old Sophia.
** FEATURED STORY **
Disney+’s ‘Safety’ Tells The Story of Clemon Tiger Ray-Ray McElrathbey / WATCH
*The freshman year of college is exciting for most college students. It’s the first time away from parents and you have the freedom you’ve been longing for. But for Ray-Ray McElrathbey, his freshman year of college was a lot different from his peers.
His mother had been battling an addiction for years and had to be admitted into a rehab program. This left Ray’s younger brother without a parental figure. Ray stepped up to help his brother after being told his mom would only be in treatment for a month. She needed more care and was ordered to stay in the program indefinitely.
Ray had to come to the tough decision to take care of his brother so that he wouldn’t be placed in foster care. At just 19 years old Ray had to become a father, student, and football player. That’s a lot for anyone to take on let alone a teenager. Ray’s schoolmate, who was a journalism major, wrote a piece for the school paper about Ray’s situation. The community got wind of the story and offered Ray help. This story grew and even began to make the local news. Movie producer Mark Ciardi saw this story and knew Ray’s story needed to be told on a larger scale.
“I, like a lot of people who saw these stories (about Ray-Ray) and was really moved, says Ciardi.
MORE NEWS: Charlamagne Tha God and iHeartMedia Agree to 5-Year Deal – Also Named Senior Creative Officer
At the time the story broke it also got the attention of the NCAA which didn’t condone the help Ray was receiving because of the rules in regards to student-athletes receiving gifts and money. His scholarship was even threatened which put more stress on Ray who was just trying to do right by his family. We asked Ray if during that time he felt like he would have to give up football for his brother.
“Yes, there was a time that came about where I had to choose between school and my brother. But family is over everything. I would die for my family. I love football but I wouldn’t die for it, says Ray.
He is the true definition of family over everything.
Watch how Ray-Ray McElrathbey‘s story (“Safety“) unfolds on Disney + streaming on December 11th.
Family - Parenting - Births
‘Braxton Family Values’ Exclusive Clip – Towanda Checks on Traci and Her ‘Boundaries’ [WATCH]
*WEtv’s “Braxton Family Values” retuns with an all new episode this week, and finds Towanda checking in on sister Traci to see how she’s doing following a family fallout.
In our exclusive clip above, …..Towanda and Traci discuss the boundaries that Traci believes are lacking within the family. The conversation then turns to sister Toni wanting the entire family to fly out to her home in Los Angeles and stay together under one roof for one big family reunion — but will it be a happy occassion? Watch what her siblings have to say about it via the YouTube clip above.
READ MORE: Braxton Sisters Dish About Their Best and Worst Husband/Boyfriend [VIDEO]
Meanwhile, this season on “Braxton Family Values” … following a year of love and loss, 2020 has been a year like none other for the Braxton Family. This season on “Braxton Family Values,” Trina’s wedding ceremony hits a snag with an unexpected issue that divides the family. Will her walk down the aisle be the fairytale she always wanted?
Elsewhere in this week’s episode, Toni is determined not to let the virus disrupt the roll out of her new singles as Traci figures out if her boundaries will allow her to take a sister trip to LA. Meanwhile, Sean is visiting Mr. Braxton to get his blessing on taking his relationship with Towanda to the next level, but does he even need it?
Watch “Braxton Family Values” Thursdays at 9/8c!
ABOUT BRAXTON FAMILY VALUES
The family reunites for a Big Braxton Wedding, Traci is still grieving a major loss and decides to get help. Then, as Toni releases an album the country goes into lockdown which brings them all even closer to remind us all of true Family Values.
Family - Parenting - Births
Nipsey Hussle: Rapper’s Estate Valued at Over $4 Million, Lauren London Controls Half
*Nipsey Hussle’s estate has been valued at over $4 million dollars.
TMZ reports that a majority of the late rapper’s net worth comes from his shares of companies he owned as well as personal luxury items.
Here’s more from the outlet:
For example … he owned a 25% share of stock in The Marathon Clothing worth $271k and a 100% interest in All Money In No Money Out Inc. worth just over $2 million. His trademark portfolio — which includes his name, voice, signature, photograph or likeness on or in products, merchandise or goods — is worth $913,000.
Nipsey was gunned down outside his clothing store in Los Angeles in April 2019 by alleged gang member Eric Holder.
READ MORE: Trial of Nipsey Hussle’s Alleged Killer, Eric Holder, Delayed Due to COVID
We previously reported, Holder’s trial has been delayed for at least 90 days due to COVID-19 concerns, according to New York Daily News.
“I really don’t how we can realistically expect to see this case go to trial anytime in the next 90 days or more,” the report quotes Judge Robert J. Perry as saying. “Mr. Holder, I don’t know what to tell you except that the court system and this county are plagued by a sickness that we call the COVID virus, and the court system has been very much impacted. You have the right to a speedy trial. What counsel is suggesting is that we have you come back on the 21st of January and see where we are and try to have a trial within 30 days of the 21st, but you’ve heard my comments, I don’t think that’s going to happen.”
The judge confirmed that Holder is being held in isolation, UPROXX reported.
Meanwhile, Complex noted that Nipsey’s estate is currently being split between his family and girlfriend Lauren London.
London will control half the finances belonging to their son, Kross Ermias Asghedom. Nipsey’s family will control the half owned by his daughter, Emani Asghedom, from a previous relationship.
Search
Trending
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip6 months ago
Vanessa Bryant: Pro Athletes Sliding in DMs of Kobe Bryant’s Widow
-
Slider7 months ago
Clutch My Peaches!: Cynthia Bailey Reportedly Out and Offered Reduced #RHOA Role to Make Room for Phaedra Parks
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip6 months ago
Mike Pence Invites Candace Owens to White House for Talks on Race Relations
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip7 months ago
Trapped in the Closet? Fans Suspect Diddy’s New Girlfriend is Transgender [VIDEO]
-
George Floyd7 months ago
Jacob Pederson: St. Paul Police Officer Accused of Starting #GeorgeFloyd Riot [WATCH]
-
#BlackLivesMatter6 months ago
B(l)ack Stabbing Candace Owens Raising Funds for Cop who Killed Rayshard Brooks – Wants ATL Mayor Fired
-
News6 months ago
Ms. Robbie of ‘Welcome to Sweetie Pies’ Claims Son’s Ex Won’t Allow Her to See Grandson [VIDEO]
-
Apple News1 year ago
Inside Trump Winery Wedding of Candace Owens and Rich Brit George Farmer