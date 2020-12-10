News
Judge Whose Son Was killed by Crazed Gunman Calls on Lawmakers to Protect ‘Federal Judiciary’ [VIDEO]
*The New Jersey federal judge whose 20-year-old son was gunned down at the family home in July is calling for federal protections for judges’ personal information.
We previously reported…Mark Anderl, the husband of U.S. District Court Judge Esther Salas, was also wounded in the shooting by Roy Den Hollander, who reportedly committed suicide after the ambush.
“We are living every parent’s worst nightmare,” Salas previously stated in a 9-minute video (see above). “Making preparations to bury our only child, Daniel. My family has experienced a pain that no one should ever have to endure. I am here asking everyone to help me ensure that no one ever has to experience this kind of pain. We may not be able to stop something like from happening again but we can make it hard for those who target us to track us down.”
Last month, New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy (D) signed “Daniel’s Law,” which “protects the home addresses and telephone numbers of judges, prosecutors and law enforcement officers from public disclosure,” according to the governor’s office.
Salas is now calling for legislation that provides greater privacy protections for judges.
New Jersey Judge Esther Salas’ 20-year-old son was killed by a man targeting her at her family’s home.
She said the gunman too easily obtained her personal information, and she is working to get federal protections for other judges. https://t.co/3gRjB8kbFg pic.twitter.com/PeMKPzNZSv
— New Day (@NewDay) December 3, 2020
“This is not about trying to restrict type of free speech or anything like this. This is about us trying to just seal that information that is personal in nature and that, quite frankly, can be used for nefarious purposes to hunt us down. And I know that may sound dramatic, but I’m living proof. I had one child, one child, and he has been taken from me,” Salas told CNN’s “New Day” on Thursday (see Twitter clip above).
“My husband of 25 years was almost taken from me. I’m not exaggerating when I tell you that these tragedies are going to happen again if we don’t act,” she said.
Salas said Hollander found her home using readily available public information, including the church she attended and her route to work.
“In some ways, you know, some of it’s available, and you are always aware of information that’s out there, but I don’t think I understood the level of information and how someone can use it for nefarious purposes, and that’s why we need to do something now to change that. We need to change the laws and we need to act today, Ms. Camerota, not tomorrow, not next year, today,” Salas said on CNN.
“It’s the holidays, and it’ll be the first holiday without my son, and the pain, I can’t even describe it, but it’s the reason that I’m fighting so hard because we need Congress and we need action, and it’s today, not tomorrow that we need it,” she added.
Government
She’s Back: Susan Rice Tapped to Oversee Biden’s Domestic Policy (Video)
*President-elect Joe Biden has chosen Barack Obama’s former national security adviser Susan Rice to run his White House Domestic Policy Council, according to reports.
Rice, 56, also served as the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, was vetted to serve as Biden’s vice president and was also in the running for the Secretary of State gig, a position that went to Antony Blinken.
There was concern that Rice would have difficulty getting confirmed for any position in the Biden administration, because the path includes a Republican-controlled Senate and GOP legislators that have vilified her. The director of the Domestic Policy Council is not a Senate-confirmed position.
The Biden team had been looking for the right high-profile slot for Rice. the top domestic policy job comes as a surprise given her background and experience in foreign policy.
Last summer, when “veepstakes” was on and poppin’, Rice told “CBS This Morning” what she felt she could bring to a Biden ticket.
Coronavirus
The Story That Launched ‘Daily Show’s’ New Segment ‘You’re So Lucky You’re White’ (Watch)
*In protest against New York’s COVID restrictions, a Staten Island bar owner declares his property an autonomous zone, hits a cop with his car, and becomes a Fox News hero.
Now, the man is the first story under the “Daily Show’s” new segment, “You’re So Lucky You’re White.”
Host Trevor Noah compares this man’s treatment by law enforcement and media to the ways Black people would be treated for the same actions.
News
Finance Executive Mellody Hobson Makes History as Starbucks’ Board Chair
*Starbucks has named Mellody Hobson, the co-CEO of Ariel Investments, as its next board chair after the retirement of Myron Ullman.
The finance executive has served as the chain’s vice chair since 2018. Hobson’s appointment makes her one of the highest profile Black directors (and only Black female) in the U.S.
In March, Hobson will replace Ullman, who is retiring. The former CEO of JC Penny has been on Starbucks’ board since 2003 and served as chairman since 2018.
As reported by CNBC, the change comes as the Nasdaq asked the Securities and Exchange Commission to approve changes that foster diversity on the boards of publicly traded companies listed on its exchange.
Starbucks appoints @MellodyHobson as next non-executive chair of the board, effective March 2021. Learn more: https://t.co/6p3zqeLRNH
— Starbucks News (@StarbucksNews) December 9, 2020
Hobson currently serves as a director for JPMorgan Chase and has previously been on the boards of Estee Lauder and DreamWorks Animation.
“I’ve been saying we need less lip service, and we need more elbow grease, and so I think this time will be different because we live in a society that is holding us accountable … I think there is no way to escape actually having real results now: people are watching,” said Hobson at a recent appearance at The Economic Club of New York,
In a statement about her elevated position on the Starbucks board, Hobson said. “Over nearly two decades, I have seen the company continue to elevate and transform its business — adapting to various market environments and evolving consumer trends. I look forward to working with the board and talented leadership team on accelerating our strategy, supporting our valued partners, and continuing to create significant value for all of our stakeholders.”
.@MellodyHobson talks about the “rampant” disruption across different industries: “As Wayne Gretzky said…’Go where the puck is going to be'” https://t.co/Roa09245tX | Variety #PowerOfWomen: Conversations presented by @lifetimetv pic.twitter.com/JwE3A0yWxE
— Variety (@Variety) October 30, 2020
According to a Bloomberg report, only 15 companies have a female chair, and none are Black. Hobson is the only Black woman to lead the board of directors for an S&P 500 company. She is also a board member of Bloomberg Philanthropies.
Hobson is the wife of famed film director George Lucas (Star Wars creator). The couple have one daughter.
