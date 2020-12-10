Judge Whose Son Was killed by Crazed Gunman Calls on Lawmakers to Protect ‘Federal Judiciary’ [VIDEO]

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

*The New Jersey federal judge whose 20-year-old son was gunned down at the family home in July is calling for federal protections for judges’ personal information.

We previously reported…Mark Anderl, the husband of U.S. District Court Judge Esther Salas, was also wounded in the shooting by Roy Den Hollander, who reportedly committed suicide after the ambush.

“We are living every parent’s worst nightmare,” Salas previously stated in a 9-minute video (see above). “Making preparations to bury our only child, Daniel. My family has experienced a pain that no one should ever have to endure. I am here asking everyone to help me ensure that no one ever has to experience this kind of pain. We may not be able to stop something like from happening again but we can make it hard for those who target us to track us down.”

Last month, New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy (D) signed “Daniel’s Law,” which “protects the home addresses and telephone numbers of judges, prosecutors and law enforcement officers from public disclosure,” according to the governor’s office.

Salas is now calling for legislation that provides greater privacy protections for judges.

She said the gunman too easily obtained her personal information, and she is working to get federal protections for other judges. https://t.co/3gRjB8kbFg pic.twitter.com/PeMKPzNZSv — New Day (@NewDay) December 3, 2020

“This is not about trying to restrict type of free speech or anything like this. This is about us trying to just seal that information that is personal in nature and that, quite frankly, can be used for nefarious purposes to hunt us down. And I know that may sound dramatic, but I’m living proof. I had one child, one child, and he has been taken from me,” Salas told CNN’s “New Day” on Thursday (see Twitter clip above).

“My husband of 25 years was almost taken from me. I’m not exaggerating when I tell you that these tragedies are going to happen again if we don’t act,” she said.

Salas said Hollander found her home using readily available public information, including the church she attended and her route to work.

“In some ways, you know, some of it’s available, and you are always aware of information that’s out there, but I don’t think I understood the level of information and how someone can use it for nefarious purposes, and that’s why we need to do something now to change that. We need to change the laws and we need to act today, Ms. Camerota, not tomorrow, not next year, today,” Salas said on CNN.

“It’s the holidays, and it’ll be the first holiday without my son, and the pain, I can’t even describe it, but it’s the reason that I’m fighting so hard because we need Congress and we need action, and it’s today, not tomorrow that we need it,” she added.