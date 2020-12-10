Social Heat
Harvey Mason Jr. & Grammys Apologize to Tifany Haddish – They Asked Her to Host for FREE / VIDEO
*As was previously reported, Tiffany Haddish recently called out the Grammys for inviting her to host a ceremony but refusing to pay for her time, hair, makeup, or wardrobe!
During an interview with Variety, the star explained: “All of that would have to come out of my pocket. I don’t know if this might mean I might not get nominated ever again, but I think it’s disrespectful.” She added, “I was like, ‘The exposure is amazing but I think I have enough. I appreciate you guys asking. And as much as I appreciate the honor of being nominated, that’s not OK,” Haddish compared the ordeal to being asked on a date and then being told you have to pay for it yourself!
The recording academy faced tons of backlash over its move. Now, a Grammys exec is speaking out to issue an apology to the superstar. Harvey Mason Jr., the Recording Academy Interim President and CEO, posted a video to Instagram early Thursday morning saying, “To me, that was wrong,” Mason said. “I’m frustrated by that decision. It was a lapse in judgment, it was in poor taste and it was disrespectful to the creative community. I’m part of the creative community. I know what that feels like, and it’s not right.”
Social Heat
Lil Baby’s Hot Right Now … But Do You Believe He Makes $400K Per Show?!
*Lil Baby is one of the hottest rappers in the game right now. With back-to-back hits, his top-selling album “My Turn,” which earned gold and platinum RIAA certifications — two Grammy Awards nominations for his song “The Bigger Picture,” and one for Best Performance, the entertainer has been taking the music world by storm!
While recently appearing on ”The Breakfast Club,” the Atlanta artist spoke about his successful music career and revealed what he charges to hit the stage and perform some of his great songs.
The Quality Control Records artist told host Charlamagne Tha God that he makes “$400,000″ show. However, due to the pandemic, Baby along with many other artists haven’t been able to do a lot of concerts or events. But while revisiting his booking price, Baby shared what he would’ve made this year had the country not been on pause due to COVID.
Social Heat
Ohio Nightclub Fined for Violating COVID-19 Orders; 500 Attend Trey Songz Indoor Concert!
*A nightclub in Columbus, Ohio has been cited for COVID violations of public health orders after they hosted a concert attended by around 500 people with no social distancing measures in place!
According to NBC, the club called “Aftermath Columbus,” located at 1921 Channingway Center Drive, is accused of improper conduct and disorderly activities in violation of its liquor permit after patrons were observed sharing alcoholic beverages and making no attempts to maintain social distancing. It was said that undercover agents from the Ohio Investigative Unit attended the event on Saturday, December 5, and made the report.
To make matters worse, the Ohio Investigative Unit told NBC News in a statement that the venue also had no physical barriers in place to encourage social distancing and most employees and patrons were not wearing masks, the statement continued. Photos and videos from the event were posted online and showed patrons, mostly maskless, near the stage as singer Trey Songz performed. While the entertainer has not released a statement about this situation, he is now a trending topic on Twitter.
Social Heat
Pretty Ricky’s Spectacular Smith Banned from Disney World After Punching Worker
*Earlier this month, Spectacular Blue Smith was arrested for allegedly punching a Disney World worker who told cops he tried to block Spectacular for fake sneezing and joking about coronavirus!
According to the latest update, the Pretty Ricky member has now been banned from entering all of the Walt Disney World Resort properties in Florida following his battery arrest at the park.
As it was previously reported, Spectacular allegedly fake sneezed and said “coronavirus,” presumably as a joke while standing in a line for a ride Monday night. A park employee confronted Spectacular about it which led to an argument. After the staffer asked him to step out of the line and blocked Spectacular with his arm, he allegedly punched the employee on the right side of his jaw/temple. Cops say Spectacular’s son claimed his dad only hit the man accidentally as he lost his balance but cops weren’t buying it as they later took him into custody.
