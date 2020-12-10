Harvey Mason Jr. & Grammys Apologize to Tifany Haddish – They Asked Her to Host for FREE / VIDEO

*As was previously reported, Tiffany Haddish recently called out the Grammys for inviting her to host a ceremony but refusing to pay for her time, hair, makeup, or wardrobe!

During an interview with Variety, the star explained: “All of that would have to come out of my pocket. I don’t know if this might mean I might not get nominated ever again, but I think it’s disrespectful.” She added, “I was like, ‘The exposure is amazing but I think I have enough. I appreciate you guys asking. And as much as I appreciate the honor of being nominated, that’s not OK,” Haddish compared the ordeal to being asked on a date and then being told you have to pay for it yourself!

The recording academy faced tons of backlash over its move. Now, a Grammys exec is speaking out to issue an apology to the superstar. Harvey Mason Jr., the Recording Academy Interim President and CEO, posted a video to Instagram early Thursday morning saying, “To me, that was wrong,” Mason said. “I’m frustrated by that decision. It was a lapse in judgment, it was in poor taste and it was disrespectful to the creative community. I’m part of the creative community. I know what that feels like, and it’s not right.”

