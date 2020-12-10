crime
First Look: Forest Whitaker in ‘Godfather of Harlem’ Season 2 (Trailer)
*EPIX has released the first teaser trailer for Forest Whitaker’s “Godfather of Harlem,” premiering in April.
“Godfather of Harlem” tells a story inspired by infamous crime boss Bumpy Johnson (Whitaker), who in the early 1960s returned from eleven years in prison to find the neighborhood he once ruled in shambles. With the streets controlled by the Italian mob, Bumpy must take on the Genovese crime family to regain control. During the brutal battle, he forms an alliance with radical preacher Malcolm X – catching Malcolm’s political rise in the crosshairs of social upheaval and a mob war that threatens to tear the city apart
Season two will see Bumpy continue his struggle to reclaim command over Harlem from the Italian mobsters by attempting to seed internal discord and sever their vital heroin pipeline. Meanwhile, Malcolm X will be forced to choose between violent and nonviolent response to the near constant threats to his life and his relationship with Bumpy will be severely tested.

Gunman Who Fatally Shot Texas Rapper Mo3 Has Been Arrested
*A suspect in connection with the November shooting of Texas rapper Mo3 has been arrested.
We previously reported… Mo3 was gunned down on an interstate in the Dallas, according to TMZ. The 28-year-old rapper, whose real name is Melvin Noble, was on the come up in the rap game. He was also a known associate of Louisiana rapper Boosie Badazz.
The story goes that he was driving on the freeway when another car pulled up next to him. Apparently Mo3 stopped his car and a gunman got out of his and approached the rapper. TMZ reports that Mo3 also got out of his car and started running down the interstate with the gunman chasing him.
READ MORE: Another Rapper Shot in Dallas: Lil Boosie Takes A Bullet in the Leg Days After Mo3 Slaying
Dang y’all shot MO3 in the head smhhhh pic.twitter.com/hFrFTu3zoF
— Lon D. Rob (@Mr_Class__) November 11, 2020
The gunman fired multiple rounds with at least one striking Mo3 in the back of the head.
First responders transported him to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.
According to TMZ, the gunman also shot a bystander who was sitting in his vehicle. The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
**ARREST MADE** Through the course of the investigation, Detectives determined that suspect Kewon Dontrell White, a 21-year old B/M was responsible for killing the victim, Melvin A. Noble. His bond for the murder charge will be set by the magistrate. https://t.co/JojHl8kTse
— Dallas Police Dept (@DallasPD) December 10, 2020
Fox 23 reports that the gunamn, Kewon Dontrell White, 21, is facing a murder charge as well as a charge of illegally possessing a firearm as a felon. He’s currently in federal custody, Dallas police said in a news release Wednesday.
Police have not released a motive in the case.
Purge at Fort Hood: Army Fires, Suspends Troops Over Culture of Violence at Base [VIDEO]
*The Army has announced that 14 senior leaders and enlisted personnel at Fort Hood in Texas have been fired or suspended following an investigation into the toxic culture of violence that includes murders, sexual assaults and suicides.
U.S. officials said Monday that the purge comes in the wake of the disappearance and killing of Spc. Vanessa Guillen.
“I have determined that the issues at Fort Hood are directly related to leadership failures, leaders drive culture and are responsible for everything a unit does or does not happen to do,” Army Secretary Ryan McCarthy said at a Pentagon news conference Tuesday.
“I am gravely disappointed that leaders failed to effectively create a climate that treated all soldiers with dignity and respect,” he said, “and have failed to reinforce everyone’s obligation to prevent and properly respond to allegations of sexual harassment and sexual assault.
“Because of this — to restore trust and accountability — I have directed the relief and or suspension of commanders and other leaders from the Corps to the squad level,” said McCarthy.
READ MORE: Judge Whose Son Was killed by Crazed Gunman Calls on Lawmakers to Protect ‘Federal Judiciary’ [VIDEO]
The Army will fire or suspend a “significant number” of officers and soldiers at Fort Hood after a string of deaths and sexual assaults.
At least 25 soldiers died there this year — including #VanessaGuillen, killed a day before family says she planned to report harassment. pic.twitter.com/AtByJEHs8U
— AJ+ (@ajplus) December 8, 2020
According to investigators, Guillen, 20, was murdered at Fort Hood by Spc. Aaron Robinson, who committed suicide in July as police attempted to arrest him.
Maj. Gen. Scott Efflandt, who was the top military commander at the post when Guillen was killed, has been relieved of duty, as well as the entire command team for his unit, the 3rd Armored Cavalry Regiment, the report states.
“The tragic death of Vanessa Guillen and a rash of other challenges at Fort Hood forced us to take a critical look at our systems, our policies and ourselves,” McCarthy said.
The independent panel found that the Army’s Sexual Harassment/Assault Response and Prevention (SHARP) Program at Fort Hood was “structurally flawed” and “ ineffective, to the extent that there was a permissive environment for sexual assault and sexual harassment.”
The panel also recommended 70 changes be made at the base and throughout the Army.
“This report, without a doubt, will cause the Army to change our culture,” said McCarthy. “This body of work has identified things that we had not seen previously, that’s why we have accepted all of the findings.”
Olivia Jade Giannulli Acknowledges Her ‘Insane White Privilege’ Amid Parents’ College Admissions Scandal [VIDEO]
*Olivia Jade Giannulli, the daughter of Lori Loughlin, has broken her silence on her parents’ involvement in the college admissions scandal.
The 21-year-old popular YouTuber sat down for Tuesday’s episode of Jada Pinkett Smith’s Facebook Watch show Red Table Talk, where she opened up about mother and father, fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli, serving prison time for their role in the controversy.
We previously reported…Loughlin was sentenced to a 2-month federal prison sentence while Mossimo was sentenced to 5-months for conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud.
“It’s been hard,” Olivia said on Red Table Talk. “I think for anybody, no matter what the situation is, you don’t want to see your parents go to prison, but also I think it’s necessary for us to move on and move forward.”
Olivia Jade admits that her family “messed up.”
“I’m not trying to victimize myself. I don’t want pity — I don’t deserve pity. We messed up. I just want a second chance to be like, ‘I recognize I messed up,'” she said, per PEOPLE. “I never got to say, ‘I’m really sorry that this happened,’ or ‘I really own that this was a big mess-up on everybody’s part,’ but I think everybody feels that way in my family right now.”
READ MORE: Lori Loughlin and Husband Mossimo Giannulli Sentenced in College Admissions Scandal
View this post on Instagram
Olivia also recalled the moment she first learned that the scandal was making national news.
“I was sitting with a group of friends and I knew any second everybody was going to know too, if they didn’t already, and I remember just freezing and feeling so ashamed — I went home and hid myself for probably three or four months,” she said, noting that she immediately knew what she and her parents did to get her and her sister, Isabella Rose, 22, enrolled in an elitist college was “wrong.”
Loughlin and Mossimo were accused of paying college admissions scam ringleader Rick Singer $500,000 to get their two daughters into the University of Southern California as crew recruits, even though neither of them rowed, ABC News reported.
The couple was charged with bribery, money laundering conspiracy, mail and wire fraud conspiracy. Both initially pleaded not guilty before eventually agreeing to take a plea deal.
“I never went back [to school],” Olivia said on Red Table Talk. “I was too embarrassed. I shouldn’t have been there in the first place, clearly, so there was no point in me trying to go back.”
Olivia goes on to say that she “wasn’t angry” at her parents because she “didn’t see the wrong” in them trying to cheat their daughters’ way into college.
“I was like, ‘Why is everybody complaining?'” she said. “That’s embarrassing within itself, that I walked around my whole 20 years of life not realizing, ‘You have insane privilege. You’re like the poster child of white privilege. You had no idea.'”
Olivia Jade claims she and her family have learned valuable lessons from this experience.
“Although it took a crazy experience for me and my family to realize it, I’m happy that we do know that’ll never happen [again],” she said. “When I have kids, that’ll never happen. I just hope people can see that,” she said.
“I want to move forward and I totally, totally understand if people aren’t ready to jump on board with me, but I’m here because I want to leave it on the table,” she added. “I don’t want to keep dragging this throughout my life.”

