Deebo is Dead – Tommy ‘Tiny’ Lister Dies at 62: Report

*Dionne Warwick has clapped back at Wendy Williams for discussing the singer’s past marijuana charge.

“A friend alerted me that Wendy Williams was spending a lot of not nice time speaking on me,” Warwick, 79, tweeted on Wednesday. “I tuned in to her show to catch the last few minutes of her speaking about me and as in the past, she seems not to be able to speak without maliciously made comments.”

Warwick hopes that Wendy can keep the singer’s name out of her mouth going forward.

“My hope is my name will refrain from being spoken or thought of by her as this conversation was held a few years ago letting her know there was, nor would be any need, for her to say the name Dionne Warwick for any reason,” she said. “I don’t believe one has to be mean to get noticed.”

She added, “There’s an old saying you can catch more flies with honey than with vinegar! Try it Wendy you might like it,” along with a clown and smiley emoji.

During her show on Wednesday, Williams also commented on Warwick’s Twitter account.

“She doesn’t like me though, I know she doesn’t like me,” Williams then said, adding, “She’s been here. She’s a friend to the show. She’s a friend to the show ’cause she has something to promote and we’re the social influencers and she’s smart.”

Williams continued, “But, once she gets off the show, you know she’s probably like, ‘Bitch.’ It’s okay, Ms. Warwick, it’s okay.”

She then recalled Warwick’s 2002 marijuana charge for possession.

“I totally believe that she is doing her own tweeting, but I think that Brittani is her right hand. After Aunt Dionne does what she wants, after midnight, maybe after some bud,” Williams said.

She continued, “Well, you remember a few years ago, aunt Dionne was stopped at the Miami airport trying to get back to Jersey and you know, Jersey now has the bud. But, Miami is ‘buddier.’ TSA stopped aunt Dionne and opened up a lipstick tube and found four, excuse me, 11 pre-rolled joints. Oh yeah, they got the dog on it [and] it was weed… Yeah, she’s still [consuming marijuana.] After midnight, a little bud, a little Chardonnay.”

Williams went on to address Warwick directly, saying “we’re only having fun with you.”

“Aunt Dionne knows how to stay relevant and Brittani is right there giving her all the filters and checking it over before she sends [it] and I think that’s a great thing,” Williams said. “I think if you’re a person of a particular age, you need social media and you need to get down sometimes and talk at these kids, not to them, at them. But you did need someone in your family to make sure that you’re coming off correct.”

Watch Wednesday’s show below:

