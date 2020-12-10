We Remember/Passings
Deebo is Dead – Tommy ‘Tiny’ Lister Dies at 62: Report
*Whoa! Here’s some crazy and unfortunate news. Tommy “Tiny” Lister, who found fame from playing intimidating, but lovable tough guys – like “Deebo” in films like “Friday” – has died, reports TMZ. Lister was 62.
The site says law enforcement sources say they got a call from the actor’s Marina Del Rey condo Thursday afternoon, just before 3 PM, for an unconscious male. Sources say Lister was not transported to the hospital. He was pronounced dead on the scene.
As of this posting, the coroner is still at Lister’s home, but there’s no word yet on a cause of death.
Though “Tiny” began landing his bullying bad guy roles in the ’80s, he’s most famous for his hilarious turn as Deebo in “Friday” and the sequel, “Next Friday.”
He also played President Lindberg in the sci-fi action film, “The Fifth Element,” and more recently appeared the box office smash hit, “The Dark Knight.” He voiced the character Finnick in “Zootopia” as well.Along with acting, Tommy had 2 short pro wrestling stints, and starred alongside Hulk Hogan — as the bad guy, Zeus, of course — in the 1989 film, “No Holds Barred.”
Oh, and if ya didn’t know, his nickname is pure irony … “Tiny” was 6’5″.
When we last saw him out and about, “Tiny” couldn’t have been nicer … talking to us about another Deebo currently playing in the NFL, and dishing out some new “Friday” info.
Earlier this year, Lister used his bullying powers for the greater good … getting word out to help grieving families — and a few months before that, he was warning kids to stay inside during the early days of the pandemic.
Tommy Lister was 62.
Developing …
Dionne Warwick Claps Back at Wendy Williams for Talking About Her 2002 Marijuana Charge [VIDEO]
*Dionne Warwick has clapped back at Wendy Williams for discussing the singer’s past marijuana charge.
“A friend alerted me that Wendy Williams was spending a lot of not nice time speaking on me,” Warwick, 79, tweeted on Wednesday. “I tuned in to her show to catch the last few minutes of her speaking about me and as in the past, she seems not to be able to speak without maliciously made comments.”
Warwick hopes that Wendy can keep the singer’s name out of her mouth going forward.
“My hope is my name will refrain from being spoken or thought of by her as this conversation was held a few years ago letting her know there was, nor would be any need, for her to say the name Dionne Warwick for any reason,” she said. “I don’t believe one has to be mean to get noticed.”
She added, “There’s an old saying you can catch more flies with honey than with vinegar! Try it Wendy you might like it,” along with a clown and smiley emoji.
During her show on Wednesday, Williams also commented on Warwick’s Twitter account.
“She doesn’t like me though, I know she doesn’t like me,” Williams then said, adding, “She’s been here. She’s a friend to the show. She’s a friend to the show ’cause she has something to promote and we’re the social influencers and she’s smart.”
Williams continued, “But, once she gets off the show, you know she’s probably like, ‘Bitch.’ It’s okay, Ms. Warwick, it’s okay.”
She then recalled Warwick’s 2002 marijuana charge for possession.
“I totally believe that she is doing her own tweeting, but I think that Brittani is her right hand. After Aunt Dionne does what she wants, after midnight, maybe after some bud,” Williams said.
She continued, “Well, you remember a few years ago, aunt Dionne was stopped at the Miami airport trying to get back to Jersey and you know, Jersey now has the bud. But, Miami is ‘buddier.’ TSA stopped aunt Dionne and opened up a lipstick tube and found four, excuse me, 11 pre-rolled joints. Oh yeah, they got the dog on it [and] it was weed… Yeah, she’s still [consuming marijuana.] After midnight, a little bud, a little Chardonnay.”
Williams went on to address Warwick directly, saying “we’re only having fun with you.”
“Aunt Dionne knows how to stay relevant and Brittani is right there giving her all the filters and checking it over before she sends [it] and I think that’s a great thing,” Williams said. “I think if you’re a person of a particular age, you need social media and you need to get down sometimes and talk at these kids, not to them, at them. But you did need someone in your family to make sure that you’re coming off correct.”
Watch Wednesday’s show below:
Gunman Who Fatally Shot Texas Rapper Mo3 Has Been Arrested
*A suspect in connection with the November shooting of Texas rapper Mo3 has been arrested.
We previously reported… Mo3 was gunned down on an interstate in the Dallas, according to TMZ. The 28-year-old rapper, whose real name is Melvin Noble, was on the come up in the rap game. He was also a known associate of Louisiana rapper Boosie Badazz.
The story goes that he was driving on the freeway when another car pulled up next to him. Apparently Mo3 stopped his car and a gunman got out of his and approached the rapper. TMZ reports that Mo3 also got out of his car and started running down the interstate with the gunman chasing him.
Dang y’all shot MO3 in the head smhhhh pic.twitter.com/hFrFTu3zoF
— Lon D. Rob (@Mr_Class__) November 11, 2020
The gunman fired multiple rounds with at least one striking Mo3 in the back of the head.
First responders transported him to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.
According to TMZ, the gunman also shot a bystander who was sitting in his vehicle. The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
**ARREST MADE** Through the course of the investigation, Detectives determined that suspect Kewon Dontrell White, a 21-year old B/M was responsible for killing the victim, Melvin A. Noble. His bond for the murder charge will be set by the magistrate. https://t.co/JojHl8kTse
— Dallas Police Dept (@DallasPD) December 10, 2020
Fox 23 reports that the gunamn, Kewon Dontrell White, 21, is facing a murder charge as well as a charge of illegally possessing a firearm as a felon. He’s currently in federal custody, Dallas police said in a news release Wednesday.
Police have not released a motive in the case.
Megan Thee Stallion Teams with Tinder for $1 Million Giveaway [VIDEO]
*The popular dating app Tinder has teamed with Megan Thee Stallion to give users $1 million dollars.
The campaign is part of its Put Yourself Out There Challenge (#PYOTChallenge) to encourage members to create authentic profiles and show their personalities. Users who participate in the #PYOTChallenge will be judged on most personality, most creative, most original, most real, and so forth.
The top 100 members will each receive a prize of $10,000.
“There are a lot of the tropes that you have to be the best version of yourself when you’re dating. And your interests should be long walks on the beach and working out,” says Nicole Parlapiano, VP of marketing at Tinder North America. “We thought, what if we had an environment where people just felt okay saying, ‘I’m having trouble getting out of my sweatpants today and I played five hours of Mortal Kombat’?”
The company enlisted Megan to serve as the face of the campaign.
“She has many different interests: She’s really into anime. She’s a gamer. She’s a college student,” Parlapiano says. “There’s a lot that she’s not afraid to put out there.”
“I’ve always been unapologetically myself, and I always try to instill self-love in others,” Megan says. “Often people aren’t comfortable portraying their true selves online, which is why this campaign really spoke to me. I want to encourage everyone to feel more comfortable with who they truly are and also to celebrate those who are already putting themselves out there.”
She added, “I wanna see those profiles popping y’all!. Gimme all you got. I wanna see profiles being unapologetic about who they represent.”
The hip-hop star said she “would love for this campaign to make people realize that they have all that they need within them.” Adding, “It’s their inner confidence which will make them shine.”
Influencers like Noah Beck, Tayler Holder, Kati Morton, Hannah Witton, Kelianne Stankus, and Dexrated will also share personal stories to inspire Tinder users to participate in the challenge.
“We’ve been circling around economic impact for Gen Z for a while. A lot of opportunities have been taken off the table. Some people are foregoing school. A lot of people are moving back in with their parents. And it’s a tricky time to date,” Parlapiano says. “We wanted to be really empathetic and sensitive to that. So Put Yourself Out There celebrates stripping down yourself, getting creative, being authentic—and it rewards financially.”
The #PYOTChallenge runs until December 31; the winners will be announced January 17, 2021. You can learn more about the challenge here.
