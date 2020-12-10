Television
‘Cooking Up Christmas’ Exclusive Clip with Lamman Rucker: ‘It’s Morning Workout Time!’ [WATCH]
[via press release]
*OWN is premiering three original holiday movies this December, and the second one called “Cooking Up Christmas” airs Tuesday, December 15, starring Meagan Holder (“Pitch”) and Lamman Rucker (OWN’s “Greenleaf” star).
Here’s the official synopsis:
Holder (“Pitch”) stars in this family-centric holiday story as Chloe, an Atlanta-based chef at a fine dining restaurant who gets fired just weeks before Christmas and reluctantly takes a job with pro baseball player Donovan Jackson (Rucker), who is a single dad of three needing a live-in-chef to get him through the holidays with the kids. Chloe only takes the job in order to save up enough capital to live out her dream of opening her own restaurant, but soon finds herself caught up in the ups and downs of the Jacksons encounter during her residency. Throughout the holiday season in the Jackson household the importance of family and Chloe’s good Southern cooking are two constants that remain. As Christmas comes to an end, Chloe discovers that her lifelong dream might finally come true… and that her heart has a mind of its own.
“Cooking Up Christmas” also stars Jen Harper and Laparee Young from OWN’s “Greenleaf” and Lindsey Amani Blackwell from OWN’s “David Makes Man.”
“Cooking Up Christmas” is produced for OWN by MarVista in association with Harpo Films. Executive produced by Roger M. Bobb, Lamman Rucker, Megan Ellstrom, Larry Grimaldi, Hannah Pillemer and Fernando Szew.
Check out our exclusive clip from the film above.
“Cooking Up Christmas” premieres December 15 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on OWN. Peep the official trailer below.
The other two holiday films being released on the Oprah Winfrey Network include A CHRISTMAS FOR MARY and FIRST CHRISTMAS.
Blind Items
BLIND ITEM: Rapper’s ‘Baby Making’ Experiment
*The following Blind Item comes Hollywood insider Enty Lawyer. Please address all inquiries and complaints to the original source.
Not everyone sued the former A+ list rapper turned celebrity. There are a couple of dozen “converts” who live on the property. Despite his public disdain of premarital sex, throughout the winter, the converts have been assigned mating schedules to see which pairs can make the best babies/children.
Can you guess the former A+ list rapper ?
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip
Megan Thee Stallion Teams with Tinder for $1 Million Giveaway [VIDEO]
*The popular dating app Tinder has teamed with Megan Thee Stallion to give users $1 million dollars.
The campaign is part of its Put Yourself Out There Challenge (#PYOTChallenge) to encourage members to create authentic profiles and show their personalities. Users who participate in the #PYOTChallenge will be judged on most personality, most creative, most original, most real, and so forth.
The top 100 members will each receive a prize of $10,000.
“There are a lot of the tropes that you have to be the best version of yourself when you’re dating. And your interests should be long walks on the beach and working out,” says Nicole Parlapiano, VP of marketing at Tinder North America. “We thought, what if we had an environment where people just felt okay saying, ‘I’m having trouble getting out of my sweatpants today and I played five hours of Mortal Kombat’?”
The company enlisted Megan to serve as the face of the campaign.
“She has many different interests: She’s really into anime. She’s a gamer. She’s a college student,” Parlapiano says. “There’s a lot that she’s not afraid to put out there.”
READ MORE: K. Michelle Claps Back After Catching Heat For Wishing R. Kelly Was Free
“I’ve always been unapologetically myself, and I always try to instill self-love in others,” Megan says. “Often people aren’t comfortable portraying their true selves online, which is why this campaign really spoke to me. I want to encourage everyone to feel more comfortable with who they truly are and also to celebrate those who are already putting themselves out there.”
She added, “I wanna see those profiles popping y’all!. Gimme all you got. I wanna see profiles being unapologetic about who they represent.”
The hip-hop star said she “would love for this campaign to make people realize that they have all that they need within them.” Adding, “It’s their inner confidence which will make them shine.”
Influencers like Noah Beck, Tayler Holder, Kati Morton, Hannah Witton, Kelianne Stankus, and Dexrated will also share personal stories to inspire Tinder users to participate in the challenge.
“We’ve been circling around economic impact for Gen Z for a while. A lot of opportunities have been taken off the table. Some people are foregoing school. A lot of people are moving back in with their parents. And it’s a tricky time to date,” Parlapiano says. “We wanted to be really empathetic and sensitive to that. So Put Yourself Out There celebrates stripping down yourself, getting creative, being authentic—and it rewards financially.”
The #PYOTChallenge runs until December 31; the winners will be announced January 17, 2021. You can learn more about the challenge here.
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip
K. Michelle Claps Back After Catching Heat For Wishing R. Kelly Was Free
*K. Michelle is catching heat for taking to social media to praise R. Kelly and wanting him released from jail so he can help guide her career.
“I swear if Rob was here so many of my musical questions would be answered,” she tweeted. “If you have a mentor u need to learn as much musically as possible, but I took so days of learning for granted never knowing this would happen to him.”
She also believes that Kelly is being “crucified” and that he has a “sickness.”
“No one will ever understand how heavy it is watching the person who saved your life be crucified in front of the world for their sickness,” she added.
READ MORE: EUR Exclusive: How A Pregnancy Changed Everything in George Clooney’s ‘The Midnight Sky’ (Watch)
She explained in another tweet that she’s trying to create an authentic R&B album.
“I’m trying to create the most genuine Last R&B record and I really need to play it for him but u can’t,” she wrote. “It hurts. I have to be confident In my skills and do this alone.”
K. Michelle claims she is not condoning Kelly’s alleged sex crimes.
“Once again i’m not defending single soul. Wrong is wrong,” she wrote. “But within separating the man from the music, musically I’ve trusted him my whole career and now it’s time to trust my own self. No one will ever understand how heavy it is watching the person who saved your life be crucified in front of the world for their sickness,” she concluded
As expected, the singer is being hit with backlash for suggesting that having her mentor’s guidance is more important than Kelly’s alleged victims receiving justice.
Michelle responded to the criticism in another series of tweets. “No regrets I say what I say. Ain’t my fault people didn’t pay attention in elementary school and can’t comprehend that im not defending anyone. I’m talking about MY STORY, MY LIFE. No soul alive will take my God given rights 2feel,” she wrote.
“I’ve had conversations with some of the victims and offered my help but because I don’t POST it I don’t care? Wow. Y’all fav post themselves passing out gifts for clout everyday but that ain’t me! I NO LONGER HAVE SH*T TO PROVE ON AN APP!,” she continued. “Either way it’s a sickness. I know you people on the couch think you are psychiatrist but guess I ACTUALLY HAVE A WHOLE DEGREE IN PSYCHOLOGY from Florida A&M. It’s all wrong and it’s a sickness.”
Trending
