Connecticut Becomes 1st State to Mandate African-American Studies for High School Students (Video)
*Connecticut on Wednesday became the first US state to require all of its high schools to provide a course on African-American, black, Puerto Rican, and Latino studies.
“Increasing the diversity of what we teach is critical to providing students with a better understanding of who we are as a society and where we are going,” said Gov. Ned Lamont, adding that the step is “long overdue.”
After signing Public Act 19-12 last year, Lamont announced Wednesday that it is now law. The legislation calls for directing all regional and local boards of education to include an elective course of studies at the high school level that provides students with a better understanding of African-American, black, Puerto Rican, and Latino contributions to US history, society, economy, and culture. Connecticut high schools may offer the course in 2021-2022, but will be required to offer it during the school year that begins in the autumn of 2022.
Why Jackee Harry Quietly Paid Tuition for 8 College Graduates (Watch)
*While Vivica A. Fox and Jackée Harry stopped by “The Tamron Hall Show” Monday to talk about their new holiday film on OWN titled “A Christmas For Mary,” both opened up about individuals that helped them along the way.
The show’s theme was “pay it forward,” and Jackée, a history teacher before becoming a household name as Cassandra on “227, spoke about why she decided to foot the bill for 8 total strangers to graduate from college, via the Thurgood Marshall Foundation.
In keeping with the show’s theme, Aunt Viv said that her breakthrough role in “Set It Off” wouldn’t have happened had it not been for Will Smith “paying it forward” on her behalf.
Watch below:
Mom Graduates From Grambling State on the Same Day as 3 of her 5 Kids (Watch)
*”I had the thought of, ‘I’m too old to do this. I’m too old to go back to school and be back on campus,’ but my kids encouraged me and were there for me,” said Tyra Muhammad, a 46-year-old grandmother who returned to college nearly 30 years after she began, alongside three of her five children. Last month, all four made headlines after graduating from Grambling State University at the same time.
“People at times would think we were all siblings [on campus] together, so I appreciated that,” said Tyra, an English major who entered Grambling State as a freshman in 1994. She told “Good Morning America” that she met her husband in school and the two married at the end of Muhammad’s freshman year, when she was 19. The couple soon started their family and Muhammad paused her college career when she became pregnant and it was too hard physically to continue her classes.
Muhammad would go to become a certified nursing assistant and tried a few times to restart at Grambling State but said her studies always took second place to motherhood and she never finished her degree. Muhammad and her husband later divorced and by 2018, with her youngest child now a teenager, she was ready to go back to college. She re-enrolled at Grambling State, where three of her children were already enrolled.
Muhammad, whose children are now ages 15, 19, 22, 23 and 26, said the family got positive attention on campus because they would so often be seen together. She had at least one class with one of her children and enjoyed doing campus activities and study sessions with the others.
The Muhammad family will continue to be well-known at Grambling State because four of the family members will be returning to campus. Muhammad, who hopes to be a teacher, and her daughter are going back to school for graduate degrees, 22-year-old grad Elijah plans to continue his studies for a degree in marketing and another sibling is an undergraduate student.
Watch their story below or view here on Facebook.
Meet Noah Harris, First Black Man Elected Harvard Student Body President (Watch)
*Noah Harris has just become the first Black man to be elected president of Harvard University’s student body. On Tuesday, he appeared on MSNBC’s “The Last Word with Lawrence O’Donnell” to credit late Congressman John Lewis as his motivation and biggest inspiration.
Harris, a native of Hattiesburg, Mississippi, is a junior government major and also co-chairs the Undergraduate Council’s Black Caucus. He said that his three main goals will be improving student life, increasing access to mental health and wellness, and diversity inclusion.
Harris told O’Donnell that civil rights icon Lewis had a “profound impact” on him and that he hopes to embody his “love of country.”
Watch below:
