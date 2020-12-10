BLIND ITEM: Rapper’s ‘Baby Making’ Experiment

*The following Blind Item comes Hollywood insider Enty Lawyer. Please address all inquiries and complaints to the original source.

Not everyone sued the former A+ list rapper turned celebrity. There are a couple of dozen “converts” who live on the property. Despite his public disdain of premarital sex, throughout the winter, the converts have been assigned mating schedules to see which pairs can make the best babies/children.

Can you guess the former A+ list rapper ?