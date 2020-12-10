Blind Items
BLIND ITEM: Rapper’s ‘Baby Making’ Experiment
*The following Blind Item comes Hollywood insider Enty Lawyer. Please address all inquiries and complaints to the original source.
Not everyone sued the former A+ list rapper turned celebrity. There are a couple of dozen “converts” who live on the property. Despite his public disdain of premarital sex, throughout the winter, the converts have been assigned mating schedules to see which pairs can make the best babies/children.
Can you guess the former A+ list rapper ?
BLIND ITEM: Actress Deletes Social Media

This A- list mostly movie actress was told by her people there was no way she was going to be able to apologize her way out of this and she should just remove herself from social media and the public eye immediately if she wanted to be able to save her career, especially in her universe. Oh, she would get paid whether she was in it or not, but you don’t want to be known as the person who was fired from a universe.
Can you guess the A- list mostly movie actress?
BLIND ITEM: How Soon Before She Comes Out of Retirement?

This alliterate A-/B+ list singer is giving up music. She says that now, but when her pro athlete finally leaves her for one of the porn stars they both sleep with, she may change her mind.
Can you guess the alliterate A-/B+ list singer and her husband?
BLIND ITEM: Rapper Trying to Hide His Assets

The rapping doctor is desperate to settle right now not just for what everyone will discover about him, but also before his ex finds out about all the other money he is hiding. She should hang on and get that extra $100M.
Can you guess the rapping doctor and his wife?
