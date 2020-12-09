Events
WrapWomen’s Power Women Summit 2020: Regina King on Directorial Debut ‘One Night In Miami’
*Today, during Day 2 Main Stage programming at WrapWomen’s Power Women Summit 2020 in Los Angeles, the largest annual gathering of the most influential women in entertainment, media and technology, Regina King opens up about her upcoming directorial debut “One Night In Miami,” finding vulnerability in four iconic Black men, hiring as many women as possible behind the scenes, and how John Singleton helped her on the path to becoming a director.
Highlights from the conversation with Regina King include:
- On her upcoming directorial debut “One Night In Miami: “There were so many things about [the screenplay] that spoke to me just as a Black woman…getting to see Black men have a private discussion publicly and to see men so layered,” King said. “Kemp Powers’ dialogue is so unfortunately prescient. The conversations that are happening in this film are happening in 1960, in 1950 and they’re happening now. Then just as a director, I’ve been doing TV for a while…When I read this I felt that it was playing to my strengths. This is an actors piece and I’m an actor. And every single one of these roles I would want to play.”
- On finding vulnerability in four of the most iconic Black men of the 20th Century (in “One Night in Miami”): “There’s a certain amount of vulnerability that men have that all of these men show in this piece,” King said. “I feel like I was sensitive to it. I saw it immediately. I understood Kemp’s desire and vision to depict Black men the way he sees himself, in his likeness. I just felt like having that sensitivity made me the perfect candidate to direct.”
- On hiring as many women as possible behind the scenes for “One Night in Miami’ (as she vowed in her 2019 Golden Globe acceptance speech to ensure that “everything I produce is 50% women”): “Yes, we absolutely did…As I said in the speech it was going to be a difficult task…What we were able to accomplish was great numbers when it comes to diversity or comes to what reflects the world that we’re in. And I believe we were at like 70, 74, 75, 76, something like that, percent of our entire crew was of color, identified as LGBTQ or women. So we did, in our attempt to accomplish the gender parity, we were able to go beyond with diversity.”
- On how Director John Singleton helped her on the path to becoming a director: “Once I got that role, John really opened up his whole process for me as a director,” she recalled. “And that’s when I really started getting a clearer understanding of what a director does, because my experience up until that point was just the relationship between a director and an actor. And while I wasn’t consciously realizing in that moment that one day I will direct, I think the seed was planted and he was starting to water it.”
You can view the full conversation here or directly below:
Additionally, highlights from the conversation with Abigail Disney include:
- On how her Grandfather’s company was completely unprepared for the pandemic: “We were not in a position to handle the emergency well…You keep cash on hand for an emergency; that’s what is for. You can’t predict a pandemic, but you can predict an emergency will happen.”
- On Disney’s reorganizing, restructuring and massive revenue and job losses and why it didn’t have to be this way: “If they had been less motivated by simply pushing profits to shareholders, but rather to stakeholders, their employees wouldn’t have had to run to food banks quite as quickly…They might have had the savings to support themselves on and Disney might have had some cash on hand, instead of having to borrow immediately for their needs…So it’s the grasping after profits has left the structures of our society hollowed out.”
- On how the company’s prioritizing of its shareholders above all else has left it in its current weakened state: ““What if we conducted our businesses as though all human beings had equal dignity in them and if actually if we brought that to our boardrooms and to our business plans and to our C-suites, I think a lot of things would inherently change. So Disney was, before the pandemic, historically profitable, amazingly profitable, extraordinary. And Bob Iger had been an extraordinary manager. He managed the company brilliantly through kind of a transition into the 21st century. So I have no beef with him on the way he’s run the company for profit…But I do know that he ran the company with an eye toward share price, and maybe not a lot other than that. He ran the company, making tons and tons and tons of share buybacks, paying out a lot of dividends, when there was an opportunity when they were that profitable to really think about, like, maybe the money should be flooding more widely out across the employment structure.”
You can view the full interview here.
Additionally, during the Redefining Corporate Culture panel, top female executive including Dalana Brand (VP People Experience, Head of Inclusion & Diversity, Twitter), Christy Haubegger (EVP & Chief Enterprise Inclusion Officer, WarnerMedia), Dalila Wilson-Scott (EVP & Chief Diversity Officer, Comcast Corporation), Christine Simmons (COO, The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences), discussed moving businesses beyond bad habits.
- Christine Simmons: “Just as important as it is to put on [the Academy Awards], it’s just as important that there’s representation…It’s a business imperative.”
- Christy Haubegger: “The reckoning that we need to have in this country about where we came from and what we were built on and all of those assumptions is overdue…While it may seem like the worst of times, until we confront that, I don’t think we get to move forward. And so I actually feel like this is a good moment…Each of our companies is so massive. We are a small piece of society itself…And if we all decide that we’re going to actually change the way we operate, that we’re going to make things more equitable in the reality that we control, which is our workplace, then we can actually begin to move towards a more equitable and just society.”
You can view the full panel here.
You can view additional Day 2 Main Stage programming including Coffee & Conversation with Camila Alves McConaughey, and the Trans Representation in Media & Tech panel with Angelica Ross and Imara Jones here. Please link back/source all coverage to WrapWomen’s Power Women Summit.
News
‘Bridezillas’ Exclusive Clip – Is Veronica Done with Her Fiancé Kenny? [WATCH]
*WE tv’s “Bridezillas” returns this week with an all-new episode that finds Veronica sparring with her fiancé Kenny on the night before her wedding.
In our exclusive clip above, the bride-to-be makes clear that she doesn’t even want to be in the same room with her man.
“I feel like I’m alone. I have no partner,” she says in the clip, noting that there’s a “disconnect” between she and Kenny and that he hasn’t been supporting her.
“Is this how real life is going to be,” she asks him, referring to their future as husband and wife. “It the night before the wedding and you still haven’t dine sh*t,” she adds.
Watch the moment via the YouTube clip above.
READ MORE:‘Bridezillas’ Exclusive Clip – Veronica Hates Her Dress Days Before Her Wedding [WATCH]
Elsewhere in the episode, the pressure is too much for GagZilla Veronica, ending her big day with a shocker no one saw coming; CaratZilla Tosin demands the best, but when her Nigerian wedding gets planned at the last minute, she might have to settle for much less.
Watch “Bridezillas” Thursdays at 10/9c.
About Bridezillas
Bridezillas bust budgets, battle bridesmaids & risk all in the epic slay for their perfect day. From party fouls to busted budgets, these strong, sassy brides will stop at nothing to have the wedding of their dreams! Emmy Award and NAACP Image Award winner. Loni Love is the new voice of its signature series.
News
Issa Rae to EP ‘Nice White Parents’ for HBO, Makes ’Sesame Street’ Debut [WATCH]
*“Nice White Parents” is the latest podcast to get the TV treatment.
Following a bidding war with the Obamas’ production company and Netflix, HBO secured the rights to adapt the five-part New York Times and Serial Productions podcast as a half-hour comedy. Issa Rae will executive produce through her Hoorae banner.
The“Nice White Parents”podcast launched in July and, according to THR, “is described as a satirical look at the conflict and comedy that arise when highly resourced white parents, who claim to have the best intentions, wield their influence over generations of Black and brown students within the New York public school system.”
Adam McKay and his Hyperobject Industries partner Todd Schulman will also exec produce.
Adam McKay and his Hyperobject Industries partner Todd Schulman will also exec produce.
“Nice White Parents” is Rae’s latest project with HBO, where her production company is housed. In addition to “Insecure,” she also exec produces HBO’s “A Black Lady Sketch Show” and is attached to star in and EP “The Dolls” based on Cabbage Patch craze in the 1980s. Watch a scene from one such riot below.
According to THR, the series “will recount the aftermath of the Christmas Eve riots within two small Arkansas towns in 1983 in which violent customer outbursts erupted over Cabbage Patch Dolls,” the outlet writes.
In related news, Rae will make her “Sesame Street” debut on Thursday’s episode, playing a queen who can’t find enough bricks to build a play castle for her daughter.
“Sesame Street’s 51st season debuted Nov. 12 on HBO Max
Watch:
Film
Nate Parker to Star in ‘American Skin’ Following Rape Scandal
*Nate Parker’s drama “American Skin,” has been acquired by Vertical Entertainment and is set for release next year in the U.S. on Martin Luther King Jr. day.
Parker (The Birth Of A Nation), Omari Hardwick (Kick-Ass), Theo Rossi (Luke Cage), Beau Knapp (Seven Seconds) star in the film which has Spike Lee attached as an executive producer.
As reported by Deadline, “the film charts how after witnessing his 14 year-old son’s murder by a white police officer who goes uncharged, Marine veteran Lincoln ‘Linc’ Jefferson takes matters into his own hands in a series of events he hopes will finally lead to justice for his son,” the outlet writes.
Parker told the publication: “In 2014, following the death of Michael Brown, I traveled to Ferguson, Missouri to stand against the overt domestic terrorism I saw spreading like a virus throughout our country. My hope was both to amplify calls for justice, while seeking a better understanding of the tensions between law enforcement and men and women of color. The most tragic moment of this trip arrived when I stood downtown between two infuriated groups of citizens. From one side came yells of ‘Justice for Mike Brown’ and on the other ‘Support Our Police’. It became even more clear to me, the disconnect in our collective understanding of citizenship, law enforcement, and our responsibility to preserve American Black lives. This trip and subsequent killings developed in me a fire that manifested itself into the makings of this film American Skin.”
He continued: “As an American citizen, father, brother, son and artist, I felt compelled to use my platform as a filmmaker to respond to this crisis in a way that could not only promote social equity, but initiate a global culture shift that can result in the preservation of lives. If saving one life is the only thing this film achieves, it will have served its core purpose.”
READ MORE: Nate Parker Admits He Was ‘Tone Deaf’ in Response to Resurfaced Rape Case
Meanwhile, actor David Oyelowo said in a new interview that Parker ‘deserves a second chance’ after an old rape case halted his career during the release of “The Birth of a Nation” in 2016.
Parker and his longtime friend, screenwriter Jean McGianni Celestin, were accused of raping a female student in 1999 while attending Penn State University. Parker was acquitted while Celestin’s conviction was overturned on appeal. The victim would later commit suicide.
Parker “handled it incredibly badly, in my opinion,” Oyelowo said of Nate’s reaction when his decades-old rape case resurfaced.
Oyelowo, who’s set to star in two upcoming movies directed by Parker, spoke to Insider about why he decided to work with the director following the scandal.
“I truly believe that Nate’s acquittal was right. I don’t think he did what I think he was accused of,” Oyelowo said. “But I think his handling of when all of that came out during ‘Birth of a Nation’ felt very insensitive to survivors of sexual assault and that was his big mistake.”
He added, “The Nate Parker that people are going to be encountering going forward is a very different person than the indignant person who was evident initially,” Oyelowo continued. “I truly believe that Nate’s acquittal was right. I don’t think he did what I think he was accused of. But I think his handling of when all of that came out during ‘Birth of a Nation’ felt very insensitive to survivors of sexual assault and that was his big mistake.”
