Tina Turner On How Buddhism Helped Her Survive Abusive Marriage with Ike Turner
*Tina Turner is speaking out about surviving her abusive marriage to Ike Turner.
In a new interview with the Guardian in support of her new book, “Happiness Becomes You: A Guide To Changing Your Life For Good,” the music icon said: “Over the years I have summoned up my inner lion and overcome each health problem. Illness has given me a greater appreciation for health and reminds me to live each day to its fullest,” she explained.
Turner added, “Buddhism found me. The abuse I endured in my 20s and 30s had become obvious to people around me, and at different times a number of them suggested that I learn about Buddhism.”
The singer said it was through Buddhism that she was able to “leave the unhealthy environment with no regrets.”
“Now that I’m in my 80s, resilience and endurance are still my strongest assets. I’ll tell you a secret to joyful endurance. It’s to never complain, no matter what challenges life sends your way’ noting that complaining can ‘erase good fortune,” she added.
Turner also opened up about her journey with the Mirror, saying “I wouldn’t change a thing. I embrace the entirety of my life’s journey. Each part has contributed to me becoming who I am today, and I’m very happy now.”
She continued, “There were a number of difficult experiences that could have shattered me, but instead became fuel for my journey, propelling me upward.”
“After surviving years of abuse, I knew I had an innate resilience I could tap into. If I could increase that, I knew I could become unshakably happy and make my dreams come true.”
In her new book, Turner recalls the moment she learned her son Craig commited suicide (in 2018). She writes: “I was in Paris with Erwin to celebrate our anniversary and attend our friend Giorgio Armani’s fashion show. After the show, I was about to go to bed when Erwin received an urgent message from Los Angeles. Craig had died by suicide.
“It’s been almost two years now, but I miss Craig as much as ever. Craig suffered from profound loneliness, which I believe was related to clinical depression. He was close to his younger brother, but he suffered in silence. It wasn’t until his sudden death I began to understand that Craig faced serious mental health challenges.”
Turner hopes her book inspires readers to pursue Buddhism.
Twista Came for Gabourey Sidibe … and She Returned the Favor!
*Flabby azz Chicago rapper Twista sure has a lotta nerve. He of all people posted a rather disparaging meme about actress Gabourey Sidibe and now he’s getting his just desserts for doing it, too.
In a now-deleted meme, he shared side-by-side images of Sidibe and model Bernice Burgos. The post/meme compares two fictional women (but using Sidibe and Bergos as “avatars”).
Option A idepicts a financially stable woman with no children, her own house, and a car that features an overweight Sidibe. Option B is a woman with no job who has no car, three children by three men and 12,000 followers on Instagram. It features a flattering image of Burgos.
Twista then asked his 438K followers “Who y’all choosing A or B.”
Once Gabourey got word of the meme, she obliterated him, saying … “Wow. I um…. gee. @twistagmg I only like you as a rapper I forgot about in 2005. But good luck with option B!” She added a kissing emoji … for good measure.
Twista deleted the post but furious reactions continued, like this one … “Twista a bitch for this post and you are the lowest of the low.”
Like we said, Twista hasn’t missed a meal in a long time and he’s the last person who should be shaming someone else over their weight. One social media user also remarked on the irony as well.
“Sadly Twista making fun of gabby size doesn’t surprise me I’ve seen/heard big guys do that before and I never understood it.”
For what it’s worth, Twista later apologized for the post via The Shade Room.
“My apologies to anyone that took offense to it,” he said. “I was traveling most of the day when I saw the mistake, I immediately had it taken down,” Twista said. “I don’t know her directly but my sincere apologies to her.”
BLIND ITEM: Actress Deletes Social Media
*The following Blind Item comes Hollywood insider Enty Lawyer. Please address all inquiries and complaints to the original source.
This A- list mostly movie actress was told by her people there was no way she was going to be able to apologize her way out of this and she should just remove herself from social media and the public eye immediately if she wanted to be able to save her career, especially in her universe. Oh, she would get paid whether she was in it or not, but you don’t want to be known as the person who was fired from a universe.
Can you guess the A- list mostly movie actress?
Rap Icons Too $hort, Ice Cube, Snoop Dogg and E-40 Form Supergroup [VIDEO]
*Hip-Hop icon Too $hort has revealed that a new rap supergroup is on the horizon consisting of himself, Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube and E-40.
As reported by NME, Too $hort told a podcast recently that he and the other rappers are preparing to serve up several new songs “into the new year as a package deal”.
“During the quarantine, I got a call from Ice Cube and E-40,” Short explained to MC Serch for an episode of his Serch Says podcast, (obtained exclusively by HipHopDX). You can hear his comments around the 55-minute mark via the YouTube player above.
“Over the years, probably more than the past five years, we’ve been doing kind of these old school concerts. It will be either Snoop Dogg or Ice Cube headlining, or it will be me, E-40, sometimes it’s Bone Thugs, DJ Quik,” $hort added. “They usually call it like ‘How The West Was Won,’ ‘West Coast Kings’ or some shit like that and it’s always a big show and it always sells out. It’s like 20, 30,000 people — whatever the size of the arena is — it’s sold out.
“So I get a call during the early part of the quarantine from E-40 and Ice Cube going, ‘Man, we feel like we should do an album. Like me, you … it’s E-40, Cube, Too $hort and Snoop Dogg. And I’m like — E-40 and Too $hort from the Bay, Snoop Dogg and Cube are from L.A. and we like the West Coast foundation. We sat there and was like, ‘Fuck it, let’s do it.’ So, we start coming up with beats.”
The group’s name has yet to be officially announced.
