‘The Real’: MAJOR. Stops by + Garcelle Reflects on Quarantining After Catching COVID-19 / WATCH!
*On Wednesday, Dec. 9, on The Real, the ladies discuss why people are afraid to admit when they’ve been diagnosed with COVID-19. Co-host Garcelle Beauvais reflects on her recent experience quarantining after being exposed to the virus and explains how isolated she felt. She says she can understand why people might not want to tell others because they don’t want to be alone.
Adrienne shares the story of the most mortifying date she’s ever been on, and it is quite a “splashy” tale!
Later, MAJOR. stops by to talk about his new single, “Doves Cry,” and reveals that even though he was rejected by both The Voice and American Idol, The Voice later asked to use his music on the show!
And Phoebe Robinson visits to chat about her Amazon Prime special, Yearly Departed, and tells the ladies about her publishing company, “Tiny Reparations,” and where it got its name!
People Are Not Admitting When They Have COVID – Is That Understandable?
After MAJOR. Was Rejected By The Voice, They Asked To Use His Music On The Show!
Adrienne’s Mortifying Date Story!
Phoebe Robinson Explains The Origin Of Her Publishing Company’s Name, “Tiny Reparations”
People Are Not Admitting When They Have COVID – Is That Understandable?
Garcelle Beauvais: The fact that I was in isolation for the past 14 days – you know, 14 days ago, because someone in our group tested positive… Getting – feeling like you get COVID – I understand a little bit of it, if you don’t want to say anything, because – you’re so isolated. You’re so isolated. Even though it was Thanksgiving, even though it was my birthday…
Adrienne Houghton: But you want me to feel isolated too?
Garcelle: Hold on – No – no, no, no, let me finish. Even though people would come outside my house – and because I was home alone, I wasn’t wearing a mask – if I opened the door, knowing that somebody was going to drop off something for me, the minute I opened the door, people would step back – even my own kids, and I understand it. I’m not saying you should lie about it, I’m just saying it’s just such an isolating thing that – wait. People are dying alone. When you think you are on your deathbed, people are holding your hand. You think of seeing your family and people are dying alone. The minute you have it, you’re isolated and that’s it!
Adrienne: People that have had it, whether they’re celebrities or not, and have shared their stories, how helpful…
Garcelle: Yes!
Adrienne: How helpful it has been to watch their stories! Even sadly, your comedian friend, Loni, who passed away, who shared his story, who literally – he was documenting –
Loni Love: Joe.
Adrienne: How he thinks he got it… you guys, that’s helpful! This is a still a virus that there are so many unanswered questions about, that people are like, “How does it affect you then, how does it affect you later?” I’ve seen girls on Instagram, young women that are perfectly healthy, that months later are talking about neurological damage – their lungs, they have heart issues now.
Garcelle: As a matter –
Adrienne: We need your story! If you have it, don’t just keep it a secret and then get other people sick, but on top of that, your story could be beneficial.
Loni: But what Garcelle is saying is, don’t treat me like, you know, like, you can’t, like, I’m not a human being.
Garcelle: And I’m not saying be irresponsible, I’m just saying I can understand why people don’t want to say it. That’s all I was saying, but you shouldn’t lie about it. Let’s be clear.
Loni: No, I agree with that, you shouldn’t lie about it, but the reason why…
Garcelle: You shouldn’t lie about it, but I understand why.
Jeannie Mai: And you’re getting us to empathize with what it felt like to be isolated.
Garcelle: Yes, absolutely, because people are dying also alone. You know, you might get an iPad in the hospital room so people can say goodbye to you. Just, everyone needs to be responsible and stay home if you have it – that’s what I’m saying.
Loni: They’re going to have to push these vaccinations. They’re going to have to push these vaccinations.
Adrienne: I can absolutely empathize, but at this point, we somewhat have to be a little selfless in this terrible situation. Totally empathize, I can…
Jeannie: It’s not about you right now! It’s not about you! It’s about all of us together!
Garcelle: We all are in agreement on that. We all agree on that.
EUR Exclusive: How A Pregnancy Changed Everything in George Clooney’s ‘The Midnight Sky’ (Watch)
*This December, chill out with George Clooney in the Arctic where he’s portraying a lonely scientist in “The Midnight Sky” from Netflix.
The Academy Award winner, director and producer talked to EUR correspondent Fahnia Thomas about carbon emissions, novel fans and pregnancy.
Fahnia Thomas: What’s your carbon footprint pet peeve?
George Clooney: It’s frustrating when you see people throwing stuff on the ground. Or sludge getting dumped – I grew up in Cincinnati and would see stuff getting dumped into the Ohio River. [Makes you ask the question] is this the best you can do in terms of taking care of the planet?
Viola Davis Talks Imaginary Friends, Growing Up in Poverty & More on '60 Minutes' (Watch)
FT: How do you balance engaging film fans and book fans?
GC: We talked with Lily (Brooks-Dalton) about it. I read the screenplay but I hadn’t read the book. Then I read the book and there were some differences and then as we were shooting things changed…Felicity (Jones) called me and said she was pregnant and suddenly we had to change everything. Finally, funny enough it ends up being a really important part of the story. It feels like a continuum. It’s also nice to have a pregnant woman that doesn’t sit around going, ‘I’m pregnant’ but she just gets about doing her job which is what women do. It’s what my wife did when she was pregnant. It’s fun to see it that way. Things change from a book to a film – a book tells you how you’re feeling and a film shows you visually how you’re feeling. Lily loves the movie, so I feel like we did what we were supposed to do.
FT: What did you learn while filming “The Midnight Sky?”
GC: You have to be open to the idea of radical change even in storytelling. The first thing we tried to do when Felicity said she was pregnant was to hide it and shoot around her because it wasn’t in the script, it wasn’t in the story. It required rewriting a lot of things like giving the kid a name, adding the sonogram and then adding an ending. You gotta go with the flow and you can’t fight against nature.
For more details on Netflix’s “The Midnight Sky” follow @themidnightskymovie | #TheMidnightSky or visit: www.netflix.com/title/80244645. It starts streaming on December 23
Viola Davis Talks Imaginary Friends, Growing Up in Poverty & More on ’60 Minutes’ (Watch)
*Viola Davis was interviewed for the third segment of “60 Minutes” on Sunday (Dec. 6), where she opened up to correspondent Jon Wertheim about her new role as Ma Rainey, her relationship with August Wilson’s material and her life growing up in abject poverty.
The 55-year-old is one Grammy short of being an “EGOT” (Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony winner), and spoke about her journey from the projects in Rhode Island, where she and her sister used imaginary friends, who were rich and white, to mentally escape their surroundings.
“Jaja, Jagi darling. They were our imaginary friends, me and my sister Deloris, who were the closest in age,” she said, laughing. “And we would play these, like, two rich white women from Beverly Hills. We would imagine all these fabulous dishes that we would be eating. And at the same time as a way to escape our lives into these sort of shadow characters who were everything that we weren’t.”
Davis also said that she didn’t initially feel that the role of Ma Rainey in Netflix’s upcoming film adaptation of “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” was something she could pull off.
“Here’s the thing about acting. It’s a weird Peter Pan syndrome that happens. So, I still saw myself as that 19-year-old girl going, “I can’t play Ma Rainey. I’m too young. You gotta get a more formidable actress who’s been out there for 40, 50 years,” until I realize “Viola, you’re actually a little bit older than what Ma Rainey is.”
Watch Davis’ entire “60 Minutes” interview below:
‘Bridezillas’ Exclusive Clip – Is Veronica Done with Her Fiancé Kenny? [WATCH]
*WE tv’s “Bridezillas” returns this week with an all-new episode that finds Veronica sparring with her fiancé Kenny on the night before her wedding.
In our exclusive clip above, the bride-to-be makes clear that she doesn’t even want to be in the same room with her man.
“I feel like I’m alone. I have no partner,” she says in the clip, noting that there’s a “disconnect” between she and Kenny and that he hasn’t been supporting her.
“Is this how real life is going to be,” she asks him, referring to their future as husband and wife. “It the night before the wedding and you still haven’t dine sh*t,” she adds.
Watch the moment via the YouTube clip above.
'Bridezillas' Exclusive Clip – Veronica Hates Her Dress Days Before Her Wedding [WATCH]
Elsewhere in the episode, the pressure is too much for GagZilla Veronica, ending her big day with a shocker no one saw coming; CaratZilla Tosin demands the best, but when her Nigerian wedding gets planned at the last minute, she might have to settle for much less.
Watch “Bridezillas” Thursdays at 10/9c.
About Bridezillas
Bridezillas bust budgets, battle bridesmaids & risk all in the epic slay for their perfect day. From party fouls to busted budgets, these strong, sassy brides will stop at nothing to have the wedding of their dreams! Emmy Award and NAACP Image Award winner. Loni Love is the new voice of its signature series.
