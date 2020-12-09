Supertease: WE TV Drops First Look at Season 4 of ‘Growing Up Hip Hop Atlanta’ (Watch)



*Nipsey Hussle’s estate has been valued at over $4 million dollars.

TMZ reports that a majority of the late rapper’s net worth comes from his shares of companies he owned as well as personal luxury items.

Here’s more from the outlet:

For example … he owned a 25% share of stock in The Marathon Clothing worth $271k and a 100% interest in All Money In No Money Out Inc. worth just over $2 million. His trademark portfolio — which includes his name, voice, signature, photograph or likeness on or in products, merchandise or goods — is worth $913,000.

Nipsey was gunned down outside his clothing store in Los Angeles in April 2019 by alleged gang member Eric Holder.

We previously reported, Holder’s trial has been delayed for at least 90 days due to COVID-19 concerns, according to New York Daily News.

“I really don’t how we can realistically expect to see this case go to trial anytime in the next 90 days or more,” the report quotes Judge Robert J. Perry as saying. “Mr. Holder, I don’t know what to tell you except that the court system and this county are plagued by a sickness that we call the COVID virus, and the court system has been very much impacted. You have the right to a speedy trial. What counsel is suggesting is that we have you come back on the 21st of January and see where we are and try to have a trial within 30 days of the 21st, but you’ve heard my comments, I don’t think that’s going to happen.”

The judge confirmed that Holder is being held in isolation, UPROXX reported.

Meanwhile, Complex noted that Nipsey’s estate is currently being split between his family and girlfriend Lauren London.

London will control half the finances belonging to their son, Kross Ermias Asghedom. Nipsey’s family will control the half owned by his daughter, Emani Asghedom, from a previous relationship.