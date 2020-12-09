Lil Baby’s Hot Right Now … But Do You Believe He Makes $400K Per Show?!

*Lil Baby is one of the hottest rappers in the game right now. With back-to-back hits, his top-selling album “My Turn,” which earned gold and platinum RIAA certifications — two Grammy Awards nominations for his song “The Bigger Picture,” and one for Best Performance, the entertainer has been taking the music world by storm!

While recently appearing on ”The Breakfast Club,” the Atlanta artist spoke about his successful music career and revealed what he charges to hit the stage and perform some of his great songs.

The Quality Control Records artist told host Charlamagne Tha God that he makes “$400,000″ show. However, due to the pandemic, Baby along with many other artists haven’t been able to do a lot of concerts or events. But while revisiting his booking price, Baby shared what he would’ve made this year had the country not been on pause due to COVID.