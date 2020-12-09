Family - Parenting - Births
‘Life After Lockup’ Exclusive Clip – Michael Pops Up on Sarah After Missing Court [WATCH]
*WE tv’s “Life After Lockup” returns this week with an all-new episode that finds Michael popping up on Sarah after missing their court date.
We previously reported… the ex-couple are caught up in a nasty child custody battle.
This season, Sarah and Michael face off in court over custody of their two daughters. Will Michael fight or agree to Sarah’s request for full custody?
Will Sarah’s new boyfriend Malcolm stick around if he hears Michael is still hanging around, and is Sarah still carrying a flame for Michael?
READ MORE: ‘Life After Lockup’ Exclusive Clip – Michael Could Lose Custody Battle After Missing Court [WATCH]
Last week, Michael missed his court date with Sarah because he partied too hard the night before wih his special lady friend. In this week’s episode, how will Sarah react to him popping up unexpectedly while she’s getting cozy with her new man? Check out the moment via our exclusive clip above.
Catch the full episode of “Life After Lockup” Friday at 9/8c on WE tv.
About Life After Lockup
Couples risk everything to meet their felon fiancés at release. When they face shocking firsts, family drama & deception on the rocky road to the altar, will their love survive after lockup or is it all just a con?
Jill Scott on Motherhood: ‘I Never Really Considered Myself a Single Parent’ [VIDEO]
*Jill Scott opened up about her experience of motherhood during an appearance on the Tamron Hall show.
Scott welcomed son Jett Hamilton in 2009, with her ex-fiance and former drummer, Li’l John Roberts. During her candid conversation with Hall, the soul singer made clear that she does not refer to herself as a “single mother.”
“I never really considered myself a single parent because I was blessed to have a village of family and friends who love us and assist in every way to help him become a really kind person and a genuine person…Uncle Scott and Uncle Lance are my brothers from another mother,” she told Hall, per Shine My Crown.
“They teach him how to fight. They remind him of what manners are supposed to be. They remind him to take out the trash and celebrate him for doing these things. What I don’t want is to end up with somebody 40 years old living in my basement, you understand?”
READ MORE: Jill Scott Announces New iHeart Podcast Launches This Month
The genius + goddess that is @missjillscott has a #podcast and I am super happy to see it start to climb the https://t.co/CIHnCgw6BK charts
The @Jillscottpod by @iHeartPodcasts is also hosted by @laiyasworld + Aja Graydon-Dantzler
It is a must listen#podicon #podboard100 pic.twitter.com/qPvAqPdubx
— PodBoard100 Podcast Trends (@PodBoard100) December 6, 2020
Elsewhere in her conversation with Hall, Scott dishes about her new podcast.
“I’ve been having these conversations with my girlfriends for years. And I always thought, man, what if everybody else could hear these conversations too, you know, in the process of trying to learn and grow, which never ends. We’re always trying to get to the other side of the road. I thought maybe this is a good time to share because we’ve had so much contained existence recently, so much contained existence, that maybe we could spark conversation.”
We previously reported… Jill Scott Presents: J.ill the Podcast launches this week with new episodes dropping every Wednesday.
The talk show-style podcast will feature conversations on relationships, culture, health, art, and will be co-hosted by fellow singer-songwriter Aja Graydon-Dantzler and radio personality Laiya St. Clair, source.com reports.
“J.ill the Podcast will spark unfiltered conversations by and for Black women who influence culture and uplift sisterhood,” said Scott in a statement. “2020 has been a challenging year for our community, and our hope is that this show will continue to keep our love village connected, entertained and empowered. These are valuable discussions about how we’re feeling and what’s happening in the world today.”
Scroll up and check out more from Scott’s conversation with Tamron Hall via the YouTube clip above.
Future’s Baby Mama Brittni Mealy Accuses Rapper of Cursing Out Their 8-Year-Old Son
*Rapper Future and one of his baby mama’s got into a heated argument at their child’s birthday party this past weekend — and the artist ended up fleeing the scene once threats of violence were hurled.
As reported by MadameNoire, the former couple were celebrating son Prince Wilburn’s birthday when things went left and turned ugly. Video from the event showed Brittni Mealy cursing out Future because he allegedly cursed at their son and told the child, “F–k him.” The video has since been deleted.
“I don’t even do this but @Future you a real p—y you knew to hide and run when I came cause you don’t want this smoke b—h boy you ran from my kids p—y a– h-e!!” she wrote in her Instagram Stories. “Run like yo scary a– always do b—h!”
“Who TF tells a 8-year-old f–k him and he will shoot up his mom,” Mealy continued. “N—a a real b—h.”
READ MORE: Ciara and Her Son Future Jr. Channel Cardi B and Offset for Halloween
Future’s baby mama Brit goes off on him after things go left at their son’s birthday party. pic.twitter.com/eTEiK51RvQ
— Rap Alert (@rapalert2) December 5, 2020
“Don’t come back begging like yo a– always do simp cause you dead to me after tonight,” she added.
Future and Mealy welcomed Prince in 2012. In 2018, she took to social media to announce that she was moving on from Future after he impregnated another woman while they were dating. The hip-hop star reportedly has seven or eight kids with as many women.
“I appreciate y’all stop tagging me and associating me with my son’s father and whatever he got going on. Let me make things crystal clear, I am not with him in no way and never will be again. I did my best and always loved unconditionally and been the sweetest girl I could be, even when I knew he didn’t deserve it,” she wrote on social media.
“This whole world calls me dumb, stupid, whatever but who cares? I have a genuine, unconditional, loving, forgiving heart. I am not mad, bitter, none of that,” Mealy added, MadameNoire reports. “I left and finally begin to realize my worth (long overdue).”
Future has not publicly responded to her latest claims that he cursed out their son and threatened to shoot the kid’s mother.
WATCH:
Meanwhile, Brittni, the mother of one of Future’s sons is cussing him out on IG y’all 👀 pic.twitter.com/1PKd1Ay7h8
— TheShadeRoom (@TheShadeRoom) December 5, 2020
Selena Quintanilla’s Husband and Sister Praise New Netflix Series About Late Singer
*Selena Quintanilla’s husband Chris Perez and her sister Suzette hit up social media to praise Netflix’s new “Selena” TV series, which released Friday.
The coming-of-age story follows the late Tejano singer as she chases her dreams, and the heart-wrenching and life-changing sacrifices she and her family make as they navigate the highs and lows of success, loss, love, and music. Part one of the two-part series is currently streaming on the platform
Suzette and Chris shared their reactions to the series on social media. Both were members of the singer’s band before her tragic death in 1995. Selena was murdered by her fan club’s president Yolanda Saldívar.
Perez had nothing but love for his bandmates in a lengthy post on Instagram.
“I loved her music even before I joined the band. I was intrigued by the fact that her brother had his name on everything as producer. Keyboard player Ricky Vela was my hero as far as musicianship goes. Her dad ran some amazing sound when I went to see them at an event in San Antonio,” he wrote.
READ MORE: Family of Singer Selena Hit with $1M Lawsuit Over New Netflix Series
View this post on Instagram
“I learned so much by taking on their guitar player Roger Garcia’s parts and doing my best to stretch it even further,” Perez recalled. “They had a girl drummer that laid it DOWN (Suzette really is a badass). Joe and Pete brought the ‘extra’ and added a whole other dimension PLUS Pete wrote amazing lyrics….and they sounded HEAVY.”
Perez, 51, added that he will “forever respect the band and the people involved in it.”
Suzette also took to Instagram to share her excitement over the Selena series becoming the number one show trending in the U.S.
“GUYS!!! OMG!!! Waking up and seeing this is insane and Beautiful!” Suzette, 53, wrote. “THANK YOU THANK YOU for this love you have always given to our family.”
We previously reported, the Quintanilla family is facing a $1 million lawsuit over the series.
Moctesuma Esparza, who produced the 1997 “Selena” biopic starring Jennifer Lopez, filed a lawsuit against the streaming giant, Selena’s father Abraham and her sister Suzette, claiming Abraham signed a contract agreeing to give him the rights to his daughter’s life story in 1995.
Esparza says they even discussed a possible series based on Selena’s early life, as a follow-up to the biopic. But he accuses Quintanillas of breach of contract after they went on to work with producer Moisés Zamora to develop the series for Netflix.
Part one of “Selena: The Series” is available on Netflix now.
