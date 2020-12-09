KING YAHWEH to Pledge $10 Million to Global Relief Fund for 2021 / PHOTOS

*Los Angeles, CA – Many communities in the South Los Angeles area are already considered food deserts, lacking grocery stores with fresh produce, and the coronavirus pandemic has rapidly heightened that issue.

To help combat this problem, and also help farmers who are reportedly being forced to let fruit and vegetables rot in the fields, Community Health Councils, First Five L.A., Best Star and SEE-LA have launched an 8-week program to hand out 1,000 free farm boxes weekly to four communities in South LA.

The produce will change from week to week, or after every couple of weeks, but the box will include things like broccoli, kale, lettuce, sweet potatoes and oranges.

Anyone interested in getting one of these farm boxes can get them at the following Best Start locations:• West Athens: Girls Club of Los Angeles, 2057 W. Century Blvd., from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Wednesdays

• Watts/Willowbrook: Macedonia Baptist Church, 1755 E. 114th St., from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Wednesdays

• Broadway/Manchester: Peace Chapel Church, 7656n S. Avalon Blvd., from 10 a.m. to noon on Fridays

• Compton/East Compton: Compton Chamber of Commerce, 700 N. Bullis Rd., from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Fridays.

To learn more about Community Health Councils please visit www.communityhealthcouncil.org. For more information on this initiative please visit more info on Best Start regions.

source: Zonia Perez – [email protected]