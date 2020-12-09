Other News
KING YAHWEH to Pledge $10 Million to Global Relief Fund for 2021 / PHOTOS
*Sources say The Kingdom of Yahweh, led by King Yahweh, will pledge $10 million towards the Global Relief Fund.
In partnership with members of an elite network, this group of financiers has already begun selecting communities in various regions worldwide in a dilapidated condition.
Future plans are said to include revitalization of the community housing and provide basic needs to families.
Meet Gen. Lloyd Austin, Biden’s Pick to Become Nation’s 1st Black Secretary of Defense (Video)
*If President-elect Joe Biden’s Secretary of Defense nominee gets confirmed, he’ll make history as the first Black person to lead the Pentagon.
Retired Gen. Lloyd Austin comes with a list of decorated achievements a mile long. He was the Army’s vice chief of staff and also led Central Command, which oversees military operations in Iraq, Syria and Afghanistan.
Austin is one of a relatively few Black Army officers who have commanded combat units, which is the main pipeline to the highest commands in the military. He’s also a decorated combat veteran, having been awarded the Silver Star, the nation’s third-highest award for valor.
Below, get to know Gen. Austin through his remarks on the 2015 Mission First Project, an interview with Roland Martin and remarks during his retirement ceremony in 2016.
Coronavirus Support – 1,000 Free (Food) Farm Boxes Set for 4 South LA Locations
*Los Angeles, CA – Many communities in the South Los Angeles area are already considered food deserts, lacking grocery stores with fresh produce, and the coronavirus pandemic has rapidly heightened that issue.
To help combat this problem, and also help farmers who are reportedly being forced to let fruit and vegetables rot in the fields, Community Health Councils, First Five L.A., Best Star and SEE-LA have launched an 8-week program to hand out 1,000 free farm boxes weekly to four communities in South LA.
The produce will change from week to week, or after every couple of weeks, but the box will include things like broccoli, kale, lettuce, sweet potatoes and oranges.
Anyone interested in getting one of these farm boxes can get them at the following Best Start locations:• West Athens: Girls Club of Los Angeles, 2057 W. Century Blvd., from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Wednesdays
• Watts/Willowbrook: Macedonia Baptist Church, 1755 E. 114th St., from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Wednesdays
• Broadway/Manchester: Peace Chapel Church, 7656n S. Avalon Blvd., from 10 a.m. to noon on Fridays
• Compton/East Compton: Compton Chamber of Commerce, 700 N. Bullis Rd., from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Fridays.
To learn more about Community Health Councils please visit www.communityhealthcouncil.org. For more information on this initiative please visit more info on Best Start regions.
source: Zonia Perez – [email protected]
Meet Noah Harris, First Black Man Elected Harvard Student Body President (Watch)
*Noah Harris has just become the first Black man to be elected president of Harvard University’s student body. On Tuesday, he appeared on MSNBC’s “The Last Word with Lawrence O’Donnell” to credit late Congressman John Lewis as his motivation and biggest inspiration.
Harris, a native of Hattiesburg, Mississippi, is a junior government major and also co-chairs the Undergraduate Council’s Black Caucus. He said that his three main goals will be improving student life, increasing access to mental health and wellness, and diversity inclusion.
Harris told O’Donnell that civil rights icon Lewis had a “profound impact” on him and that he hopes to embody his “love of country.”
Watch below:
