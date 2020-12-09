Today’s Video
Cari Champion, Jemele Hill Ask Jake Paul if it was ‘Racist’ to Knock Out Nate Robinson. People Thought They Were Serious. (Watch)
*Either folks don’t understand Jemele Hill and Cari Champion’s sense of humor, or the two hosts of Vice TV’s “Cari & Jemele (Won’t) Stick to Sports” asking Jake Paul if it was racist to knock Nate Robinson out cold like he did – just wasn’t funny. Paul called it a “sh*tty” question, but appeared to catch on to the schtick when he was asked a second time amid chuckling.
Hill and Champion are trending on Twitter today after Vice TV tweeted video of the moment, which was the episode’s “question of the day.” A contingent of folks online, believing the pair were really asking Paul if the knockout made him racist, lost their minds.
Here’s the video. You can judge for yourself whether or not Hill and Champion were joking.
Question of the week: was @jakepaul KO to Nate Robinson racist? 😭 pic.twitter.com/ogSqHj764s
— VICE TV (@VICETV) December 4, 2020
Below are some of the clutch-my pearls responses:
In case you weren’t aware that Jemele Hill is racist, this video should seal the deal for you. We’ve moved to the point of ridiculousness where if you beat someone of a different race in sports — it’s racist. Absolute lunacy. pic.twitter.com/RGZpL05AWs
— Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) December 9, 2020
Defund Jemele Hill and Cari Champion
— shirtless plantain show (@Nigerianscamsss) December 9, 2020
This is why people don’t believe me when actual racist stuff happens to me. Can we please stop crying racism when it’s not?
People like Jemele Hill are not equal rights activists. They are intolerant insufferable people. They are the absolute worst and hurt the cause. https://t.co/b6YofFbyyY
— Dominique Clare (@DomClare) December 9, 2020
Some people did get the joke.
Jemele Hill and Cari Champion were clearly joking. If you don’t see that you’re simply being obtuse.
— Aaron J. Fentress (@AaronJFentress) December 9, 2020
Family - Parenting - Births
‘Braxton Family Values’ Exclusive Clip – Towanda Checks on Traci and Her ‘Boundaries’ [WATCH]
*WEtv’s “Braxton Family Values” retuns with an all new episode this week, and finds Towanda checking in on sister Traci to see how she’s doing following a family fallout.
In our exclusive clip above, …..Towanda and Traci discuss the boundaries that Traci believes are lacking within the family. The conversation then turns to sister Toni wanting the entire family to fly out to her home in Los Angeles and stay together under one roof for one big family reunion — but will it be a happy occassion? Watch what her siblings have to say about it via the YouTube clip above.
READ MORE: Braxton Sisters Dish About Their Best and Worst Husband/Boyfriend [VIDEO]
Meanwhile, this season on “Braxton Family Values” … following a year of love and loss, 2020 has been a year like none other for the Braxton Family. This season on “Braxton Family Values,” Trina’s wedding ceremony hits a snag with an unexpected issue that divides the family. Will her walk down the aisle be the fairytale she always wanted?
Elsewhere in this week’s episode, Toni is determined not to let the virus disrupt the roll out of her new singles as Traci figures out if her boundaries will allow her to take a sister trip to LA. Meanwhile, Sean is visiting Mr. Braxton to get his blessing on taking his relationship with Towanda to the next level, but does he even need it?
Watch “Braxton Family Values” Thursdays at 9/8c!
ABOUT BRAXTON FAMILY VALUES
The family reunites for a Big Braxton Wedding, Traci is still grieving a major loss and decides to get help. Then, as Toni releases an album the country goes into lockdown which brings them all even closer to remind us all of true Family Values.
Family - Parenting - Births
Nipsey Hussle: Rapper’s Estate Valued at Over $4 Million, Lauren London Controls Half
*Nipsey Hussle’s estate has been valued at over $4 million dollars.
TMZ reports that a majority of the late rapper’s net worth comes from his shares of companies he owned as well as personal luxury items.
Here’s more from the outlet:
For example … he owned a 25% share of stock in The Marathon Clothing worth $271k and a 100% interest in All Money In No Money Out Inc. worth just over $2 million. His trademark portfolio — which includes his name, voice, signature, photograph or likeness on or in products, merchandise or goods — is worth $913,000.
Nipsey was gunned down outside his clothing store in Los Angeles in April 2019 by alleged gang member Eric Holder.
READ MORE: Trial of Nipsey Hussle’s Alleged Killer, Eric Holder, Delayed Due to COVID
We previously reported, Holder’s trial has been delayed for at least 90 days due to COVID-19 concerns, according to New York Daily News.
“I really don’t how we can realistically expect to see this case go to trial anytime in the next 90 days or more,” the report quotes Judge Robert J. Perry as saying. “Mr. Holder, I don’t know what to tell you except that the court system and this county are plagued by a sickness that we call the COVID virus, and the court system has been very much impacted. You have the right to a speedy trial. What counsel is suggesting is that we have you come back on the 21st of January and see where we are and try to have a trial within 30 days of the 21st, but you’ve heard my comments, I don’t think that’s going to happen.”
The judge confirmed that Holder is being held in isolation, UPROXX reported.
Meanwhile, Complex noted that Nipsey’s estate is currently being split between his family and girlfriend Lauren London.
London will control half the finances belonging to their son, Kross Ermias Asghedom. Nipsey’s family will control the half owned by his daughter, Emani Asghedom, from a previous relationship.
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip
BLIND ITEM: Actress Deletes Social Media
*The following Blind Item comes Hollywood insider Enty Lawyer. Please address all inquiries and complaints to the original source.
This A- list mostly movie actress was told by her people there was no way she was going to be able to apologize her way out of this and she should just remove herself from social media and the public eye immediately if she wanted to be able to save her career, especially in her universe. Oh, she would get paid whether she was in it or not, but you don’t want to be known as the person who was fired from a universe.
Can you guess the A- list mostly movie actress?
Search
Trending
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip6 months ago
Vanessa Bryant: Pro Athletes Sliding in DMs of Kobe Bryant’s Widow
-
Slider7 months ago
Clutch My Peaches!: Cynthia Bailey Reportedly Out and Offered Reduced #RHOA Role to Make Room for Phaedra Parks
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip6 months ago
Mike Pence Invites Candace Owens to White House for Talks on Race Relations
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip7 months ago
Trapped in the Closet? Fans Suspect Diddy’s New Girlfriend is Transgender [VIDEO]
-
George Floyd6 months ago
Jacob Pederson: St. Paul Police Officer Accused of Starting #GeorgeFloyd Riot [WATCH]
-
#BlackLivesMatter6 months ago
B(l)ack Stabbing Candace Owens Raising Funds for Cop who Killed Rayshard Brooks – Wants ATL Mayor Fired
-
News6 months ago
Ms. Robbie of ‘Welcome to Sweetie Pies’ Claims Son’s Ex Won’t Allow Her to See Grandson [VIDEO]
-
Apple News1 year ago
Inside Trump Winery Wedding of Candace Owens and Rich Brit George Farmer