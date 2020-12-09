Cari Champion, Jemele Hill Ask Jake Paul if it was ‘Racist’ to Knock Out Nate Robinson. People Thought They Were Serious. (Watch)

*Either folks don’t understand Jemele Hill and Cari Champion’s sense of humor, or the two hosts of Vice TV’s “Cari & Jemele (Won’t) Stick to Sports” asking Jake Paul if it was racist to knock Nate Robinson out cold like he did – just wasn’t funny. Paul called it a “sh*tty” question, but appeared to catch on to the schtick when he was asked a second time amid chuckling.

Hill and Champion are trending on Twitter today after Vice TV tweeted video of the moment, which was the episode’s “question of the day.” A contingent of folks online, believing the pair were really asking Paul if the knockout made him racist, lost their minds.

Here’s the video. You can judge for yourself whether or not Hill and Champion were joking.

Question of the week: was @jakepaul KO to Nate Robinson racist? 😭 pic.twitter.com/ogSqHj764s — VICE TV (@VICETV) December 4, 2020

Below are some of the clutch-my pearls responses:

In case you weren’t aware that Jemele Hill is racist, this video should seal the deal for you. We’ve moved to the point of ridiculousness where if you beat someone of a different race in sports — it’s racist. Absolute lunacy. pic.twitter.com/RGZpL05AWs — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) December 9, 2020

Defund Jemele Hill and Cari Champion — shirtless plantain show (@Nigerianscamsss) December 9, 2020

This is why people don’t believe me when actual racist stuff happens to me. Can we please stop crying racism when it’s not? People like Jemele Hill are not equal rights activists. They are intolerant insufferable people. They are the absolute worst and hurt the cause. https://t.co/b6YofFbyyY — Dominique Clare (@DomClare) December 9, 2020

Some people did get the joke.

Jemele Hill and Cari Champion were clearly joking. If you don’t see that you’re simply being obtuse. — Aaron J. Fentress (@AaronJFentress) December 9, 2020