‘Braxton Family Values’ Exclusive Clip – Towanda Checks on Traci and Her ‘Boundaries’ [WATCH]

*WEtv’s “Braxton Family Values” retuns with an all new episode this week, and finds Towanda checking in on sister Traci to see how she’s doing following a family fallout.

In our exclusive clip above, …..Towanda and Traci discuss the boundaries that Traci believes are lacking within the family. The conversation then turns to sister Toni wanting the entire family to fly out to her home in Los Angeles and stay together under one roof for one big family reunion — but will it be a happy occassion? Watch what her siblings have to say about it via the YouTube clip above.

Meanwhile, this season on “Braxton Family Values” … following a year of love and loss, 2020 has been a year like none other for the Braxton Family. This season on “Braxton Family Values,” Trina’s wedding ceremony hits a snag with an unexpected issue that divides the family. Will her walk down the aisle be the fairytale she always wanted?

Elsewhere in this week’s episode, Toni is determined not to let the virus disrupt the roll out of her new singles as Traci figures out if her boundaries will allow her to take a sister trip to LA. Meanwhile, Sean is visiting Mr. Braxton to get his blessing on taking his relationship with Towanda to the next level, but does he even need it?

The family reunites for a Big Braxton Wedding, Traci is still grieving a major loss and decides to get help. Then, as Toni releases an album the country goes into lockdown which brings them all even closer to remind us all of true Family Values.