Bounce’s Brown Sugar App Brings the Christmas Cheer This December

Brown Sugar, the popular subscription streaming service from Bounce, will feature a curated collection and popular returning titles that'll bring the warm and fuzzies this holiday season.

December’s curated collection of Christmas Cheer includes: A Christmas to Remember a heart-warming tale full of laughter starring Robin Givens; A Perfect Gift where Ruben Studdard (“American Idol”) and Golden Brooks (“Girlfriends”) learn through hard times what Christmas is all about; Clara’s Ultimate Christmas, a fun family film about a little girl whose Christmas goes haywire; the Bounce original A Stone Cold Christmasstarring Demetria McKinney (“Saints & Sinners,” House of Payne”) as a shrewd businesswoman solely focused on money who finds herself face-to-face with the love of her life and more.

New to Brown Sugar this December is Marry Me This Christmas, the new Bounce original romantic comedy starring Brandon Jay McLaren (“Graceland,” “The Killing”) as Daniel English, a bright-eyed young pastor who returns to his hometown to take over the church. Once home, he reconnects with his childhood friend – and now parishioner – Angela Reed, played by Gabriele Graham (“Twenties”). Falling head over heels for her, Daniel begins to worry about blurring ethical lines.

Another new Bounce original streaming on Brown Sugar this month is the Bounce Trumpet Awards, a special event honoring the outstanding accomplishments of African Americans who have succeeded against great odds and inspired success in others. This year’s honorees include 1968 Olympian and activist Tommie Smith, supermodel and businesswoman Naomi Campbell, actress and activist Yara Shahidi, and voting rights activist Stacey Abrams.

Brown Sugar is available on Apple TV, Roku, Chromecast, Comcast Xfinity X1, Amazon Channels, Amazon Fire TV, Amazon Kindle, Android TV, Windows/Xbox, Android and Apple smartphones and tablets and web browsers via BrownSugar.com. There is a free 7-day initial trial period for subscribers with a retail price of $3.99/month thereafter. Visit www.BrownSugar.com for more information.

Bounce and Brown Sugar are both a part of The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ: SSP).

source: Bounce