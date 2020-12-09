BLIND ITEM: Actress Deletes Social Media

*Flabby azz Chicago rapper Twista sure has a lotta nerve. He of all people posted a rather disparaging meme about actress Gabourey Sidibe and now he’s getting his just desserts for doing it, too.



In a now-deleted meme, he shared side-by-side images of Sidibe and model Bernice Burgos. The post/meme compares two fictional women (but using Sidibe and Bergos as “avatars”).

Option A idepicts a financially stable woman with no children, her own house, and a car that features an overweight Sidibe. Option B is a woman with no job who has no car, three children by three men and 12,000 followers on Instagram. It features a flattering image of Burgos.

Twista then asked his 438K followers “Who y’all choosing A or B.”

Once Gabourey got word of the meme, she obliterated him, saying … “Wow. I um…. gee. @twistagmg I only like you as a rapper I forgot about in 2005. But good luck with option B!” She added a kissing emoji … for good measure.

Twista deleted the post but furious reactions continued, like this one … “Twista a bitch for this post and you are the lowest of the low.”

Like we said, Twista hasn’t missed a meal in a long time and he’s the last person who should be shaming someone else over their weight. One social media user also remarked on the irony as well.

“Sadly Twista making fun of gabby size doesn’t surprise me I’ve seen/heard big guys do that before and I never understood it.”

For what it’s worth, Twista later apologized for the post via The Shade Room.

“My apologies to anyone that took offense to it,” he said. “I was traveling most of the day when I saw the mistake, I immediately had it taken down,” Twista said. “I don’t know her directly but my sincere apologies to her.”

