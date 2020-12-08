Today’s Video
Washington Football Team Goes Viral With ‘The Office’ Troll of Steelers After Upset (Watch)
*The Washington Football Team has shocked the world by taking its 4-7 record into Pittsburgh Monday night and leaving with a win over the undefeated Steelers.
Within hours of WFT’s improbable victory, their social media folk began trolling, using a popular scene from the former NBC comedy “The Office.”
— Washington Football Team (@WashingtonNFL) December 8, 2020
Washington rallied from 14 points down, led by its defense and an epic performance from quarterback Alex Smith to hand the Steelers their first loss of the season, 23-17.
Books
Audacious Move – A Book Review.
*The writing of the book “Audacious Move from the Diaspora – The Full Circle,” by the author, Michael Adetokunbo Jacob, is in itself audacious, because it takes boldness to write publicly about one’s losses, rather than gains!
This book is so engaging, that once you start reading it, you will be compelled to continue each chapter, rejoicing with the author over small victories and hoping against hope that he will find solutions to his many predicaments.
Jacob has boldly written about his seven year experience relocating to Nigeria like many do. Was he truly prepared for it? Did he have full cognizance of potential pitfalls?In this book, Michael lays bare what many have experienced but will not voice. He tells his story so vividly, carrying along the reader, chapter by chapter.
And while dreams were dashed, hope was not lost. He believes that God saw him through. This is an excellently written and very informative book. And wait till you also read his experience losing his father.
Audacious Move is available by visiting waterstones.com – You can also purchase by email – Write to [email protected]
Entertainment
Nelly Cosigns STL’s Jung Coasta – WATCH His New Single ‘Over and Over’
*The industry has been talking about Jung Coasta. He’s an emerging emcee hailing from St. Louis. Jung’s goal is to bring hype back to his city with his single “Over & Over.” The song’s video was directed by Crickett.
Jung Coasta skyrocketed into local superstardom in the STL this past year bringing attention back to the show-me state.
By stamping his imprint in hip hop he is now putting St. Louis back on the map. Ironically his latest single is a sample of Nelly’s monstrous collaboration with Tim McGraw, “Over n Over.”
MORE NEWS: Tory Lanez Reacts to Misunderstanding Over a ‘Black Man Expressing His Innocence for Insensitivity’
Nelly has been known to cosign Coasta and has expressed his fondness on recent interviews such as this one: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-JBkYGfNTNs&feature=youtu.be
As far as “Over & Over” is concerned, Coasta says it’s anti-toxic and actually uplifts women…
“I wanted to shed positivity on women and bring to light how they deserve to be loved and treated. “I wanted to show that men care and appreciate women. If you create a toxic situation for your woman that’s exactly what you will receive back. Men should treat women how they would want their mothers to be treated,” said Coasta.
View this post on Instagram
source: Kisha / [email protected]
Columns
The Journal of Steffanie Rivers: The Deion Sanders Effect
*The last ten months have been a roller coaster ride due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Businesses have closed, opened and closed again. And millions of Americans have lost their jobs. Throughout it all liquor stores, marijuana dispensaries and gun ranges remained opened. American priorities seem to be drinking, smoking, shooting weapons and watching sports! Pro and college level sports stuck to their schedules despite overwhelming numbers of players contracting the virus. Yet the games still go on, because they generate money for the teams, the owners and colleges.
NFL Hall of Fame cornerback Deion Sanders was named head coach at Jackson State University, a historically Black college. Now some top high school recruits who had planned to attend White colleges reconsidered and committed to JSU. Sanders’ track record of success and knowledge of the game made these standout student athletes reconsider their options. If this continues to happen – top Black students attending HBCUs instead of White schools – there is sure to be a shift in power.
Coaches at White colleges realized long ago the draw these Black student athletes are to the bottom line. When they win games alumni donations increase, fans buy tickets and merchandise and their chances of bowl game appearances increase. Imagine how many millions of dollars would be re-directed to HBCUs if Black student athletes realized the amount of money, power and respect they command wherever they go.
MORE NEWS: Meek Mill Responds to ‘Cheap’ Tag After Giving Kids Selling Water $20 to Split (Watch)
During the 2019-2020 college bowl game season those colleges and conferences represented split $448 million in revenue. Louisiana State University won the 2020 National Championship over opponent Clemson University. Of the top fifteen LSU football standouts, 13 of them were Black. Ten of Clemson’s top 15 football players were Black. Regardless of the sport, Black student athletes say they prefer to play for White colleges for access to better sports programs, more television air time and increased potential for pro contracts. But the fact is wherever these Black athletes go the money, TV air time and contracts will follow. The sooner parents and student athletes realize they don’t have to chase the money, power or respect the better off they and HBCUs will be.
The biggest realization should be how little respect some White people have for these Black student athletes off the field. When four years of eligibility ends some of them could care less if they graduate or what life after college looks like for Black athletes. Last month LSU freshmen Koy Moore used his social media platforms to reveal how he was held at gunpoint by Baton Rouge cops searching for guns and drugs that he didn’t have. Moore said after he told the cops he played for LSU they let him go. His attorney said Moore’s claims were verified by police camera video.
If Black student athletes start to attend HBCUs in greater numbers and stop giving their talents to people who couldn’t care less about their success beyond how that White school benefits from it, millions of dollars will be re-directed to Black communities and a power-shift would occur. Stop chasing notoriety. Let the money, power and respect follow you to HBCUs.
Steffanie Rivers is a freelance journalist living in the Dallas-Ft. Worth metroplex. Email her at [email protected] with your comments, questions and speaking inquiries. Follow her @tcbstef on Twitter and Instagram.
Search
Trending
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip6 months ago
Vanessa Bryant: Pro Athletes Sliding in DMs of Kobe Bryant’s Widow
-
Slider7 months ago
Clutch My Peaches!: Cynthia Bailey Reportedly Out and Offered Reduced #RHOA Role to Make Room for Phaedra Parks
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip6 months ago
Mike Pence Invites Candace Owens to White House for Talks on Race Relations
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip7 months ago
Trapped in the Closet? Fans Suspect Diddy’s New Girlfriend is Transgender [VIDEO]
-
George Floyd6 months ago
Jacob Pederson: St. Paul Police Officer Accused of Starting #GeorgeFloyd Riot [WATCH]
-
#BlackLivesMatter6 months ago
B(l)ack Stabbing Candace Owens Raising Funds for Cop who Killed Rayshard Brooks – Wants ATL Mayor Fired
-
News5 months ago
Ms. Robbie of ‘Welcome to Sweetie Pies’ Claims Son’s Ex Won’t Allow Her to See Grandson [VIDEO]
-
Apple News1 year ago
Inside Trump Winery Wedding of Candace Owens and Rich Brit George Farmer