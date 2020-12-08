Entertainment
THE REAL: Tamera Mowry-Housley is Back For the First Time in Season 7! / WATCH
*On Tuesday, Dec. 8, on The Real, former co-host Tamera Mowry-Housley is here!
She lets the ladies know what she misses most about each of them and chats with them about her new Hallmark movie, Christmas Comes Twice. She also explains to them why she wants to be the next Betty White!
The ladies watch Olympic star Lindsey Vonn’s letter to her body, thanking it for its resilience, and reveal what they want to thank their own bodies for. Co-host Jeannie Mai is appreciative for the miracle of healing as she continues to recover from her recent illness, and co-host Adrienne Houghton reveals that while she sometimes is angry with her body, she is always grateful to be alive.
And Tik Tokker Miss Peppers joins the hosts and shares the experience of the video with Grandma Peppers that went viral with the power of positive support.
Tamera Mowry-Housley Is Here, And Guess What She Misses Most About Each Host?
Tamera Mowry-Housley Explains Why She Wants To Be The Next Betty White!
Lindsey Vonn’s Letter To Her Body Reminded Jeannie Of How Miraculous The Healing Process Is
Tik Tokker Miss Peppers Shares The Experience Of The Video With Grandma Peppers That Went Viral!
Tamera Mowry-Housley Is Here, And Guess What She Misses Most About Each Host?
Garcelle Beauvais: Now I have to tell you, these ladies have been mentioning how they miss your positive energy, and your infectious laugh, so what qualities – or quirks – do you miss about each one of them? I want to hear this.
Tamera Mowry-Housley: Ok, do we have time? No. But, really quickly, I’ll start with you, A. I miss just, our hugs. I miss looking into your eyes and kind of like just connecting. Adrienne and I have a way of speaking with each other without words. I miss that, and you know I love you, girl. I’m not gonna cry.
Adrienne Houghton: I love you.
Tamera [holding back tears]: Loni. I miss hugging her even though she doesn’t like hugging me! [laughs] I miss our banter, I miss her going, “Oh, here we go,” ‘cause she already knows what I’m about to say, ‘cause she knows me so well.
[Loni Love laughs]
Tamera: Jeannie… I miss…
Jeannie Mai: Yes!
Tamera: The common theme is just physical touch here… Jeannie, I miss in briefing, her just kind of like snuggling up next to me, and being mischievous, while we were doing briefing…
[Adrienne laughs]]\
Tamera: We would always share, like, little fun secrets, and uh… talk very sexual… I think a lot of people don’t know that. We would really say some… interesting… funny, dirty things! I, I definitely, I miss that.
Garcelle: Wow!
Jeannie: I am very thankful to know this side of Tamera that no one else gets to know so I hold you… right here [indicates her heart].
Tamera: No one knows!
Adrienne: I love it.=
Jeannie: Right here in my box.
Loni: It’s a lot happening. It’s a lot been going on. So… but we miss you too, Tam.
Business
Charlamagne Tha God and iHeartMedia Agree to 5-Year Deal – Also Named Senior Creative Officer
*iHeartMedia announced today that it has renewed and extended its relationship with the phenomenal culture-shifting multimedia mogul Charlamagne Tha God, co-host of New York’s Power 105’s wildly popular and nationally syndicated hit radio show “The Breakfast Club,” heard by over 4.5 million listeners each week.
One of the world’s most well-informed, authoritative, and distinctive media personalities, Charlamagne Tha God has become a crucially important and influential voice in culture. Under the new five-year agreement, Charlamagne will continue his uninhibited, trademark interview style on the award-winning radio show with his relentless effort to unveil truth by asking the questions audiences most want to hear, weekdays from 6-10:00 a.m. EST, as well as “Weekends with The Breakfast Club,” alongside co-hosts Angela Yee and DJ Envy.
“I give my sincerest thanks to iHeart for empowering me over the past decade to be the best talent that I can be, and for honoring me as an owner and executive”
MORE NEWS: Rap Icons Too $hort, Ice Cube, Snoop Dogg and E-40 Form Supergroup [VIDEO]
“The Breakfast Club,” celebrating its 10-year milestone this month, has become the bullhorn for modern culture and widely regarded as the most informative and entertaining top-rated contemporary Hip-Hop/R&B morning show today. Charlamagne Tha God, Angela Yee, and DJ Envy are known for their unrivaled interviews with celebrities and recording artists. Guests on the show have ranged from former President Barack Obama, President-elect Joe Biden, and VP-elect Kamala Harris to Snoop Dog, Jay-Z, and Dr. Anthony Fauci. The crew also host “Weekends with The Breakfast Club,” a 3-hour weekly program featuring a countdown of the top 20 songs on the charts and signature interviews. “The Breakfast Club” was inducted this year into the Radio Hall of Fame in the Active Network/Syndication (10 years or more) category.
“I give my sincerest thanks to iHeart for empowering me over the past decade to be the best talent that I can be, and for honoring me as an owner and executive,” said Charlamagne. “I love the audio business and iHeart is the biggest and best audio company in the world. As Co-Founder and Chief Creative Officer of the Black Effect Podcast Network and now Senior Creative Officer of Cultural Content and Programming at iHeart, all I want to do for the next 5 years is continue to move the culture of radio and podcasting forward by curating a new era of voices, programming, and events. GOD IS GREAT! Now, it’s time to get back to work.”
“The Breakfast Club” has raised over 1.7 million dollars over the last three years for the Thurgood Marshall College Fund, Gathering for Justice Movement, and Project 375 with their 24-hour radiothon Change4Change (one of Charlamagne’s many initiatives).
As the new Senior Creative Officer of Culture Content and Programming, Charlamagne will be discovering and curating new talent and programming for radio and podcasts and developing productions and community initiatives. In September, iHeartMedia and Charlamagne announced a historic joint podcast publishing venture, The Black Effect Podcast Network, the world’s largest podcast publisher dedicated to Black listeners, bringing together the most influential and trusted voices in Black culture for stimulating conversations around social justice, pop culture, sports, mental health, news, comedy, and more. Also, in addition to the Breakfast Club, Charlamagne will be developing a show where he will lead exclusive one-on-one interviews with some of the most notable artist, athletes, and voices in our society. The conversations would air quarterly across various iHeartRadio stations, podcasts and other digital platforms.
“Charlamagne is a multiplatform talent, creator and innovator and we are excited to extend our existing partnership on the nationally syndicated morning show ‘The Breakfast Club,’ while also creating successful new historical ventures like the Black Effect Network,” said Thea Mitchem, EVP of Programming for iHeartMedia. “His voice continues to be unique and authentic and a driving force and influence in today’s hip hop and pop culture. He, along with the entire Breakfast Club, continue to have the incredible ability to connect with audiences and artists alike, delivering the most entertaining and informative content and programming to listeners throughout the country.”
As a cultural cannon continuing to expand his awe-inspiring entertainment empire Charlamagne announced the launch of Black Privilege Publishing his new partnership imprint from Atria Books at Simon & Schuster that aligns with his mission to bring crucial, culturally-relevant content to the marketplace from emerging and renowned Black voices around the world. The inaugural release on Black Privilege Publishing will be trailblazing movement strategist and social justice leader Tamika D. Mallory’s eagerly anticipated publishing debut, State of Emergency, due out in May 2021.
Charlamagne Tha God will also debut a talk show on Comedy Central in 2021.
Rap Icons Too $hort, Ice Cube, Snoop Dogg and E-40 Form Supergroup [VIDEO]
*Hip-Hop icon Too $hort has revealed that a new rap supergroup is on the horizon consisting of himself, Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube and E-40.
As reported by NME, Too $hort told a podcast recently that he and the other rappers are preparing to serve up several new songs “into the new year as a package deal”.
“During the quarantine, I got a call from Ice Cube and E-40,” Short explained to MC Serch for an episode of his Serch Says podcast, (obtained exclusively by HipHopDX). You can hear his comments around the 55-minute mark via the YouTube player above.
READ MORE: Snoop Dogg Teaming with Triller for New Boxing League: ‘The Fight Club’
What’s your favorite $hort Dog @E40 joint? 💨 pic.twitter.com/XQUqC4xVH1
— Too $hort (@TooShort) November 7, 2020
“Over the years, probably more than the past five years, we’ve been doing kind of these old school concerts. It will be either Snoop Dogg or Ice Cube headlining, or it will be me, E-40, sometimes it’s Bone Thugs, DJ Quik,” $hort added. “They usually call it like ‘How The West Was Won,’ ‘West Coast Kings’ or some shit like that and it’s always a big show and it always sells out. It’s like 20, 30,000 people — whatever the size of the arena is — it’s sold out.
“So I get a call during the early part of the quarantine from E-40 and Ice Cube going, ‘Man, we feel like we should do an album. Like me, you … it’s E-40, Cube, Too $hort and Snoop Dogg. And I’m like — E-40 and Too $hort from the Bay, Snoop Dogg and Cube are from L.A. and we like the West Coast foundation. We sat there and was like, ‘Fuck it, let’s do it.’ So, we start coming up with beats.”
The group’s name has yet to be officially announced.
Jackée Harry Joins ‘Days of Our Lives’ Cast: ‘I Am Playing a Fabulous Woman’ [VIDEO]
*TV veteran Jackée Harry has announced that she is joining the cast of “Days of Our Lives,” the long running soap opera on NBC.
Appearing on the TODAY show this week, Harry shared the good news with hosts Hoda and Jenna, and she also discussed her upcoming holiday film “A Christmas For Mary.”
“I am going to be joining the cast of [a] big, big soap opera on NBC, DAYS OF OUR LIVES,” she revealed.
Hear/watch Jackee tell it via the Twitter video below.
READ MORE: Why Jackee Harry Quietly Paid Tuition for 8 College Graduates (Watch)
.@JackeeHarry joins us to announce that she will be joining the cast of NBC’s “Days of our Lives.” She also discusses her upcoming holiday film “A Christmas For Mary.” pic.twitter.com/75bKTsZj8e
— TODAY with Hoda & Jenna (@HodaAndJenna) December 8, 2020
Of her new role, Harry said of her character:
She’s fabulous! You know, I am playing a fabulous woman, you know that. But I don’t want to give away the storyline, because it’s a brand-new storyline with African-Americans, and they’ve been at the forefront of hiring minorities. They have a lot of diversity on Days of Our Lives.
What can fans expect? Harry teased:
I don’t want to give away the storyline but I have a daughter and, you know, ain’t nothing but trouble in River City. But I’m told I’ll be fabulous, you know, everything…. I started on ANOTHER WORLD…. That was my very first job on TV and I had two lines: ‘Who is it? Oh, it’s you.’ ”
Will you tune in to watch Jackée Harry on “Days of Our Lives”? Let us know in the comments below.
In related news, Harry and Vivica A. Fox stopped by “The Tamron Hall Show” Monday to talk about their new holiday film on OWN titled “A Christmas For Mary,” and both opened up about individuals that helped them along the way.
We reported earlier… the show’s theme was “pay it forward,” and Jackée, a history teacher before becoming a household name as Cassandra on “227, spoke about why she decided to foot the bill for 8 total strangers to graduate from college, via the Thurgood Marshall Foundation.
In keeping with the show’s theme, Aunt Viv said that her breakthrough role in “Set It Off” wouldn’t have happened had it not been for Will Smith “paying it forward” on her behalf.
WATCH:
