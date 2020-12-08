THE REAL: Tamera Mowry-Housley is Back For the First Time in Season 7! / WATCH

*On Tuesday, Dec. 8, on The Real, former co-host Tamera Mowry-Housley is here!

She lets the ladies know what she misses most about each of them and chats with them about her new Hallmark movie, Christmas Comes Twice. She also explains to them why she wants to be the next Betty White!

The ladies watch Olympic star Lindsey Vonn’s letter to her body, thanking it for its resilience, and reveal what they want to thank their own bodies for. Co-host Jeannie Mai is appreciative for the miracle of healing as she continues to recover from her recent illness, and co-host Adrienne Houghton reveals that while she sometimes is angry with her body, she is always grateful to be alive.

And Tik Tokker Miss Peppers joins the hosts and shares the experience of the video with Grandma Peppers that went viral with the power of positive support.

Garcelle Beauvais: Now I have to tell you, these ladies have been mentioning how they miss your positive energy, and your infectious laugh, so what qualities – or quirks – do you miss about each one of them? I want to hear this.

Tamera Mowry-Housley: Ok, do we have time? No. But, really quickly, I’ll start with you, A. I miss just, our hugs. I miss looking into your eyes and kind of like just connecting. Adrienne and I have a way of speaking with each other without words. I miss that, and you know I love you, girl. I’m not gonna cry.

Adrienne Houghton: I love you.

Tamera [holding back tears]: Loni. I miss hugging her even though she doesn’t like hugging me! [laughs] I miss our banter, I miss her going, “Oh, here we go,” ‘cause she already knows what I’m about to say, ‘cause she knows me so well.

[Loni Love laughs]

Tamera: Jeannie… I miss…

Jeannie Mai: Yes!

Tamera: The common theme is just physical touch here… Jeannie, I miss in briefing, her just kind of like snuggling up next to me, and being mischievous, while we were doing briefing…

[Adrienne laughs]]\

Tamera: We would always share, like, little fun secrets, and uh… talk very sexual… I think a lot of people don’t know that. We would really say some… interesting… funny, dirty things! I, I definitely, I miss that.

Garcelle: Wow!

Jeannie: I am very thankful to know this side of Tamera that no one else gets to know so I hold you… right here [indicates her heart].

Tamera: No one knows!

Adrienne: I love it.=

Jeannie: Right here in my box.

Loni: It’s a lot happening. It’s a lot been going on. So… but we miss you too, Tam.

