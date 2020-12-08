The Cast of Disney+’s ‘Safety’ Talk About the Film and Holiday Memories

*Disney+ has rolled out a lot of original content since its launch. Their newest film “Safety” tells the heartwarming true story of Ray-Ray McElrathbey.

Ray-Ray, also known as Ray, was starting his college football career in 2006 as a safety on the Clemson Tigers football team when life almost knocked him out of bounds. His mother was battling an addiction and was sent to rehab. This left Ray’s younger brother facing the possibility of going into the foster care system. Instead of letting his bother go into the system, Ray decided to care for him but it wasn’t easy.

With “Safety” you get an inside look at how much Ray’s life had to change and the challenges he faced. But he wasn’t alone in this journey, and that’s what makes this story even more special. His teammates and girlfriend really stepped up to help him. Jay Reeves’ (“All American”) who plays Ray in the film really captures Ray’s essence and makes you feel you are watching his story in real-time.

His roommate, played Daniel played by Hunter Sansone, was the definition of a true friend and teammate. Knowing that he could possibly face some type of penalty from his coach for helping Ray sneak his little brother into the dorm, that didn’t stop him from helping.

Ray was trying to do everything on his own but Daniel sought the help of a few other teammates to help watch over Fahmarr, Ray’s little brother. His girlfriend Kaycee, played Corinne Foxx, was a journalism major and wanted to help Ray get his story out. However, that caused a backlash and brought unwanted attention to Ray from the NCAA.

At just 19 years old Ray had a lot on his plate. We talked to the cast and asked if they thought of how it would be to be in Ray’s shoes.

“At that age, I don’t know if it would’ve even come to me like I have to hide my brother on my campus. Which is why Ray gets a movie made about him,” says Reeves.

“Safety” streams on Disney+ starting December 11.