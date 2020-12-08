Sista Souljah to Release Sequel to ‘The Coldest Winter Ever’ Next Spring

*Sister Souljah has announced that she will release a sequel to her bestselling novel “The Coldest Winter Ever” next spring.

Titled “Life After Death,” the new book will center around the protagonist from the original story, Winter Santiaga.

“Fans fell in love with the unforgettable Winter Santiaga, daughter of a prominent Brooklyn drug-dealing family, who captivated her lovers, friends, and enemies with her sexy street smarts,” read the book description on the Simon & Schuster website. “For two decades, fans have begged for answers about what happened to Winter.

“With her jail sentence coming to a close, Winter is ready to step back into the spotlight and reclaim her throne.”

Wow… The Coldest Winter Ever pt 2 coming.. I CAN’T Wait! pic.twitter.com/3JPRlA4eiG — Karen Civil (@KarenCivil) December 2, 2020



When “The Coldest Winter Ever” was released in 1999, it quickly became a best seller, and currently has over a million copies in print.

Actress Jada Pinkett Smith for years has attempted to adapt “The Coldest Ever” into a feature film.

“…I haven’t found the business package that I’m satisfied with yet. When I do, there will be a film, she told Vibe magazine in 2011.

Meanwhile, Sister Souljah is known for her social activism and she previously weighed in on the Black Lives Matter movement in a 2016 interview with Ebony.

“Sincerity is missing from our movement,” she told the outlet. “The genuine love that once connected Black people together can not be felt, at least not by me. Our lives certainly matter. At the same time, in order for us to win in any real way, we will have to straighten ourselves.”

She continued: “Of course we are not being murdered because we are not straight. However, I believe we are not receiving spiritual protection because we are not straight. We have not humbled ourselves before our maker. Many of us get on our knees for all kinds of foul reasons, but never get on our knees to make a sincere prayer to the one who gave us life. I believe in one God, one aim, one destiny. Our people today want to win without God, without aim, precision, study, unity and Lord have mercy without love or truth.”

“Life After Death” arrives March 2, 2021.