Rashida Jones Becomes First Black Woman President of MSNBC
*Rashida Jones (not to be confused with the actress of the same name) has been tapped to succeed Phil Griffin as president of MSNBC, the network announced Monday.
Cesar Conde, chairman of the NBCUniversal News Group, said in a memo to staffers that Griffin will retire early next year and Jones will take over on February 1, per Deadline. Jones will be the first Black executive to lead a major cable news network.
“After the presidential election, Phil and I spoke about his desire to depart at a time of his choosing and when he felt confident about the strength of the network he loves,” Conde wrote in a memo to staffers.
Griffin has served as president since 2008. He joined the MSNBC family when it launched almost 25 years ago. Conde wrote that he “has built something remarkable. He leaves the network in the best shape it has ever been. Six straight record years. Each one better than the last.”
READ MORE: Washington Football Team Goes Viral With ‘The Office’ Troll of Steelers After Upset (Watch)
Congratulations to a wonderful person and Broadcast titan! Rashida Jones is everything! We will we watching with pride as she becomes President of MSNBC! pic.twitter.com/8Bt0An6IJD
— AprilDRyan (@AprilDRyan) December 7, 2020
In addition to overseeing daytime programming, Jones also served as senior VP of specials for NBC News and MSNBC.
“Rashida knows and understands MSNBC, in part because it’s where she started when she first joined NBCU seven years ago,” Conde wrote. “She knows that it is the people who work here that make it great, and she understands its culture. She also appreciates the impact and potential of the brand.”
Adding, “As you know, Rashida currently leads coverage of breaking news and major events across NBC News and MSNBC, in addition to overseeing dayside and weekends news programming on MSNBC. In the last year alone that has meant, of course, that she has masterfully guided our coverage of the global pandemic, the social justice protests and unrest, Decision 2020, and the two most-viewed Democratic presidential debates in television history. She helped lead the preparation for Kristen Welker’s role as general election debate moderator. And she has steered many of our groundbreaking editorial series, including Justice for All and Climate in Crisis,” the memo reads.
Conde continued, “If you’ve worked with Rashida on any of those endeavors, you know that she has an outstanding track-record and she leads with a laser-like focus and grace under pressure. I know she will be an excellent leader for MSNBC.”
As president, one of Jones’ biggest challenges will be to retain viewership following the departure of Donald Trump from the White House.
BLIND ITEM: How Soon Before She Comes Out of Retirement?
*The following Blind Item comes Hollywood insider Enty Lawyer. Please address all inquiries and complaints to the original source.
This alliterate A-/B+ list singer is giving up music. She says that now, but when her pro athlete finally leaves her for one of the porn stars they both sleep with, she may change her mind.
Can you guess the alliterate A-/B+ list singer and her husband?
Michael Eric Dyson Reacts to White Suspect’s Standoff with Ohio Police [VIDEO]
*Michael Eric Dyson has reacted to the wild body cam footage showing a white suspect threatening to shoot a cop.
The famed author and professor notes that the standoff highlights white privilege, a subject Dyson explores in his new book “Long Time Coming: Reckoning with Race in America”.
Here’s more from TMZ:
The video shows Merak Burr, who is white, refusing to get out of his car, flaunting a handgun on the seat next to him, and even threatening to shoot the cops!!! And, having done all of that, Burr was still able to defy the cops and drive away … without getting shot.
READ MORE: Tory Lanez Reacts to Misunderstanding Over a ‘Black Man Expressing His Innocence for Insensitivity’
My latest book, “Long Time Coming: Reckoning with Race in America”, can be preordered from @unclebobbies @mahoganybooks and @amazonbooks #StayBlackAndLive! #IJustWantToLive pic.twitter.com/iHQQdCGnaH
— Michael Eric Dyson (@MichaelEDyson) September 15, 2020
Michael joined TMZ Live Monday and addressed the body cam video of the tense standoff between a white male and cops in Ohio, saying… “You and I both know that had that been a motorist of color that motorist would have been dead.”
Michael makes it clear … had Burr been a person of color, the outcome would have likely ended in his death, and the shooting would ultimately be determined as justified.
Scroll up to hear more from Dyon on the incident via the clip above.
In related news, Dyson says his new book is a guide to help America reckon with race.
In an interview with NPR, he’s asked about sections of the book that directly address white readers. When asked what is his message to them, Dyson explained: “We’re at a moment where we’re really grappling with all of the inequities and the systemic racism that we see around us, so I wanted to speak directly to white brothers and sisters and say, can you not feel what we feel? And I wanted them to hear us and understand how atrocious some of these deaths were and to feel the trauma, the hurt, the pain, the grief that we experience. And so I wanted to address them directly.”
You can read his full NPR interview here.
Singer Ann Marie Arrested After Shooting Male Friend in the Head
*Chicago-based singer Ann Marie is accused of shooting her friend in the head inside of a hotel room in Atlanta on December 1.
Some reports claim the victim is her boyfriend and that Ann Marie, whose real name is Joann Marie Slater, shot him after catching him texting another woman.
The artist is best known for her song, 2018’s “Secret,” check out the music video above.
According to the Atlanta-based Reporter Newspapers, the shooting took place at the InterContinental Buckhead Atlanta hotel. Responding officers found the victim, who has not been identified, conscious and alert when he was taken to a local hospital.
READ MORE: Meek Mill Responds to ‘Cheap’ Tag After Giving Kids Selling Water $20 to Split (Watch)
View this post on Instagram
CBS Atlanta reports that the man is still being treated at Grady Memorial Hospital where he listed as being in critical condition.
Ann Marie told police that the gun fell off of a table and went off, hitting the 24-year-old man, whom she has known since childhood. The pair were visiting Atlanta together from Chicago.
She is facing charges of possession of a firearm, simple battery and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, according to the report.
The singer was reportedly screaming hysterically after the shooting and had to be removed from the scene of the crime by officers.
Ann Marie has released albums Ann Marie, Unf—witable, Tripolar, Tripolar 2 and Pretty Psycho, and an EP, Misunderstood.
