Rap Icons Too $hort, Ice Cube, Snoop Dogg and E-40 Form Supergroup [VIDEO]

*Hip-Hop icon Too $hort has revealed that a new rap supergroup is on the horizon consisting of himself, Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube and E-40.

As reported by NME, Too $hort told a podcast recently that he and the other rappers are preparing to serve up several new songs “into the new year as a package deal”.

“During the quarantine, I got a call from Ice Cube and E-40,” Short explained to MC Serch for an episode of his Serch Says podcast, (obtained exclusively by HipHopDX). You can hear his comments around the 55-minute mark via the YouTube player above.

“Over the years, probably more than the past five years, we’ve been doing kind of these old school concerts. It will be either Snoop Dogg or Ice Cube headlining, or it will be me, E-40, sometimes it’s Bone Thugs, DJ Quik,” $hort added. “They usually call it like ‘How The West Was Won,’ ‘West Coast Kings’ or some shit like that and it’s always a big show and it always sells out. It’s like 20, 30,000 people — whatever the size of the arena is — it’s sold out.

“So I get a call during the early part of the quarantine from E-40 and Ice Cube going, ‘Man, we feel like we should do an album. Like me, you … it’s E-40, Cube, Too $hort and Snoop Dogg. And I’m like — E-40 and Too $hort from the Bay, Snoop Dogg and Cube are from L.A. and we like the West Coast foundation. We sat there and was like, ‘Fuck it, let’s do it.’ So, we start coming up with beats.”

The group’s name has yet to be officially announced.