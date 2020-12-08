Social Heat
Ohio Nightclub Fined for Violating COVID-19 Orders; 500 Attend Trey Songz Indoor Concert!
*A nightclub in Columbus, Ohio has been cited for COVID violations of public health orders after they hosted a concert attended by around 500 people with no social distancing measures in place!
According to NBC, the club called “Aftermath Columbus,” located at 1921 Channingway Center Drive, is accused of improper conduct and disorderly activities in violation of its liquor permit after patrons were observed sharing alcoholic beverages and making no attempts to maintain social distancing. It was said that undercover agents from the Ohio Investigative Unit attended the event on Saturday, December 5, and made the report.
To make matters worse, the Ohio Investigative Unit told NBC News in a statement that the venue also had no physical barriers in place to encourage social distancing and most employees and patrons were not wearing masks, the statement continued. Photos and videos from the event were posted online and showed patrons, mostly maskless, near the stage as singer Trey Songz performed. While the entertainer has not released a statement about this situation, he is now a trending topic on Twitter.
Pretty Ricky’s Spectacular Smith Banned from Disney World After Punching Worker
*Earlier this month, Spectacular Blue Smith was arrested for allegedly punching a Disney World worker who told cops he tried to block Spectacular for fake sneezing and joking about coronavirus!
According to the latest update, the Pretty Ricky member has now been banned from entering all of the Walt Disney World Resort properties in Florida following his battery arrest at the park.
As it was previously reported, Spectacular allegedly fake sneezed and said “coronavirus,” presumably as a joke while standing in a line for a ride Monday night. A park employee confronted Spectacular about it which led to an argument. After the staffer asked him to step out of the line and blocked Spectacular with his arm, he allegedly punched the employee on the right side of his jaw/temple. Cops say Spectacular’s son claimed his dad only hit the man accidentally as he lost his balance but cops weren’t buying it as they later took him into custody.
YouTuber Logan Paul and Floyd Mayweather Set for February Exhibition Match / VIDEO
*It looks like #FloydMayweather will be stepping in the ring once again in February. This time he will be facing off against YouTuber #LoganPaul.
Floyd took to his Instagram to officially announce the fight, which will air live on Pay-Per-View. This fight has been heavily rumored, and it looks like it will finally be going down. Fanmio, who is promoting the fight, also added, “Watch the undefeated, 12-time, five-division boxing superstar Floyd Mayweather fight social media sensation Logan Paul live in a Special Exhibition PPV match only on Fanmio Boxing.”
The fight between these two have reportedly been in talks for a minute now, and according to TMZ, Floyd was approached about the fight a few months back.
For the record, Floyd Mayweather is 43-years-old and boasts a legendary 50-0 record as a pro, with wins over all-time greats like Oscar De La Hoya, Manny Pacquiao and Canelo Alvarez.
Logan is 25-years-old and 0-1 as a pro, after losing a split-decision fight to YouTube star, KSI, back in 2019.
Floyd is 5’8″ and last fought at 150 pounds. Logan is 6’2″, 200 pounds.
Loni Love Celebrates Boyfriend James’ ’89th’ B-day with Heartfelt Posts
*Comedian Loni Love recently took to social media with a heartfelt post dedicated to her longtime boyfriend, James Welsh, on the event of his “89th” birthday celebration.
⠀
In the comments section, the fans were slow to catch the joke, and some of them fell for it, believing Welsh really is 89. Those who figured he could not be that old simply laughed and joined the comedian in wishing her beau a happy birthday.
⠀
Some hours later, Love shared another update with her fans. This one featured Welsh wearing a small blue birthday hat while seated outdoors at what looked like a roadside cafe.
⠀
Love and Welsh have been quarantining together for some time now. In May, the comedian told Closer Weekly that she and the actor have grown closer.
⠀
If the Instagram posts are any indication, then that closeness has multiplied. The couple went public with their romance in November 2018 and have remained together ever since, although she once admitted to not knowing if they will ever get married.
⠀
The man has kids and grandkids who live in the same city as he does with Love, but she has not met them because, according to her, she is not ready.
⠀
They may have gotten closer, but she is not ready to meet his family, and perhaps she will not have to – it is not looking that way, though. More details and other news on our website.
