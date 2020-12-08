Ohio Nightclub Fined for Violating COVID-19 Orders; 500 Attend Trey Songz Indoor Concert!

*A nightclub in Columbus, Ohio has been cited for COVID violations of public health orders after they hosted a concert attended by around 500 people with no social distancing measures in place!

According to NBC, the club called “Aftermath Columbus,” located at 1921 Channingway Center Drive, is accused of improper conduct and disorderly activities in violation of its liquor permit after patrons were observed sharing alcoholic beverages and making no attempts to maintain social distancing. It was said that undercover agents from the Ohio Investigative Unit attended the event on Saturday, December 5, and made the report.

To make matters worse, the Ohio Investigative Unit told NBC News in a statement that the venue also had no physical barriers in place to encourage social distancing and most employees and patrons were not wearing masks, the statement continued. Photos and videos from the event were posted online and showed patrons, mostly maskless, near the stage as singer Trey Songz performed. While the entertainer has not released a statement about this situation, he is now a trending topic on Twitter.

MORE NEWS: TwinsTheNewTrend: Making a Community Impact – But is YouTube Getting in the Way?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HOLLYWOOD UNLOCKED (@hollywoodunlocked)