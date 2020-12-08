Today’s Video
New Poster Art for Matt James: Athlete, Activist and ABC’s First Black ‘Bachelor’ (Watch)
*ABC has released the first official photo of Matt James, who will make history with the January 4, 2021 premiere of “The Bachelor” as its first Black man in the driver’s seat.
The new promo poster from the upcoming 25th season shows the 28-year-old real-estate broker in a blue suit with the tagline, “A Matt Made in Heaven.” He’s shown coyly loosening his tie while raising an eyebrow.
James, originally seen in Clare Crawley’s cast for “The Bachelorette,” played football at Wake Forest University before a brief stint as a wide receiver in the NFL. (He missed making the Carolina Panthers and then was cut twice by the New Orleans Saints.)
James, who was active in the Black Lives Matter protests against systemic racism, was announced as the newest Bachelor back in June, weeks after the police killing of George Floyd sparked a worldwide reckoning on race. James’ season began filming in September and was due to wrap around Thanksgiving at a resort in Pennsylvania. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the location was completely rented out, and the entire cast and crew underwent a two-week quarantine after arriving.
The first teaser of his season was released last month. Watch below:
Below, Access has a look at some of the women who may compete for James’ heart:
#BlackLivesMatter
‘I Can’t Breathe’, ‘You Ain’t Black’, ‘We’re All Lakers Today’ on List of 2020’s Most Notable Quotes (Video)
*The plea of “I can’t breathe” from George Floyd in his final moments before dying under the boot of a Minneapolis police officer has placed second on a Yale Law School librarian’s list of the most notable quotes of 2020.
The list assembled by Fred Shapiro, an associate director at the library, is topped this year only by Dr. Anthony Fauci pleading with Americans to “wear a mask” to help slow the spread of the worldwide coronavirus pandemic.
At No. 10 is “We are all Lakers today,” from Los Angeles Clippers coach Doc Rivers, in a remark to reporters after the sudden death of Kobe Bryant on Jan. 26.
Several quotes from the presidential campaign appear on the list, including Joe Biden telling Hot 97 DJ Charlamagne the God on May 22: “If you have a problem figuring out whether you’re for me or Trump, then you ain’t Black.” That ranked No. 7.
Shapiro said he picks quotes that are not necessarily admirable or eloquent, but rather because they are famous or particularly revealing of the spirit of the times.
In that spirit there were a couple of gems from President Trump as well as his White House spokeswoman Kayleigh McEnany.
Check out the full list below:
1. “Wear a mask.” — Dr. Anthony Fauci, CNN interview, May 21.
2. “I can’t breathe.” — George Floyd, plea to police officer, Minneapolis, May 25.
3. “One day — it’s like a miracle — it will disappear,” President Donald Trump, referring to the coronavirus in remarks at an African American History Month reception at the White House, Feb. 27.
4. “I see the disinfectant that knocks it out in a minute, one minute. And is there a way we can do something like that by injection inside or almost a cleaning?” — Trump, in remarks at a White House Coronavirus Task Force news briefing, April 23.
5. “I will never lie to you. You have my word on that.” — White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany, at her first press briefing, May 1.
6. “My most fervent wish is that I will not be replaced until a new president is installed.” — Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, statement dictated to granddaughter Clara Spera, September.
7. “If you have a problem figuring out whether you’re for me or Trump, then you ain’t Black.” — Joe Biden, in an interview with “The Breakfast Club” radio program, May 22.
8. “The science should not stand in the way of this.” — McEnany, referring to school reopenings in a news briefing, July 16.
9. “You’re a lying dog-faced pony soldier.” — Biden, in a remark to student at campaign event, Hampton, N.H., Feb. 9.
10. “We are all Lakers today.” — Los Angeles Clippers coach Doc Rivers, in a remark to reporters after the death of Kobe Bryant, Orlando, Fla., Jan. 26.
At 4:26 below:
#BlackLivesMatter
Massachusetts May Become 1st State to Ban Police Use of Facial Recognition Software (Watch Its Racist Algorithm in Action)
*On Tuesday, Massachusetts’ state House and Senate voted in favor of a police reform bill that would ban police use of facial recognition software, a technology that has been proven to provide results that are biased against people with dark skin.
The bill was introduced following the killing of George Floyd and subsequent Black Lives Matter protests across the US. It now needs to be signed by Massachusetts governor, Charlie Baker, to become a state law.
A recent study by the National Institute of Standards and Technology found when using facial recognition technology there are higher rates of false positives for Asian and African Americans than for Caucasians, ranging from factors of 10 to 100. NIST reported higher rates of false positives for black women more specifically.
MIT researcher Joy Buolamwini, the founder of the Algorithmic Justice League at the university, found similar results in her work. Buolamwini, who also testified in favor of the moratorium, ran more than 1,200 faces through recognition programs offered by Face++, IBM and Microsoft and found the technologies frequently misidentified women of color.
Watch a video about her findings below:
The Massachusetts bill would almost entirely ban the use of biometrical surveillance by law enforcement and public agencies in Massachusetts … with one exception: police will still be able to run facial recognition searches against the state’s driver’s license database. This will only be possible with a warrant, however.
Law enforcement will also be obliged to publish transparency reports every year, with data on how many such warrants had been issued. The bill also outlaws chokeholds and rubber bullets, while placing restrictions on tear gas and other crowd-control means.
#BlackLivesMatter
Congresswoman-Elect Cori Bush Says She Was Mistaken for Breonna Taylor at Congressional Freshmen Orientation (Watch)
*Rocking a beautiful Black Lives Matter Christmas “ugly sweater,” Congresswoman-Elect Cori Bush blessed the “Late Show with Stephen Colbert” on Tuesday and talked about everything from her first priority after taking office, to going thrift shopping with her soon-to-be Congressional colleagues Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Ayanna Pressley – both members of “The Squad,” which will officially welcome the Missouri congresswoman into its progressive bosom in January.
Bush told Cobert that “COVID-19 relief” will be her first order of business after being sworn in. “It has hit my district in St. Louis … along with our state. We don’t have a mask mandate.”
Bush also talked about being mistaken for Breonna Taylor at her congressional freshmen orientation by fellow House members, and being driven to run for Congress to make sure America understands what Black people in the community are going through everyday.
Watch her interview with Colbert below.
