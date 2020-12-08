crime
Michael Eric Dyson Reacts to White Suspect’s Standoff with Ohio Police [VIDEO]
*Michael Eric Dyson has reacted to the wild body cam footage showing a white suspect threatening to shoot a cop.
The famed author and professor notes that the standoff highlights white privilege, a subject Dyson explores in his new book “Long Time Coming: Reckoning with Race in America”.
Here’s more from TMZ:
The video shows Merak Burr, who is white, refusing to get out of his car, flaunting a handgun on the seat next to him, and even threatening to shoot the cops!!! And, having done all of that, Burr was still able to defy the cops and drive away … without getting shot.
Michael joined TMZ Live Monday and addressed the body cam video of the tense standoff between a white male and cops in Ohio, saying… “You and I both know that had that been a motorist of color that motorist would have been dead.”
Michael makes it clear … had Burr been a person of color, the outcome would have likely ended in his death, and the shooting would ultimately be determined as justified.
Scroll up to hear more from Dyon on the incident via the clip above.
In related news, Dyson says his new book is a guide to help America reckon with race.
In an interview with NPR, he’s asked about sections of the book that directly address white readers. When asked what is his message to them, Dyson explained: “We’re at a moment where we’re really grappling with all of the inequities and the systemic racism that we see around us, so I wanted to speak directly to white brothers and sisters and say, can you not feel what we feel? And I wanted them to hear us and understand how atrocious some of these deaths were and to feel the trauma, the hurt, the pain, the grief that we experience. And so I wanted to address them directly.”
You can read his full NPR interview here.
Singer Ann Marie Arrested After Shooting Male Friend in the Head
*Chicago-based singer Ann Marie is accused of shooting her friend in the head inside of a hotel room in Atlanta on December 1.
Some reports claim the victim is her boyfriend and that Ann Marie, whose real name is Joann Marie Slater, shot him after catching him texting another woman.
The artist is best known for her song, 2018’s “Secret,” check out the music video above.
According to the Atlanta-based Reporter Newspapers, the shooting took place at the InterContinental Buckhead Atlanta hotel. Responding officers found the victim, who has not been identified, conscious and alert when he was taken to a local hospital.
CBS Atlanta reports that the man is still being treated at Grady Memorial Hospital where he listed as being in critical condition.
Ann Marie told police that the gun fell off of a table and went off, hitting the 24-year-old man, whom she has known since childhood. The pair were visiting Atlanta together from Chicago.
She is facing charges of possession of a firearm, simple battery and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, according to the report.
The singer was reportedly screaming hysterically after the shooting and had to be removed from the scene of the crime by officers.
Ann Marie has released albums Ann Marie, Unf—witable, Tripolar, Tripolar 2 and Pretty Psycho, and an EP, Misunderstood.
Armed Men Filmed Robbing PlayStation 5 from OfferUp Seller in D.C. (Watch)
*PlayStation 5s have been the target of at least five separate armed robberies in the DMV, and one involved a carjacking that was caught on surveillance cam.
Today, FOX 5 broadcast the footage showing a man from Montgomery County, MD being carjacked after he drove to D.C. with his cousin and girlfriend to meet a “seller” who placed an ad on the app OfferUp. In fact, all of the cases – four in D.C. and one in Montgomery County – involve OfferUp app and underscore why people should only do these exchanges at police stations.
The three perpetrators stole his car, their cell phones, and a wallet. He said they tried to force him to pay them via Cash App, but it wouldn’t go through.
Watch the surveillance cam video released by DC Police below:
Tory Lanez Reacts to Misunderstanding Over a ‘Black Man Expressing His Innocence for Insensitivity’
*Tory Lanez continues to deny shooting his alleged former girlfriend, rapper Megan Thee Stallion.
On Friday night, the Canadian rapper was asked by a fan in an Instagram comment to come clean about the incident.
Lanez has repeatedly denied the allegations on his latest album, “Daystar,” as well aon social media and most recently in court.
“I realize that not every body heard me say ‘no I did not’ on my album,” he wrote, “… becuz they mistaked [sic] a black man expressing his innocence for insensitivity … as if we ain’t all fighting the same fight, as if exiling a successful man is the answer to a problem bigger than him … you’ll get more than u need to know when court resume.”
In October, Lanez (real name Daystar Peterson) responded to the two felony charges he’s facing for allegedly shooting Megan after they had an argument in an SUV earlier over the summer.
Lanez is accused of firing several shots at Megan’s feet and wounding her on July 12 in Hollywood Hills.
He previously took to Twitter to speak out about the charges, noting that the truth will come to light.
“the truth will come to the light,” he wrote. “I have all faith in God to show that … love to all my fans and people that have stayed true to me & know my heart … a charge is not a conviction . If you have supported me or meg thru this , I genuinely appreciate u.”
Meanwhile, Megan seemed to address the incident in the “Shots Fired” track off her newly released debut album “Good News.”
“You shot a 5’10” bitch, with a .22/Talkin’ ’bout bones and tendons like them bullets weren’t pellets,” Megan raps. “A pussy n***a with a pussy gun in his feelings/OK, he in the backseat and he keep callin’ me a bitch (He a bitch)/We all know this shit, I coulda came back with (Lil’ ass n***a).”
Lanez has been charged with one count of assault with a semiautomatic firearm, and one count of carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle. He’s also accused of inflicting great bodily injury, per TMZ. If convicted, he faces up to 22 years and 8 months in prison.
Lanez next court hearing is set for Jan. 20.
