Michael Eric Dyson Reacts to White Suspect’s Standoff with Ohio Police [VIDEO]

*Michael Eric Dyson has reacted to the wild body cam footage showing a white suspect threatening to shoot a cop.

The famed author and professor notes that the standoff highlights white privilege, a subject Dyson explores in his new book “Long Time Coming: Reckoning with Race in America”.

The video shows Merak Burr, who is white, refusing to get out of his car, flaunting a handgun on the seat next to him, and even threatening to shoot the cops!!! And, having done all of that, Burr was still able to defy the cops and drive away … without getting shot.

Michael joined TMZ Live Monday and addressed the body cam video of the tense standoff between a white male and cops in Ohio, saying… “You and I both know that had that been a motorist of color that motorist would have been dead.”

Michael makes it clear … had Burr been a person of color, the outcome would have likely ended in his death, and the shooting would ultimately be determined as justified.

In related news, Dyson says his new book is a guide to help America reckon with race.

In an interview with NPR, he’s asked about sections of the book that directly address white readers. When asked what is his message to them, Dyson explained: “We’re at a moment where we’re really grappling with all of the inequities and the systemic racism that we see around us, so I wanted to speak directly to white brothers and sisters and say, can you not feel what we feel? And I wanted them to hear us and understand how atrocious some of these deaths were and to feel the trauma, the hurt, the pain, the grief that we experience. And so I wanted to address them directly.”

