Jill Scott on Motherhood: ‘I Never Really Considered Myself a Single Parent’ [VIDEO]

*Jill Scott opened up about her experience of motherhood during an appearance on the Tamron Hall show.

Scott welcomed son Jett Hamilton in 2009, with her ex-fiance and former drummer, Li’l John Roberts. During her candid conversation with Hall, the soul singer made clear that she does not refer to herself as a “single mother.”

“I never really considered myself a single parent because I was blessed to have a village of family and friends who love us and assist in every way to help him become a really kind person and a genuine person…Uncle Scott and Uncle Lance are my brothers from another mother,” she told Hall, per Shine My Crown.

“They teach him how to fight. They remind him of what manners are supposed to be. They remind him to take out the trash and celebrate him for doing these things. What I don’t want is to end up with somebody 40 years old living in my basement, you understand?”

READ MORE: Jill Scott Announces New iHeart Podcast Launches This Month

The genius + goddess that is @missjillscott has a #podcast and I am super happy to see it start to climb the https://t.co/CIHnCgw6BK charts The @Jillscottpod by @iHeartPodcasts is also hosted by @laiyasworld + Aja Graydon-Dantzler It is a must listen#podicon #podboard100 pic.twitter.com/qPvAqPdubx — PodBoard100 Podcast Trends (@PodBoard100) December 6, 2020

Elsewhere in her conversation with Hall, Scott dishes about her new podcast.

“I’ve been having these conversations with my girlfriends for years. And I always thought, man, what if everybody else could hear these conversations too, you know, in the process of trying to learn and grow, which never ends. We’re always trying to get to the other side of the road. I thought maybe this is a good time to share because we’ve had so much contained existence recently, so much contained existence, that maybe we could spark conversation.”

We previously reported… Jill Scott Presents: J.ill the Podcast launches this week with new episodes dropping every Wednesday.

The talk show-style podcast will feature conversations on relationships, culture, health, art, and will be co-hosted by fellow singer-songwriter Aja Graydon-Dantzler and radio personality Laiya St. Clair, source.com reports.

“J.ill the Podcast will spark unfiltered conversations by and for Black women who influence culture and uplift sisterhood,” said Scott in a statement. “2020 has been a challenging year for our community, and our hope is that this show will continue to keep our love village connected, entertained and empowered. These are valuable discussions about how we’re feeling and what’s happening in the world today.”

Scroll up and check out more from Scott’s conversation with Tamron Hall via the YouTube clip above.