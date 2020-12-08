Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip
Jill Scott on Motherhood: ‘I Never Really Considered Myself a Single Parent’ [VIDEO]
*Jill Scott opened up about her experience of motherhood during an appearance on the Tamron Hall show.
Scott welcomed son Jett Hamilton in 2009, with her ex-fiance and former drummer, Li’l John Roberts. During her candid conversation with Hall, the soul singer made clear that she does not refer to herself as a “single mother.”
“I never really considered myself a single parent because I was blessed to have a village of family and friends who love us and assist in every way to help him become a really kind person and a genuine person…Uncle Scott and Uncle Lance are my brothers from another mother,” she told Hall, per Shine My Crown.
“They teach him how to fight. They remind him of what manners are supposed to be. They remind him to take out the trash and celebrate him for doing these things. What I don’t want is to end up with somebody 40 years old living in my basement, you understand?”
READ MORE: Jill Scott Announces New iHeart Podcast Launches This Month
The genius + goddess that is @missjillscott has a #podcast and I am super happy to see it start to climb the https://t.co/CIHnCgw6BK charts
The @Jillscottpod by @iHeartPodcasts is also hosted by @laiyasworld + Aja Graydon-Dantzler
It is a must listen#podicon #podboard100 pic.twitter.com/qPvAqPdubx
— PodBoard100 Podcast Trends (@PodBoard100) December 6, 2020
Elsewhere in her conversation with Hall, Scott dishes about her new podcast.
“I’ve been having these conversations with my girlfriends for years. And I always thought, man, what if everybody else could hear these conversations too, you know, in the process of trying to learn and grow, which never ends. We’re always trying to get to the other side of the road. I thought maybe this is a good time to share because we’ve had so much contained existence recently, so much contained existence, that maybe we could spark conversation.”
We previously reported… Jill Scott Presents: J.ill the Podcast launches this week with new episodes dropping every Wednesday.
The talk show-style podcast will feature conversations on relationships, culture, health, art, and will be co-hosted by fellow singer-songwriter Aja Graydon-Dantzler and radio personality Laiya St. Clair, source.com reports.
“J.ill the Podcast will spark unfiltered conversations by and for Black women who influence culture and uplift sisterhood,” said Scott in a statement. “2020 has been a challenging year for our community, and our hope is that this show will continue to keep our love village connected, entertained and empowered. These are valuable discussions about how we’re feeling and what’s happening in the world today.”
Scroll up and check out more from Scott’s conversation with Tamron Hall via the YouTube clip above.
Future’s Baby Mama Brittni Mealy Accuses Rapper of Cursing Out Their 8-Year-Old Son
*Rapper Future and one of his baby mama’s got into a heated argument at their child’s birthday party this past weekend — and the artist ended up fleeing the scene once threats of violence were hurled.
As reported by MadameNoire, the former couple were celebrating son Prince Wilburn’s birthday when things went left and turned ugly. Video from the event showed Brittni Mealy cursing out Future because he allegedly cursed at their son and told the child, “F–k him.” The video has since been deleted.
“I don’t even do this but @Future you a real p—y you knew to hide and run when I came cause you don’t want this smoke b—h boy you ran from my kids p—y a– h-e!!” she wrote in her Instagram Stories. “Run like yo scary a– always do b—h!”
“Who TF tells a 8-year-old f–k him and he will shoot up his mom,” Mealy continued. “N—a a real b—h.”
READ MORE: Ciara and Her Son Future Jr. Channel Cardi B and Offset for Halloween
Future’s baby mama Brit goes off on him after things go left at their son’s birthday party. pic.twitter.com/eTEiK51RvQ
— Rap Alert (@rapalert2) December 5, 2020
“Don’t come back begging like yo a– always do simp cause you dead to me after tonight,” she added.
Future and Mealy welcomed Prince in 2012. In 2018, she took to social media to announce that she was moving on from Future after he impregnated another woman while they were dating. The hip-hop star reportedly has seven or eight kids with as many women.
“I appreciate y’all stop tagging me and associating me with my son’s father and whatever he got going on. Let me make things crystal clear, I am not with him in no way and never will be again. I did my best and always loved unconditionally and been the sweetest girl I could be, even when I knew he didn’t deserve it,” she wrote on social media.
“This whole world calls me dumb, stupid, whatever but who cares? I have a genuine, unconditional, loving, forgiving heart. I am not mad, bitter, none of that,” Mealy added, MadameNoire reports. “I left and finally begin to realize my worth (long overdue).”
Future has not publicly responded to her latest claims that he cursed out their son and threatened to shoot the kid’s mother.
WATCH:
Meanwhile, Brittni, the mother of one of Future’s sons is cussing him out on IG y’all 👀 pic.twitter.com/1PKd1Ay7h8
— TheShadeRoom (@TheShadeRoom) December 5, 2020
BLIND ITEM: How Soon Before She Comes Out of Retirement?
*The following Blind Item comes Hollywood insider Enty Lawyer. Please address all inquiries and complaints to the original source.
This alliterate A-/B+ list singer is giving up music. She says that now, but when her pro athlete finally leaves her for one of the porn stars they both sleep with, she may change her mind.
Can you guess the alliterate A-/B+ list singer and her husband?
Singer Ann Marie Arrested After Shooting Male Friend in the Head
*Chicago-based singer Ann Marie is accused of shooting her friend in the head inside of a hotel room in Atlanta on December 1.
Some reports claim the victim is her boyfriend and that Ann Marie, whose real name is Joann Marie Slater, shot him after catching him texting another woman.
The artist is best known for her song, 2018’s “Secret,” check out the music video above.
According to the Atlanta-based Reporter Newspapers, the shooting took place at the InterContinental Buckhead Atlanta hotel. Responding officers found the victim, who has not been identified, conscious and alert when he was taken to a local hospital.
READ MORE: Meek Mill Responds to ‘Cheap’ Tag After Giving Kids Selling Water $20 to Split (Watch)
View this post on Instagram
CBS Atlanta reports that the man is still being treated at Grady Memorial Hospital where he listed as being in critical condition.
Ann Marie told police that the gun fell off of a table and went off, hitting the 24-year-old man, whom she has known since childhood. The pair were visiting Atlanta together from Chicago.
She is facing charges of possession of a firearm, simple battery and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, according to the report.
The singer was reportedly screaming hysterically after the shooting and had to be removed from the scene of the crime by officers.
Ann Marie has released albums Ann Marie, Unf—witable, Tripolar, Tripolar 2 and Pretty Psycho, and an EP, Misunderstood.
