Jackée Harry Joins ‘Days of Our Lives’ Cast: ‘I Am Playing a Fabulous Woman’ [VIDEO]

*TV veteran Jackée Harry has announced that she is joining the cast of “Days of Our Lives,” the long running soap opera on NBC.

Appearing on the TODAY show this week, Harry shared the good news with hosts Hoda and Jenna, and she also discussed her upcoming holiday film “A Christmas For Mary.”

“I am going to be joining the cast of [a] big, big soap opera on NBC, DAYS OF OUR LIVES,” she revealed.

Hear/watch Jackee tell it via the Twitter video below.

.@JackeeHarry joins us to announce that she will be joining the cast of NBC’s “Days of our Lives.” She also discusses her upcoming holiday film “A Christmas For Mary.” pic.twitter.com/75bKTsZj8e — TODAY with Hoda & Jenna (@HodaAndJenna) December 8, 2020

Of her new role, Harry said of her character:

She’s fabulous! You know, I am playing a fabulous woman, you know that. But I don’t want to give away the storyline, because it’s a brand-new storyline with African-Americans, and they’ve been at the forefront of hiring minorities. They have a lot of diversity on Days of Our Lives.

What can fans expect? Harry teased:

I don’t want to give away the storyline but I have a daughter and, you know, ain’t nothing but trouble in River City. But I’m told I’ll be fabulous, you know, everything…. I started on ANOTHER WORLD…. That was my very first job on TV and I had two lines: ‘Who is it? Oh, it’s you.’ ”

In related news, Harry and Vivica A. Fox stopped by “The Tamron Hall Show” Monday to talk about their new holiday film on OWN titled “A Christmas For Mary,” and both opened up about individuals that helped them along the way.

We reported earlier… the show’s theme was “pay it forward,” and Jackée, a history teacher before becoming a household name as Cassandra on “227, spoke about why she decided to foot the bill for 8 total strangers to graduate from college, via the Thurgood Marshall Foundation.

In keeping with the show’s theme, Aunt Viv said that her breakthrough role in “Set It Off” wouldn’t have happened had it not been for Will Smith “paying it forward” on her behalf.

