Jackée Harry Joins ‘Days of Our Lives’ Cast: ‘I Am Playing a Fabulous Woman’ [VIDEO]
*TV veteran Jackée Harry has announced that she is joining the cast of “Days of Our Lives,” the long running soap opera on NBC.
Appearing on the TODAY show this week, Harry shared the good news with hosts Hoda and Jenna, and she also discussed her upcoming holiday film “A Christmas For Mary.”
“I am going to be joining the cast of [a] big, big soap opera on NBC, DAYS OF OUR LIVES,” she revealed.
Hear/watch Jackee tell it via the Twitter video below.
Why Jackee Harry Quietly Paid Tuition for 8 College Graduates
.@JackeeHarry joins us to announce that she will be joining the cast of NBC’s “Days of our Lives.” She also discusses her upcoming holiday film “A Christmas For Mary.” pic.twitter.com/75bKTsZj8e
— TODAY with Hoda & Jenna (@HodaAndJenna) December 8, 2020
Of her new role, Harry said of her character:
She’s fabulous! You know, I am playing a fabulous woman, you know that. But I don’t want to give away the storyline, because it’s a brand-new storyline with African-Americans, and they’ve been at the forefront of hiring minorities. They have a lot of diversity on Days of Our Lives.
What can fans expect? Harry teased:
I don’t want to give away the storyline but I have a daughter and, you know, ain’t nothing but trouble in River City. But I’m told I’ll be fabulous, you know, everything…. I started on ANOTHER WORLD…. That was my very first job on TV and I had two lines: ‘Who is it? Oh, it’s you.’ ”
Will you tune in to watch Jackée Harry on “Days of Our Lives”? Let us know in the comments below.
In related news, Harry and Vivica A. Fox stopped by “The Tamron Hall Show” Monday to talk about their new holiday film on OWN titled “A Christmas For Mary,” and both opened up about individuals that helped them along the way.
We reported earlier… the show’s theme was “pay it forward,” and Jackée, a history teacher before becoming a household name as Cassandra on “227, spoke about why she decided to foot the bill for 8 total strangers to graduate from college, via the Thurgood Marshall Foundation.
In keeping with the show’s theme, Aunt Viv said that her breakthrough role in “Set It Off” wouldn’t have happened had it not been for Will Smith “paying it forward” on her behalf.
WATCH:
Government
Biden Selects Rep. Marcia Fudge to lHead Housing Agency
*(Via Politico) – President-elect Joe Biden has selected Rep. Marcia Fudge to lead the Department of Housing and Urban Development, according to two people with knowledge of the decision.
The offer to lead the roughly $50 billion housing agency comes after weeks in which Fudge launched a bid to become the first Black female Agriculture secretary.
Fudge, a member of the House Agriculture Committee, and her allies in the Congressional Black Caucus had lobbied openly for the USDA job. Biden is now leaning toward choosing former Obama agriculture secretary Tom Vilsack, however.
House Majority Whip James Clyburn (D-S.C.) — whose endorsement was pivotal in helping Biden secure the nomination — has pushed aggressively for Fudge to be named to the Cabinet and said earlier Tuesday she would land a top job. The Cleveland congresswoman also has the support of Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio), the top Democrat on the Senate Banking Committee, which will handle her nomination.

A spokesperson for Fudge did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The Biden transition declined to comment.
Fudge lamented just last month in an interview with POLITICO that Black policymakers have traditionally been relegated to just a handful of Cabinet positions — including HUD secretary.
“As this country becomes more and more diverse, we’re going to have to stop looking at only certain agencies as those that people like me fit in,” she said. “You know, it’s always ‘we want to put the Black person in Labor or HUD.’”
HUD will play a key role in the incoming administration’s response to the Covid-19 pandemic, which has caused millions of people to fall behind on rent and mortgage payments.
Get the FULL story on Marcia Fudge being tapped to lead HUD at Politico.
Joe Biden-Kamala Harris
NAACP Urges New Cabinet Position to Biden-Harris Focused on Racial Justice, Equity and Advancement
*Today, the NAACP met with President-Elect Joe Biden and Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris about the ongoing racial justice crisis that has plagued our nation.
In the face of an unprecedented pandemic, an escalation of police violence against Black people, and a current presidency rooted in white supremacy and bigotry, the NAACP calls on the incoming Biden administration to create a new position–National Advisor to the President on Racial Justice, Equity and Advancement.
“The structural inequality that is rooted deep within our society must be addressed, and after four years of regression on social, civil, and political matters that profoundly impact the American people, specifically, Black people, we must prioritize the transformation of our nation into a more just, equal society in which all Americans can succeed and thrive,” said Derrick Johnson, president and CEO, NAACP. “The creation of National Advisor to the President on Racial Justice, Equity and Advancement is a bold action that has the potential to yield significant results on behalf of millions of Americans.”

The National Advisor on Racial Justice, Equity, and Advancement would be charged with centralizing bold, visionary thinking and strategy on racial justice within the White House and fostering holistic measures throughout government to tackle the pervasive problem of systemic racism. The Advisor would report directly to President Biden with an office fully resourced and staffed to accomplish its mission.
The strong and early commitment by the Biden administration to elevating racial justice as a top priority has sent a powerful message about its importance and centrality within this administration. As the nation calls for an end to structural disparities, the federal government has a duty to examine itself to determine how it still perpetuates and fosters institutional racism. We can no longer afford to address systemic inequity through the exclusive province of the civil rights offices of each agency. Our structural inequality goes much deeper than that, and now is the time for bold solutions. The National Advisor on Racial Justice, Equity and Advancement will lead this charge.
source: NAACP
Business
AMC and BET Founder’s UMC Streaming Service to Become ALLBLK in January
*New York, NY – UMC (www.UMC.tv), the streaming service created by BET founder Robert L. Johnson which focuses exclusively on Black TV and film, will be rebranded as ALLBLK in January 2021. Launched in November 2014 under Johnson’s RLJ Entertainment entity, UMC was part of AMC Networks’ November 2018 acquisition of RLJ Entertainment.
The first quarter launch will find the service debuting a premium, new look and feel as ALLBLK ramps up production on a robust slate of original series heading into the new year – including the previously announced multi-cam comedy, Millennials; MC Lyte sitcom, Partners In Rhyme; legal drama, Lace; haircare makeover series, My Mane Problem; and the Datari Turner/eOne reality series, Notorious Queens.
UMC launched as the first-to-market subscription streaming service to focus primarily on African American audiences, dedicated to delivering content for and by Black people.
“UMC began as a distribution model for Black creatives to directly reach the then largely underserved African American audience without the restrictions of legacy content development and traditional broadcast models,” Johnson said in a statement. “As technology advances and programming demands from our community evolve, the rebranded ALLBLK will be well positioned to breakout as the preeminent streaming destination for viewers seeking Black entertainment.”

The fast-growing streamer has seen explosive triple-digit growth as a result of strategic programming initiatives spearheaded by Brett Dismuke, UMC/WE tv General Manager. In addition to ongoing productions, the content lineup for ALLBLK will feature the continuation of tentpole original series Double Cross, A House Divided, and Craig Ross Jr.’s Monogamy; WE tv co-production Beyond the Pole; and latest new releases A Closer Look, For the Love of Jason, and Terror Lake Drive.
AMC Networks SVOD President, Miguel Penella stated, “As our SVOD services continue to develop loyal subscription bases, establishing strong brands that cater to the targeted interests of our viewership is highly imperative. UMC’s rebranding as ALLBLK speaks to the need for curated entertainment experiences immersed in authenticity and targeted to the viewing interest of Black Americans, specifically the Black female audience.”
Added Dismuke, “Since I first came on board in January 2019, the service has seen significant growth that depicted the need to craft a new brand identity aligned with how expansive our content slate and viewership has become. While we’re revamping our brand, what remains constant is our commitment to providing a home for Black creatives in front of and behind the camera to find opportunity and tell captivating stories. As we enter a new era of diversity and reflection in the entertainment industry, we’re excited for audiences to experience what will soon be ALLBLK.”
ALLBLK will replace UMC references across all apps, channels, and platforms in the U.S. during the first full week of January, including across iOS, Android, and Amazon Prime Video Channels; Apple TV and Apple TV Channels; Roku and Roku Channels; Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, Cox, DISH, Sling TV, Charter and more
About AMC Networks
Known for its groundbreaking and celebrated original content, AMC Networks is the company behind the award-winning brands AMC, BBC AMERICA, IFC, SundanceTV, WE tv, and IFC Films. Its diverse line-up of popular and critically-acclaimed series and independent films include Killing Eve, Better Call Saul and The Walking Dead, which has been the #1 show on ad-supported cable television for ten consecutive years, as well as Portlandia, Brockmire, Love After Lockup, and the Oscar-winning Boyhood. Its original series Mad Men and Breaking Bad are widely recognized as being among the most influential and acclaimed shows in the history of TV. The Company also operates AMC+, its premium subscription bundle; the subscription streaming services Acorn TV, Shudder, Sundance Now, and UMC; AMC Studios, its production business; AMC Networks International, its international programming business; and Levity Entertainment Group, its production services and comedy venues business. For more information, visit http://www.amcnetworks.com.
About UMC
Launched in November 2014, UMC is the first streaming service created for Black TV and film. Dedicated to highlighting Black voices across the diaspora, UMC displays fresh original series, feature films, documentaries, stage plays and other popular Black entertainment with new and exclusive content added every week. UMC is available everywhere streaming services are found – iOS, Android, Amazon Prime Video Channels in the U.S. and Canada, Apple TV and Apple TV Channels; Roku and Roku Channels, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, Cox, DISH, Sling TV, Charter and more. At www.UMC.tv, UMC offers a free 7-day trial and thereafter is just $4.99/month or $49.99/year. Keep up with UMC on Facebook at Facebook.com/WatchUMC and Twitter/Instagram @WatchUMC.
source: Farah Noel, [email protected]
