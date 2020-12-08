Halle Berry Pens Touching Tribute to Her ‘B.A.P.S.’ Co-Star Natalie Desselle-Reid, Dead at 53

Halle Berry hit up social media on Monday to pay tribute to actress Natalie Desselle-Reid following news of her death at age 53 from colon cancer.

In an emotional post shared on Twitter, Berry said that she is “still processing” the “devastating news” of the actress’ death. The pair famously starred together in the 1997 comedy “B.A.P.S.”

“Natalie was one of the most precious people I’ve ever known,” wrote Berry, who said she met Desselle-Reid through director Robert Townsend.

“The second I met her our hearts [were] intertwined — we had a connection that was simply unexplainable, and she stayed her same sweet self all the years I knew her,” Berry added.

Desselle-Reid was also known for her roles in Madea’s Big Happy Family (2011) and on the sitcom Eve. Her death was confirmed by Je’Caryous Johnson, CEO of Je’Caryous Entertainment, which was planning a stage adaptation of B.A.P.S.

“It is with great sadness and heavy, heavy hearts that Je’Caryous Johnson and the entire Je’Caryous Entertainment family mourns the passing of one of our own, our sweet, unforgettable actress/comedian Natalie Desselle Reid,” Johnson said in a statement.

He went on to describe the actress as a “show-stopping personality.”

“Immediately upon meeting and working with her, we fell in love with her undeniably witty, always giving and caring and hilariously show-stopping personality,” Johnson added.

