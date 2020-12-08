Future’s Baby Mama Brittni Mealy Accuses Rapper of Cursing Out Their 8-Year-Old Son

*Rapper Future and one of his baby mama’s got into a heated argument at their child’s birthday party this past weekend — and the artist ended up fleeing the scene once threats of violence were hurled.

As reported by MadameNoire, the former couple were celebrating son Prince Wilburn’s birthday when things went left and turned ugly. Video from the event showed Brittni Mealy cursing out Future because he allegedly cursed at their son and told the child, “F–k him.” The video has since been deleted.

“I don’t even do this but @Future you a real p—y you knew to hide and run when I came cause you don’t want this smoke b—h boy you ran from my kids p—y a– h-e!!” she wrote in her Instagram Stories. “Run like yo scary a– always do b—h!”

“Who TF tells a 8-year-old f–k him and he will shoot up his mom,” Mealy continued. “N—a a real b—h.”

Future’s baby mama Brit goes off on him after things go left at their son’s birthday party. pic.twitter.com/eTEiK51RvQ — Rap Alert (@rapalert2) December 5, 2020



“Don’t come back begging like yo a– always do simp cause you dead to me after tonight,” she added.

Future and Mealy welcomed Prince in 2012. In 2018, she took to social media to announce that she was moving on from Future after he impregnated another woman while they were dating. The hip-hop star reportedly has seven or eight kids with as many women.

“I appreciate y’all stop tagging me and associating me with my son’s father and whatever he got going on. Let me make things crystal clear, I am not with him in no way and never will be again. I did my best and always loved unconditionally and been the sweetest girl I could be, even when I knew he didn’t deserve it,” she wrote on social media.

“This whole world calls me dumb, stupid, whatever but who cares? I have a genuine, unconditional, loving, forgiving heart. I am not mad, bitter, none of that,” Mealy added, MadameNoire reports. “I left and finally begin to realize my worth (long overdue).”

Future has not publicly responded to her latest claims that he cursed out their son and threatened to shoot the kid’s mother.

Meanwhile, Brittni, the mother of one of Future’s sons is cussing him out on IG y’all 👀 pic.twitter.com/1PKd1Ay7h8 — TheShadeRoom (@TheShadeRoom) December 5, 2020