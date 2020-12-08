Podcasts
Deron Williams Chops it Up on ‘Knuckleheads with Quentin Richardson and Darius Miles’ Podcast / LISTEN
*Deron Williams a/k/a D. Will. Utah Jazz royalty and one of the smoothest to ever grace the point guard position joins Knuckleheads this week.
Deron gets into his early days, growing up in West Virginia and then Texas, being a standout wrestler and why he had an underdog chip from the get-go. Then it was on to Illinois for D Will. He explains how he almost transferred after his freshman year but says now that staying was one of the best decisions he’s ever made.
S***, then he just went out and balled, including that historic run to the NCAA championship his junior year — Illinois’s best season ever. All of which, of course, helped his draft stock skyrocket in the spring. Then Deron gets into his rookie year in Utah, why Jerry Sloan was so damn hard on him, and why he was pissed off that he wasn’t in the starting rotation. Things would change, though, in his second year, and from there D Will took the best-point-guard-in-the-league debate and made sure he was in that conversation, as he and Carlos Boozer forged a Stockton-Malone-type offense that led the Jazz to the conference finals.
He talks about D Will vs. CP3, what it was like playing in Turkey, and explains the challenges that came with his move from Utah to Brooklyn. Deron also talks about his two gold medals, shares stories from those teams and credits Kobe with stopping him from ever winning a ship. Don’t sleep on D Will, the man has things to say!
Check out the podcast:
Entertainment
RADIOSCOPE RAW Podcast: Our Uncut 1989 Interview with June Pointer
*Episode 11 of our Radioscope Raw podcast features a lively 1989 chat with the late June Pointer.
Her self-titled second solo album was about to be released and the youngest of the six Pointer siblings was excited to present a Columbia Records project that would set her apart from her famous sisters.
She spoke to our late former writer Cameron Turner about the album, her thoughts about hip hop, why Kashif was her most challenging producer, and still being a part of the Pointer Sisters, who had just signed a new contract with Motown.
She also got candid about Bonnie leaving the group to go solo, Anita’s solo album that was released the year before, balancing a career with her marriage, her love of horror films and much more.
Podcasts
‘Jalen Rose: Renaissance Man’ Podcast Gets with Katie Couric on Cancel Culture, Fashion & More / LISTEN
*Former NBAer current NBA analyst for ESPN/ABC, Jalen Rose also hosts a podcast called “Jalen Rose: Renaissance Man.” The newest episode features him interviewing veteran journalist Katie Couric.
Here’s some of what he had to say about getting with Kouric:
As a black man in this time of social unrest, I love that an outspoken white woman like Couric doesn’t mind making other people feel uncomfortable about the truth by talking about difficult subjects. I pay attention to that, so I was really looking forward to picking her brain. And of course, being the vet she is, Katie tossed every question back to me, which made for an insightful and fun discussion.
We talked about the divided state of the country today, how to seize career opportunities and wristwatches, where she buttered me up a bit by dropping one of my beloved Detroit hometown brands.
But first, we delved into the meatier topics, like cancel culture, which both of us are firmly against.
“We have to be more compassionate and less judgmental,” she told me. “I’m not a big fan of cancel culture. Fair-minded people are trying to learn . . . I feel like we need to help people along and, you know, maybe I am naive, but I think that’s part of the healing process to not attack . . . If we can approach it in a less-confrontational way, I think it’s easier to change hearts and minds.”
Now, check out the podcast:
Entertainment
RADIOSCOPE RAW Podcast: Our 1989 Interview with After 7
*Episode 10 of the Radioscope Raw podcast features our 1989 interview with the R&B group After 7.
Brothers Kevon and Melvin Edmonds formed the group with Keith Mitchell in 1988 at Indiana University. A year later, they were releasing their self-titled debut album on Virgin Records, produced by the Edmonds’ younger brother Kenneth “Babyface” Edmonds and his partner Antonio “LA” Reid. The album produced three top ten singles: “Heat of the Moment” and the No. 1 hits “Ready or Not” and “Can’t Stop.”
In the raw, unedited interview, the trio talks about their various day jobs before signing with Virgin, their response to critics who feel they rode into the industry on Babyface’s coattails, the origin of their name and much more.
Listen below:
“After 7”: First single, Heat of the Moment
Second single, Ready or Not
Third single, Can’t Stop
