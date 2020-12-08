Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip
BLIND ITEM: How Soon Before She Comes Out of Retirement?
*The following Blind Item comes Hollywood insider Enty Lawyer. Please address all inquiries and complaints to the original source.
This alliterate A-/B+ list singer is giving up music. She says that now, but when her pro athlete finally leaves her for one of the porn stars they both sleep with, she may change her mind.
Can you guess the alliterate A-/B+ list singer and her husband?
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip
Singer Ann Marie Arrested After Shooting Male Friend in the Head
*Chicago-based singer Ann Marie is accused of shooting her friend in the head inside of a hotel room in Atlanta on December 1.
Some reports claim the victim is her boyfriend and that Ann Marie, whose real name is Joann Marie Slater, shot him after catching him texting another woman.
The artist is best known for her song, 2018’s “Secret,” check out the music video above.
According to the Atlanta-based Reporter Newspapers, the shooting took place at the InterContinental Buckhead Atlanta hotel. Responding officers found the victim, who has not been identified, conscious and alert when he was taken to a local hospital.
READ MORE: Meek Mill Responds to ‘Cheap’ Tag After Giving Kids Selling Water $20 to Split (Watch)
View this post on Instagram
CBS Atlanta reports that the man is still being treated at Grady Memorial Hospital where he listed as being in critical condition.
Ann Marie told police that the gun fell off of a table and went off, hitting the 24-year-old man, whom she has known since childhood. The pair were visiting Atlanta together from Chicago.
She is facing charges of possession of a firearm, simple battery and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, according to the report.
The singer was reportedly screaming hysterically after the shooting and had to be removed from the scene of the crime by officers.
Ann Marie has released albums Ann Marie, Unf—witable, Tripolar, Tripolar 2 and Pretty Psycho, and an EP, Misunderstood.
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip
Halle Berry Pens Touching Tribute to Her ‘B.A.P.S.’ Co-Star Natalie Desselle-Reid, Dead at 53
Halle Berry hit up social media on Monday to pay tribute to actress Natalie Desselle-Reid following news of her death at age 53 from colon cancer.
In an emotional post shared on Twitter, Berry said that she is “still processing” the “devastating news” of the actress’ death. The pair famously starred together in the 1997 comedy “B.A.P.S.”
“Natalie was one of the most precious people I’ve ever known,” wrote Berry, who said she met Desselle-Reid through director Robert Townsend.
“The second I met her our hearts [were] intertwined — we had a connection that was simply unexplainable, and she stayed her same sweet self all the years I knew her,” Berry added.
READ MORE: Actress Natalie Deselle Reid (‘B.A.P.S.’) Dead At 53
#RIP @NatalieDesselle pic.twitter.com/b5DzvzqErP
— Halle Berry (@halleberry) December 8, 2020
Desselle-Reid was also known for her roles in Madea’s Big Happy Family (2011) and on the sitcom Eve. Her death was confirmed by Je’Caryous Johnson, CEO of Je’Caryous Entertainment, which was planning a stage adaptation of B.A.P.S.
“It is with great sadness and heavy, heavy hearts that Je’Caryous Johnson and the entire Je’Caryous Entertainment family mourns the passing of one of our own, our sweet, unforgettable actress/comedian Natalie Desselle Reid,” Johnson said in a statement.
He went on to describe the actress as a “show-stopping personality.”
“Immediately upon meeting and working with her, we fell in love with her undeniably witty, always giving and caring and hilariously show-stopping personality,” Johnson added.
Check out Betty’s full post via the Twitter embed above.
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip
Jada Pinkett Smith to Play a Single Mother in True Story ‘Redd Zone’ for Netflix
*Jada Pinkett Smith is set to star in “Redd Zone” for Netflix and produced by Westbrook Studios.
The film is based on the true story of single mother Tia Magee (played by Pinkett Smith), and how she helps her sons and their high school football teammates, “The Bros,” cope with the murder of their best friend, Dominic Redd, per Variety.
Here’s what the publication writes about the plot: “One by one, the boys start moving into her house, and soon, 17 of “The Bros” are living under her roof. Eventually, all of them go to college, and four make it to the NFL. Magee’s son, Brandon Magee, became a linebacker for the Cleveland Browns and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and was later drafted by the Boston Red Sox to play outfield.”
In related news, Pinkett Smith recently wrapped production on “The Matrix 4” and executive producing the upcoming biopic “King Richard,” starring her husband Will Smith.
READ MORE: Jada Pinkett Smith Announces Animated Short ‘Cops and Robbers’ About Police Brutality [VIDEO]
Will’s Overbrook Entertainment recently reached a settlement deal in a lawsuit over the rights to “King Richard” – the life story of Serena and Venus Williams’ father, Richard Williams.
The project hit a snag when TW3 Entertainment and Power Move Multimedia filed a lawsuit against Warner Bros. and Overbrook, claiming breach of contract, among other things.
“King Richard,” directed by Reinaldo Marcus Green from a script written by Zach Baylin, is based on Williams’ 2014 memoir titled “Black and White: The Way I See It.”
“King Richard” is expected to be released in 2021. “The Matrix 4” release date is reportedly set for April 1, 2022.
Pinkett Smith has also announced her timely new animated short “Cops and Robbers,” is set to premiere Dec. 28 on Netflix.
Directed by Arnon Manor, the project was written and performed by Timothy Ware-Hill in response to the murder of Ahmaud Arbery. Manor used one of Ware-Hill’s poems for their collaboration, Variety reports.
The duo said they made this film “for all the Black men, women and children who have been victims of racial profiling, police violence, loss of life and other injustices just for being themselves.”
Search
Trending
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip6 months ago
Vanessa Bryant: Pro Athletes Sliding in DMs of Kobe Bryant’s Widow
-
Slider7 months ago
Clutch My Peaches!: Cynthia Bailey Reportedly Out and Offered Reduced #RHOA Role to Make Room for Phaedra Parks
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip6 months ago
Mike Pence Invites Candace Owens to White House for Talks on Race Relations
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip7 months ago
Trapped in the Closet? Fans Suspect Diddy’s New Girlfriend is Transgender [VIDEO]
-
George Floyd6 months ago
Jacob Pederson: St. Paul Police Officer Accused of Starting #GeorgeFloyd Riot [WATCH]
-
#BlackLivesMatter6 months ago
B(l)ack Stabbing Candace Owens Raising Funds for Cop who Killed Rayshard Brooks – Wants ATL Mayor Fired
-
News5 months ago
Ms. Robbie of ‘Welcome to Sweetie Pies’ Claims Son’s Ex Won’t Allow Her to See Grandson [VIDEO]
-
Apple News1 year ago
Inside Trump Winery Wedding of Candace Owens and Rich Brit George Farmer