BLIND ITEM: How Soon Before She Comes Out of Retirement?

*Chicago-based singer Ann Marie is accused of shooting her friend in the head inside of a hotel room in Atlanta on December 1.

Some reports claim the victim is her boyfriend and that Ann Marie, whose real name is Joann Marie Slater, shot him after catching him texting another woman.

The artist is best known for her song, 2018’s “Secret,” check out the music video above.

According to the Atlanta-based Reporter Newspapers, the shooting took place at the InterContinental Buckhead Atlanta hotel. Responding officers found the victim, who has not been identified, conscious and alert when he was taken to a local hospital.

CBS Atlanta reports that the man is still being treated at Grady Memorial Hospital where he listed as being in critical condition.

Ann Marie told police that the gun fell off of a table and went off, hitting the 24-year-old man, whom she has known since childhood. The pair were visiting Atlanta together from Chicago.

She is facing charges of possession of a firearm, simple battery and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, according to the report.

The singer was reportedly screaming hysterically after the shooting and had to be removed from the scene of the crime by officers.

Ann Marie has released albums Ann Marie, Unf—witable, Tripolar, Tripolar 2 and Pretty Psycho, and an EP, Misunderstood.