Armed Men Filmed Robbing PlayStation 5 from OfferUp Seller in D.C. (Watch)
*PlayStation 5s have been the target of at least five separate armed robberies in the DMV, and one involved a carjacking that was caught on surveillance cam.
Today, FOX 5 broadcast the footage showing a man from Montgomery County, MD being carjacked after he drove to D.C. with his cousin and girlfriend to meet a “seller” who placed an ad on the app OfferUp. In fact, all of the cases – four in D.C. and one in Montgomery County – involve OfferUp app and underscore why people should only do these exchanges at police stations.
The three perpetrators stole his car, their cell phones, and a wallet. He said they tried to force him to pay them via Cash App, but it wouldn’t go through.
Watch the surveillance cam video released by DC Police below:
Tory Lanez Reacts to Misunderstanding Over a ‘Black Man Expressing His Innocence for Insensitivity’
*Tory Lanez continues to deny shooting his alleged former girlfriend, rapper Megan Thee Stallion.
On Friday night, the Canadian rapper was asked by a fan in an Instagram comment to come clean about the incident.
Lanez has repeatedly denied the allegations on his latest album, “Daystar,” as well aon social media and most recently in court.
“I realize that not every body heard me say ‘no I did not’ on my album,” he wrote, “… becuz they mistaked [sic] a black man expressing his innocence for insensitivity … as if we ain’t all fighting the same fight, as if exiling a successful man is the answer to a problem bigger than him … you’ll get more than u need to know when court resume.”
In October, Lanez (real name Daystar Peterson) responded to the two felony charges he’s facing for allegedly shooting Megan after they had an argument in an SUV earlier over the summer.
Lanez is accused of firing several shots at Megan’s feet and wounding her on July 12 in Hollywood Hills.
He previously took to Twitter to speak out about the charges, noting that the truth will come to light.
“the truth will come to the light,” he wrote. “I have all faith in God to show that … love to all my fans and people that have stayed true to me & know my heart … a charge is not a conviction . If you have supported me or meg thru this , I genuinely appreciate u.”
Meanwhile, Megan seemed to address the incident in the “Shots Fired” track off her newly released debut album “Good News.”
“You shot a 5’10” bitch, with a .22/Talkin’ ’bout bones and tendons like them bullets weren’t pellets,” Megan raps. “A pussy n***a with a pussy gun in his feelings/OK, he in the backseat and he keep callin’ me a bitch (He a bitch)/We all know this shit, I coulda came back with (Lil’ ass n***a).”
Lanez has been charged with one count of assault with a semiautomatic firearm, and one count of carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle. He’s also accused of inflicting great bodily injury, per TMZ. If convicted, he faces up to 22 years and 8 months in prison.
Lanez next court hearing is set for Jan. 20.
Council Denies Family’s Request for New Prosecutor in Breonna Taylor Case
*A special prosecutor will not be appointed to investigate the death of Breonna Taylor, the Kentucky Prosecutors Advisory Council unanimously decided on Friday.
According to MSN, the council argued that it does not have the legal authority to appoint the prosecutor, but attorneys for Taylor’s family disagree.
In October, Tamika Palmer, Taylor’s mother, called for an independent special prosecutor and a new grand jury to be appointed to the case. Her request came days after two members of the original grand jury told “CBS This Morning” that Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron did not present them with the option to indict any of the police officers involved with Breonna’s death.
Only former officer Brett Hankison was charged with wanton endangerment for shooting into Taylor’s neighbor’s apartment.
AG Cameron said back in September that if the grand jury “wanted to make an assessment about different charges, they could have done that.”
“It was a betrayal,” Juror No. 2 told Gayle King of “CBS This Morning.” Adding, “They didn’t give us the charges up front… when they gave us all of that testimony, over 20-something hours, and then to say that these are the only charges that they’re coming up with, it’s like, ‘Well, what did we just sit through?'”
Sam Aguiar, one of Palmer’s attorneys, noted that the case shows “how the cards stack so heavily in favor of law enforcement and against Black women.”
“Daniel Cameron completely undermined the integrity of our justice system, exposing its bias and the unethical conduct which happens behind the secret walls of grand jury proceedings,” Aguiar said. “Rather than fix this, eight prosecutors today chose to condone it. Their failure to step up here was cowardly. The whole world now sees clearly how the blindness of lady justice does not exist in Kentucky for Black women.”
Another Taylor family attorney, Lonita Baker, said case law supports the request for a new prosecutor, per CBS affiliate WLKY.
Gunmen Kill Seven Children in Cameroon
*YAOUNDE, Cameroon — Tragedy struck in late October when seven children were killed, and 13 others suffered wounds when unidentified gunmen opened fire on a Cameroon school amidst tension in the region. No one has claimed responsibility, but officials allegedly blame militants seeking to secede.
Though the massacre took place on Oct. 24, photos of the victims have only now been released.
On that date, the Tamungwa family was expecting their son to return safely home from school, but instead received news of his death.
Eleven-year-old Victory Ngamenyi was among at least seven students killed when the gunmen stormed the Mother Francisca International Bilingual Academy, a private school in Kumba, a town in Cameroon’s southwest region, on Oct. 24.
“I was in the house with my sick wife when a little girl came and started shouting, telling me they had shot and killed my son,” Boniface Tamungwa, the boy’s father, told local reporters after the shooting. “I went to the school and saw my son dead. He was among the three children who died on the spot.”
Tamungwa, who is a pastor, said his son had been born after nine years of infertility, and God had blessed him to become instrumental in the church.
No one has claimed responsibility for the attack, but Cameroon’s government has accused Anglophone, or English-speaking, armed separatists demanding independence from Francophone-dominated, or French-speaking, centralized Cameroon.
“A group of over 10 terrorists, armed with war weapons, and dressed-up in real-commando style, aboard three motorcycles, stormed the premises (of the school) and unfeelingly opened fire on the students that were in classrooms,” Rene Emmanuel Sadi, the country’s communication minister, said in a press statement at the time.
“This gruesome act was perpetrated by an armed separatist terrorist group. Special units of Cameroonian Armed Forces have undertaken to secure the town of Kumba,” he said.
Students who fled their classroom at the Mother Francisca International Bilingual Academy in Kumba, Cameroon left books and shoes behind after gunmen opened fire and killed 7 children on Oct. 24, 2020. (Video screen grab: Timberwolf-Phoenix Media)
But the Ambazonia Governing Council, one of the groups fighting for the independence of the unrecognized Federal Republic of Ambazonia, dismissed the accusation, saying it “is aware of Cameroon’s atrocious attempt to sabotage the smooth running of community schools using the new curriculum designed by the Ambazonia Education Board.”
The sociopolitical crisis that began in October 2016 in the Anglophone Northwest and Southwest regions of Cameroon quickly morphed into an armed conflict following the government’s lethal response to mostly peaceful protests by Anglophone lawyers and teachers who were demanding reforms in the country’s educational and judicial systems.
The conflict has since killed more than 3,000 people and displaced more than 700,000 others. About 800,000 children have been kept out of school, according to Amnesty International. Both government forces and separatist fighters have repeatedly been accused of masterminding various forms of atrocities in the conflict.
The Oct. 24 killings came just two weeks after schools effectively resumed following a three-year curfew and shutdown imposed by Anglophone secessionists.
There are still fears the incident will douse the enthusiasm for effective school resumption in troubled regions.
The attack was “a disturbing reminder of the heavy toll paid by civilians, including children, many of whom have been deprived of their right to education,” said Stéphane Dujarric, a spokesman for United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres.
UNICEF Executive Director Henrietta Fore echoed those sentiments, stating, “Attacks on education are a grave violation of children’s rights. Schools must be places of safety and learning, not deathtraps.”
The massacre also received widespread condemnation in Cameroon, where social media was quickly awash with the hashtag #EndAnglophoneCrisis.
For the aggrieved parents, it is personally traumatizing.
“I went through a lot before conceiving Victory,” said Ngamenyi’s mother, Camarita Tamungwa, who said she was considered “barren” after years of infertility. “God finally blessed me with Victory and his sister. But now It is very painful. We loved him so much.”
In an interview, her husband told Zenger News that two days before the shooting, God had revealed to him that something like it would happen. But he didn’t know it would take his son.
“Victory’s death is a great loss not only to me and my family, but to the body of Christ. This is a child who used to play the drums during church service in my ministry,” Boniface Tamungwa said. “The killers of my son should remember that no one will live here on earth forever. They will face the consequences of their actions. The act they have done to end the life of my son will affect their generations.”
The seven students killed are the latest victims of a little-known but long-running conflict in the middle-class Central African nation led by 87-year-old President Paul Biya since 1982. A drumbeat of similarly gruesome killings has become the ugly face of what’s known as “the Anglophone conflict.”
In August, a 33-year-old mother of two was killed by suspected separatists who accused her of colluding with the Cameroon military.
In April, Cameroon acknowledged the Army’s role in killing at least 13 civilians after initially denying responsibility.
Academics blame the government for not organizing negotiations between warring sides.
“Government should grant amnesty to all those arrested in relation to the crisis, including the leaders of Anglophone armed groups, so genuine talks, with the facilitation of a trusted mediation could start,” said William Hermann Arrey, chair of the Department of Peace and Development Studies at the Protestant University of Central Africa.
“This conflict can be brought to a definitive end by suspending all military operations and ceasing the targeting of civilians by both state security forces and separatist groups. The Anglophone non-state armed groups should participate with goodwill in the genuine dialogue should government launch it,” Arrey said in an email.
The conflicts stem from Cameroon’s past, first as a German colony that was later split between France and Britain. French Cameroon gained independence in 1960, joined by English-speaking Cameroonians through a federation a year later after a vote by the United Nations.
In 1972, both the English- and French-speaking parts of Cameroon became one country, rather than being governed separately. Many in Cameroon say the purpose of the conflict — restoring Cameroon’s former federal structure —is doomed to fail.
“The conflict has gone out of control. Nobody foresaw that there will be burning of villages, killing of people; that people will be arrested and massively put in jail; that some will go on exile,” said Nkongho Felix Agbor, president of the Centre for Human Rights and Democracy in Africa and one of the lawyers who initiated peaceful protests that later escalated to violence.
“There is a need for both parties in the conflict to think more about the people and try to find a long-lasting solution that will be a win-win for everybody,” he said. “We are gone beyond the blame game. We should now collectively look for the end of the day. Everybody is suffering … the country is bleeding.”
