Urban Business
Ari Lennox Joins Google to Create a Tune for #BlackOwnedFriday / WATCH
*Ari Lennox has been supporting Black Owned Businesses on her Youtube series.
Now, she’s joined with Google and the U.S. Black Chambers Inc. to create a jingle (short & catchy song) specifically for a D.C. based plant shop called Grounded.
The video is animated and the original track was produced by Elite and Joe Endozo. Grounded was founded by HBCU students and is an online plant based shop and planterior design firm.
source: one35Agency
News
Owner of True Kitchen in Dallas Says Business is Booming After His ‘Twerking’ Rant [VIDEO]
*The owner of TRUE Kitchen and Kocktails in Dallas, Kevin Kelley, says his criticism and shouting at customers for twerking in a now viral video has been good for business.
We previously reported… Kelley said he asked three tables of women more than once to stop twerking while dining. At the time, the track “Circle” by Lil Ronny was playing. Kelley asked the DJ to stop the music and advised anyone who wanted to twerk to “get the f–k out of my restaurant.”
He was prompted to go off even further when the twerking happened a third time. Cell phone video shared online shows a woman standing on furniture and twerking with her hands against a glass wall.
The #twerkgate clip now has more than 3.9 million views. Check out the footage above.
READ MORE: Kevin Kelley: True Kitchen Owner Responds to Criticism Over Viral Twerking Controversy / VIDEO
View this post on Instagram
“All this twerking s - - t, don’t bring it here because we’re a restaurant,” Kelley is heard hollering in the viral clip, scolding female patrons. “If you wanna do it, get the f - - k out my restaurant. Don’t do it again. I don’t want to hear it if you don’t like it, get out because I don’t need your money.”
The restaurateur goes on to condemn twerking and explain that he “invested a lot of money into buying this building, into developing this concept so black people can have somewhere nice to go to.”
After initially apologizing via Instagram for offending some customers, Kelley now says the backlash over his reaction has his business booming.
“I’m glad the public has had a chance to decide what they do and don’t want in their restaurants,” he told TMZ. “The effect on our restaurant has been overwhelmingly positive. We’ve received an outpouring of support that we did not anticipate online and in person.”
Kelley added, “This lets us know the public believes in our vision for the restaurant and they will support a concept working to fill a void in our communities.”
He also says True K+K will operate on a “reservations only” basis going forward.
Business
The Already Tiny Group of 4 Black Fortune 500 CEOs Loses A Member
*When 2020 began, there were four African American Fortune 500 CEOs. When the year ends, there will be three.
Jide Zeitlin stepped down as Chairman and CEO of Tapestry, the fashion holding company that owns Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. When Zeitlin stepped down this past summer, he cited “personal reasons.” He was appointed CEO of Tapestry in September of 2019. He was a previous member of Tapestry’s board of directors since 2006, serving as chairman of the board since 2014.
After Zeitlin left his top-level executive position, only three other Black CEOs of Fortune 500 companies are left. They are Kenneth Frazier of Merck & Co, a pharmaceutical company; Marvin Ellison of Lowe’s, one of the nation’s leading hardware chains; and Roger Ferguson, Jr. of TIAA (Teachers Insurance and Annuity Association of America), a major company that helps participants invest in equities to diversify retirement funds.
Frazier was appointed to Merck & Co. in 2011, but has been with the company since 1992, holding several executive positions. Ellison of Lowe’s was appointed CEO in 2018.
According to “Business Insider,” Ellison began his career as a part-time security guard at Target in Memphis, making $4.35 an hour. For the next 15 years, he rose through the ranks before being hired at Home Depot in 2002, where he later became executive vice president of U.S. stores. Before becoming CEO of Lowe’s in 2018, he was CEO of JC Penney.
Ferguson of TIAA has been CEO of the giant company since 2008. Prior to his current position, he was head of financial services for Swiss Re, vice-chair of the Board of Governors of the US Federal Reserve System, and associate and partner at the elite law firm of McKinsey and Company.
MORE NEWS: Joe Biden Under Pressure Over Lack of Black Representation in His Administration
A decade ago there were seven Black Fortune 500 CEOs. According to “Business Insider,” there have only been two Black women to hold a CEO position at a Fortune 500 company: Ursula Burns, Xerox (2009 – 2016) and Mary Winston, Bed Bath & Beyond (Interim CEO, May – November 2019).
According to Fortune Media IP Limited, there have only been 18 Black CEOs to head Fortune 500 companies since 1999, where the highwater mark of six African Americans held the position in 2012.
Music
Pharrell Launches Non-Profit to Support Black and Latinx Entrepreneurs
*Pharrell Williams has announced his new non-profit, Black Ambition, was inspired by the civil unrest that rocked the nation this year.
The initiative aims to support Black and Latinx entrepreneurs who are launching tech, design, healthcare, consumer products, and service startups.
“Recent events and tragedies have illustrated the always existent stark divisions in the American experience, and while entrepreneurship has long been a tenet of the American dream, marginalized people have faced long-standing barriers to success,” the artist said in a statement, per Complex. “With Black Ambition, the goal is to help strengthen the pipeline of talented entrepreneurs and close the opportunity and wealth gaps derived from limited access to capital and resources.”
Black Ambition is also offering a Black Ambition HBCU Prize to current or former HBCU students who pitch their company for consideration. Tthe winner will receive a $1 million prize.
READ MORE: Pharrell Launches Skin-Care Line, Announces Film Series ‘The Power You Hold’ [WATCH]
“The Black Ambition #HBCU Prize” provides access to capital, pitch feedback, and mentorship.
Represented by this icon, Prize is a tiered opportunity to compete for up to $250,000.
Current #HBCU + alum can apply at: https://t.co/2oHOplp3G3 pic.twitter.com/Ha50FmSGZb
— Black Ambition (@blackambitionpz) December 3, 2020
The Black Ambition’s advisory team includes support from the global nonprofit Bridgespan Group, as well as Off-White’s Virgil Abloh, the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative, the Rockefeller Foundation, Tony’s Chocolonely, the Visa Foundation and brands like Adidas and Chanel.
The Black Ambition initiative follows the recent launch of Williams’ skincare line called Named Humanrace, which he crafted with dermatologist, Elena Jones, per Page Six.
Page Six writes, “The products include luxurious ingredients like kaolin clay, glycolic acid and snow mushroom extract, but they’re also packaged in tubs made from 50% post-consumer recycled plastic — and each product has a removable inner chamber that can be exchanged for a refill.”
Search
Trending
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip6 months ago
Vanessa Bryant: Pro Athletes Sliding in DMs of Kobe Bryant’s Widow
-
Slider7 months ago
Clutch My Peaches!: Cynthia Bailey Reportedly Out and Offered Reduced #RHOA Role to Make Room for Phaedra Parks
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip6 months ago
Mike Pence Invites Candace Owens to White House for Talks on Race Relations
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip7 months ago
Trapped in the Closet? Fans Suspect Diddy’s New Girlfriend is Transgender [VIDEO]
-
George Floyd6 months ago
Jacob Pederson: St. Paul Police Officer Accused of Starting #GeorgeFloyd Riot [WATCH]
-
#BlackLivesMatter6 months ago
B(l)ack Stabbing Candace Owens Raising Funds for Cop who Killed Rayshard Brooks – Wants ATL Mayor Fired
-
News5 months ago
Ms. Robbie of ‘Welcome to Sweetie Pies’ Claims Son’s Ex Won’t Allow Her to See Grandson [VIDEO]
-
Apple News1 year ago
Inside Trump Winery Wedding of Candace Owens and Rich Brit George Farmer