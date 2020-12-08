Business
AMC and BET Founder’s UMC Streaming Service to Become ALLBLK in January
*New York, NY – UMC (www.UMC.tv), the streaming service created by BET founder Robert L. Johnson which focuses exclusively on Black TV and film, will be rebranded as ALLBLK in January 2021. Launched in November 2014 under Johnson’s RLJ Entertainment entity, UMC was part of AMC Networks’ November 2018 acquisition of RLJ Entertainment.
The first quarter launch will find the service debuting a premium, new look and feel as ALLBLK ramps up production on a robust slate of original series heading into the new year – including the previously announced multi-cam comedy, Millennials; MC Lyte sitcom, Partners In Rhyme; legal drama, Lace; haircare makeover series, My Mane Problem; and the Datari Turner/eOne reality series, Notorious Queens.
UMC launched as the first-to-market subscription streaming service to focus primarily on African American audiences, dedicated to delivering content for and by Black people.
“UMC began as a distribution model for Black creatives to directly reach the then largely underserved African American audience without the restrictions of legacy content development and traditional broadcast models,” Johnson said in a statement. “As technology advances and programming demands from our community evolve, the rebranded ALLBLK will be well positioned to breakout as the preeminent streaming destination for viewers seeking Black entertainment.”
The fast-growing streamer has seen explosive triple-digit growth as a result of strategic programming initiatives spearheaded by Brett Dismuke, UMC/WE tv General Manager. In addition to ongoing productions, the content lineup for ALLBLK will feature the continuation of tentpole original series Double Cross, A House Divided, and Craig Ross Jr.’s Monogamy; WE tv co-production Beyond the Pole; and latest new releases A Closer Look, For the Love of Jason, and Terror Lake Drive.
AMC Networks SVOD President, Miguel Penella stated, “As our SVOD services continue to develop loyal subscription bases, establishing strong brands that cater to the targeted interests of our viewership is highly imperative. UMC’s rebranding as ALLBLK speaks to the need for curated entertainment experiences immersed in authenticity and targeted to the viewing interest of Black Americans, specifically the Black female audience.”
Added Dismuke, “Since I first came on board in January 2019, the service has seen significant growth that depicted the need to craft a new brand identity aligned with how expansive our content slate and viewership has become. While we’re revamping our brand, what remains constant is our commitment to providing a home for Black creatives in front of and behind the camera to find opportunity and tell captivating stories. As we enter a new era of diversity and reflection in the entertainment industry, we’re excited for audiences to experience what will soon be ALLBLK.”
ALLBLK will replace UMC references across all apps, channels, and platforms in the U.S. during the first full week of January, including across iOS, Android, and Amazon Prime Video Channels; Apple TV and Apple TV Channels; Roku and Roku Channels; Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, Cox, DISH, Sling TV, Charter and more
About AMC Networks
Known for its groundbreaking and celebrated original content, AMC Networks is the company behind the award-winning brands AMC, BBC AMERICA, IFC, SundanceTV, WE tv, and IFC Films. Its diverse line-up of popular and critically-acclaimed series and independent films include Killing Eve, Better Call Saul and The Walking Dead, which has been the #1 show on ad-supported cable television for ten consecutive years, as well as Portlandia, Brockmire, Love After Lockup, and the Oscar-winning Boyhood. Its original series Mad Men and Breaking Bad are widely recognized as being among the most influential and acclaimed shows in the history of TV. The Company also operates AMC+, its premium subscription bundle; the subscription streaming services Acorn TV, Shudder, Sundance Now, and UMC; AMC Studios, its production business; AMC Networks International, its international programming business; and Levity Entertainment Group, its production services and comedy venues business. For more information, visit http://www.amcnetworks.com.
About UMC
Launched in November 2014, UMC is the first streaming service created for Black TV and film. Dedicated to highlighting Black voices across the diaspora, UMC displays fresh original series, feature films, documentaries, stage plays and other popular Black entertainment with new and exclusive content added every week. UMC is available everywhere streaming services are found – iOS, Android, Amazon Prime Video Channels in the U.S. and Canada, Apple TV and Apple TV Channels; Roku and Roku Channels, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, Cox, DISH, Sling TV, Charter and more. At www.UMC.tv, UMC offers a free 7-day trial and thereafter is just $4.99/month or $49.99/year. Keep up with UMC on Facebook at Facebook.com/WatchUMC and Twitter/Instagram @WatchUMC.
source: Farah Noel, [email protected]
The Already Tiny Group of 4 Black Fortune 500 CEOs Loses A Member
*When 2020 began, there were four African American Fortune 500 CEOs. When the year ends, there will be three.
Jide Zeitlin stepped down as Chairman and CEO of Tapestry, the fashion holding company that owns Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. When Zeitlin stepped down this past summer, he cited “personal reasons.” He was appointed CEO of Tapestry in September of 2019. He was a previous member of Tapestry’s board of directors since 2006, serving as chairman of the board since 2014.
After Zeitlin left his top-level executive position, only three other Black CEOs of Fortune 500 companies are left. They are Kenneth Frazier of Merck & Co, a pharmaceutical company; Marvin Ellison of Lowe’s, one of the nation’s leading hardware chains; and Roger Ferguson, Jr. of TIAA (Teachers Insurance and Annuity Association of America), a major company that helps participants invest in equities to diversify retirement funds.
Frazier was appointed to Merck & Co. in 2011, but has been with the company since 1992, holding several executive positions. Ellison of Lowe’s was appointed CEO in 2018.
According to “Business Insider,” Ellison began his career as a part-time security guard at Target in Memphis, making $4.35 an hour. For the next 15 years, he rose through the ranks before being hired at Home Depot in 2002, where he later became executive vice president of U.S. stores. Before becoming CEO of Lowe’s in 2018, he was CEO of JC Penney.
Ferguson of TIAA has been CEO of the giant company since 2008. Prior to his current position, he was head of financial services for Swiss Re, vice-chair of the Board of Governors of the US Federal Reserve System, and associate and partner at the elite law firm of McKinsey and Company.
A decade ago there were seven Black Fortune 500 CEOs. According to “Business Insider,” there have only been two Black women to hold a CEO position at a Fortune 500 company: Ursula Burns, Xerox (2009 – 2016) and Mary Winston, Bed Bath & Beyond (Interim CEO, May – November 2019).
According to Fortune Media IP Limited, there have only been 18 Black CEOs to head Fortune 500 companies since 1999, where the highwater mark of six African Americans held the position in 2012.
MGM and the Black List Launch 2-Year Feature Film Script Writing Partnership in Diversity Move
*MGM and The Black List announced the launch of a two-year feature film script writing partnership to discover new voices with unique perspectives from historically underrepresented communities around the world. Together MGM and The Black List are committed to identifying new writers who want to tell original stories with universal appeal for the big screen.
Every six months over the next two years, The Black List will deliver a shortlist of new feature film writing candidates to MGM for consideration. MGM will then look to select one writer from each six-month cycle to receive a two-step Guild minimum blind script deal and the opportunity to work with the iconic studio. The first opt-in period for the partnership begins December 3, 2020 and will close February 23, 2021.
Partnership Requirements:
- Entrant must host a full-length feature screenplay on blcklst.com for at least one week during the submission period – December 3, 2020 through February 23, 2021.
- Entrant must be the sole and exclusive author of the screenplay submitted for consideration.
- Film and television earnings since January 1, 2021 cannot exceed $500K (USD)
- The script must be wholly original to you and not based, in whole or in part, on any other fiction or nonfiction material, published or unpublished, produced or unproduced
- You must be the sole owner of all rights in and to the script and have the sole right and authority to sell, transfer, grant, assign and convey such rights. The script must not in any way infringe upon the copyright of any person or entity or, to the best of your knowledge in the exercise of reasonable prudence, constitute libel, defamation or invasion of privacy or any other rights of any third party
- You must be legally eligible to work in the United States and at least 21 years of age and not a minor in your state of residence at time of submission.
- Writers must affirmatively agree to the Submission Agreement and Submission Requirements for a given opportunity. These documents will be available on blcklst.com
- Writers retain all rights to the scripts under consideration for the opportunity, though our partners are free to negotiate for those rights separately if they so wish. The Black List retains no rights to writers’ work save the right to share the scripts a writer makes available with its industry professional members
- If requested, the entrant must submit the following, which are also governed by the submission requirements and agreement:
- A one-page biography/personal statement
- Contact and other personal information
- Signed originals of the Submission Agreement
Further information about the partnership can be found here: blcklst.com/mgm
More information on the Black List is available at www.blcklst.com
source: MGM
3 Black-Led Startups Win $2M from Rise of the Rest Equity Tour Pitch Competition
*Today, three black-led startups from across the U.S. won $2 million in investment capital during the Rise of the Rest Seed Fund Virtual Tour focused on backing Black founders.
The tour was hosted by Steve Case’s Revolution, Opportunity Hub, 100 Black Angels & Allies and Morgan Stanley’s Multicultural Innovation Lab.
Together they funded three companies who were selected from more than 450 Black startup founders who applied to participate in the pitch competition from across the U.S.
And the winners are:
- $1,000,000: Rheaply (Chicago, IL), led by Garry Cooper is a B2B SaaS resource management technology to scale asset reuse within organizations helping lower procurement and storage costs and reduce waste globally with a more connected, circular economy.
- $500,000: Zirtue (Dallas, TX) led by Dennis Cail is creating a financially inclusive world by digitizing and mobilizing loans between friends and family.
- $500,000: Kanarys, Inc. (Dallas, TX) led by Mandy Price is a SaaS platform that gives companies clear metrics to diagnose, prioritize, and benchmark their diversity, equity inclusion (DEI) efforts.
MORE NEWS: Celebrity Designer Jessica Rich Shares Behind-the-Scenes Look in Fashion World on Digital Reality Show
Steve Case also announced that Revolution’s Rise of the Rest Seed Fund will commit to investing at least $100K into any round of $1M or more in the tour’s semifinalists and finalists. [Time period: by March 31, 2021] Those companies include Abode, Kanarys, Inc., Lillii RNB Inc, Rheaply, Zirtue, Qoins, Sota-OG, WeatherCheck, DrugViu, and Cultured Decadence. Meanwhile, investor Alice Vilma of Morgan Stanley also announced on the virtual stage that all five finalists will receive a spot in the 2021 Morgan Stanley Multicultural Innovation Lab cohort.
Watch the content and interviews from Day 1 HERE and Day 2 HERE and Day 3’s pitch competition featuring the winners HERE.
Noted investors, venture capitalists and business leaders took to the virtual stage this week across all three days during the Rise of the Rest: Equity Edition virtual tour including:
- Kesha Cash of Impact America Fund
- Dr. Wayne A. I. Frederick of Howard University
- Carla Harris and Alice Vilma of Morgan Stanley
- Rodney Sampson of OHUB
- Ted Leonsis, Revolution Growth and Monumental Sports and Entertainment, owner of NBA, WNBA and NHL sports teams
- Mike Asem from M25
- Brad Feld of the Foundry
- Candice Matthews Brackeen of Lightship Capital
- Arian Simone and Keshia Knight Pulliam of the Fearless Fund
- Vern Howard of Hallo
See the full lineup of speakers HERE.
source: Jade Floyd | Vice President of Communications | www.revolution.com | @JadeFloydDC
