Wendy Williams Announces the Death of Her Mom, Shirley Williams (Watch)



*Selena Quintanilla’s husband Chris Perez and her sister Suzette hit up social media to praise Netflix’s new “Selena” TV series, which released Friday.

The coming-of-age story follows the late Tejano singer as she chases her dreams, and the heart-wrenching and life-changing sacrifices she and her family make as they navigate the highs and lows of success, loss, love, and music. Part one of the two-part series is currently streaming on the platform

Suzette and Chris shared their reactions to the series on social media. Both were members of the singer’s band before her tragic death in 1995. Selena was murdered by her fan club’s president Yolanda Saldívar.

Perez had nothing but love for his bandmates in a lengthy post on Instagram.

“I loved her music even before I joined the band. I was intrigued by the fact that her brother had his name on everything as producer. Keyboard player Ricky Vela was my hero as far as musicianship goes. Her dad ran some amazing sound when I went to see them at an event in San Antonio,” he wrote.

“I learned so much by taking on their guitar player Roger Garcia’s parts and doing my best to stretch it even further,” Perez recalled. “They had a girl drummer that laid it DOWN (Suzette really is a badass). Joe and Pete brought the ‘extra’ and added a whole other dimension PLUS Pete wrote amazing lyrics….and they sounded HEAVY.”

Perez, 51, added that he will “forever respect the band and the people involved in it.”

Suzette also took to Instagram to share her excitement over the Selena series becoming the number one show trending in the U.S.

“GUYS!!! OMG!!! Waking up and seeing this is insane and Beautiful!” Suzette, 53, wrote. “THANK YOU THANK YOU for this love you have always given to our family.”

We previously reported, the Quintanilla family is facing a $1 million lawsuit over the series.

Moctesuma Esparza, who produced the 1997 “Selena” biopic starring Jennifer Lopez, filed a lawsuit against the streaming giant, Selena’s father Abraham and her sister Suzette, claiming Abraham signed a contract agreeing to give him the rights to his daughter’s life story in 1995.

Esparza says they even discussed a possible series based on Selena’s early life, as a follow-up to the biopic. But he accuses Quintanillas of breach of contract after they went on to work with producer Moisés Zamora to develop the series for Netflix.

Part one of “Selena: The Series” is available on Netflix now.