Tory Lanez Reacts to Misunderstanding Over a ‘Black Man Expressing His Innocence for Insensitivity’
*Tory Lanez continues to deny shooting his alleged former girlfriend, rapper Megan Thee Stallion.
On Friday night, the Canadian rapper was asked by a fan in an Instagram comment to come clean about the incident.
Lanez has repeatedly denied the allegations on his latest album, “Daystar,” as well aon social media and most recently in court.
“I realize that not every body heard me say ‘no I did not’ on my album,” he wrote, “… becuz they mistaked [sic] a black man expressing his innocence for insensitivity … as if we ain’t all fighting the same fight, as if exiling a successful man is the answer to a problem bigger than him … you’ll get more than u need to know when court resume.”
READ MORE: Tory Lanez: Rapper Pleads Not Guilty in Megan Thee Stallion Shooting Case
View this post on Instagram
In October, Lanez (real name Daystar Peterson) responded to the two felony charges he’s facing for allegedly shooting Megan after they had an argument in an SUV earlier over the summer.
Lanez is accused of firing several shots at Megan’s feet and wounding her on July 12 in Hollywood Hills.
He previously took to Twitter to speak out about the charges, noting that the truth will come to light.
“the truth will come to the light,” he wrote. “I have all faith in God to show that … love to all my fans and people that have stayed true to me & know my heart … a charge is not a conviction . If you have supported me or meg thru this , I genuinely appreciate u.”
Meanwhile, Megan seemed to address the incident in the “Shots Fired” track off her newly released debut album “Good News.”
“You shot a 5’10” bitch, with a .22/Talkin’ ’bout bones and tendons like them bullets weren’t pellets,” Megan raps. “A pussy n***a with a pussy gun in his feelings/OK, he in the backseat and he keep callin’ me a bitch (He a bitch)/We all know this shit, I coulda came back with (Lil’ ass n***a).”
Lanez has been charged with one count of assault with a semiautomatic firearm, and one count of carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle. He’s also accused of inflicting great bodily injury, per TMZ. If convicted, he faces up to 22 years and 8 months in prison.
Lanez next court hearing is set for Jan. 20.
BLIND ITEM: Rapper Trying to Hide His Assets
*The following Blind Item comes Hollywood insider Enty Lawyer. Please address all inquiries and complaints to the original source.
The rapping doctor is desperate to settle right now not just for what everyone will discover about him, but also before his ex finds out about all the other money he is hiding. She should hang on and get that extra $100M.
Can you guess the rapping doctor and his wife?
Wait. What Changed? Jeezy and Jeannie Mai Reportedly Postpone Wedding Until 2025!
*Word on the street is that Jeezy and his fiancée Jeannie Mai have called a time out on their impending nuptials. So, if that’s the situation, what happened? Is there trouble in paradise?
If you’ve been following the news you know that Jeannie underwent surgery on her throat a few weeks ago. However, it seems Mr. Jeezy wasn’t very available to give her comfort, etc., because of his schedule which included a very high visibility Verzuz battle with rapper Gucci Mane.
“Jeezy wants to hold off on marriage. They’re engaged, so there’s no need to rush things,” is what one of the ATL rapper’s buddies told MTO.
He also said: “Probably [they’ll get married] in 2025 or something like that.”
MORE NEWS: Jeremih Recovering from COVID-19 At Home – Gives Thanks to 50 Cent, Diddy
We didn’t know it at the time, but several months ago when speaking about the upcoming wedding, did Jeannie more or less told us what was going down? You decide:
“Honestly, right now that’s not at the top of our lists,” she says. “We’re so happy we’re able to celebrate an engagement right now. I feel like we got work to do, so when it comes to our individual work and our individual projects and the messaging we want to send to people — even the way that we use our Instagram — it’s really important right now to spread an energy of positivity and uniting one another than it is to be planning a wedding.”
Hmm, as they say, hindsight is 2020.
Soooooo, do you think it’s basically all over between them and they are just waiting for the “right time” to announce a split?
Or, do you think things will eventually work out for Jeezy and Jeannie?
Kenya Moore’s Date with Kanye West That Went Left: ‘That Was A Disaster!’ / VIDEO
*If you missed it, earlier this week Kenya Moore was on the “Wendy Williams Show” in the “Hot Seat” Where she revealed an interesting story about what went down after a date with Kanye West.
“I did go out with Kanye once,” Moore told Wendy. “That was a disaster.”
If you’re thinking, “What kind of disaster?” … you’re not alone. She explained that after the date, they went to West’s home, which is when things got well … interesting.
“Somehow we ended up going to his house and there were some very explicit things on TV,” she added. “I was lost. He left me alone wandering around his house and then when I followed the noises, he was watching something on TV that he probably shouldn’t have been.”
Apparently, that was all Miss Kenya needed to see ’cause she said it was time to go ghost.
“So that was my exit,” Moore recalled. “As much as I love him, that was just the craziest thing.”
MORE NEWS: Kerry Washington and Newcomer Ariana DeBose Star in ‘The Prom’ from Netflix WATCH
Wendy’s show is not the only place she’s shared her experience with the rapper. Check out what the “RHOA” star told Access Hollywood in 2013.
“He was really sweet when I met him. He seemed very humble. I thought he was a great guy. It was just friendly, ‘Hey, I want you to hear some music.’ It was all above board. I’m very happy that he’s found love and that (he) and Kim [Kardashian] are having a good relationship.”
Kanye’s actions towards Kenya do seem strange given her attractiveness. So you have to ask what would make him basically end the date without telling her and go watch porn … by himself with her in another room. Is it just him? Hmmm …
In any event, if you’ve followed Kanye West you know he’s admitted to dealing with porn addiction in the past, so hearing of this incident is not all that surprising.
Meanwhile, the rapper, who recently received a Gospel Grammy nomination, has not responded to Moore’s recollection of their date.
