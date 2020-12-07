‘The Talk’ Names Amanda Kloots and Elaine Welteroth as New Co-Hosts

*“The Talk” has tapped Amanda Kloots and Elaine Welteroth as the daytime show’s new co-hosts.

Beginning next year, Kloots and Welteroth will replace Eve and Marie Osmond, joining returning hosts Sharon Osborne, Carrie Ann Inaba and Sheryl Underwood, TheWrap reports.

After four years co-hosting “The Talk,” Eve announced her exit from the CBS daytime talk show last month. The rapper/actress says she is now focused on “expanding her family,” Deadline reports.

“It’s been a crazy year, obviously for all of us,” Eve said. “And I’m so grateful that I’m able to stay here in London and do the show, but I can’t see for me, the foreseeable future of traveling back at the moment, and have decided that at the end of December, this will probably be my last time on the show, in this capacity as a host.”

She continued, “I have had the most beautiful experience. I’ve grown as a woman, as a person. I’ve said it once, I’ll say it again, I never thought that being on a talk show would be this much of an opening of my spirit, soul, personality, everything. Sitting on stage with all you women has been the best thing ever. I truly love you,” Eve said.

Meanwhile, Kloots is the widow of the late Broadway actor Nick Cordero, who died from COVID-19 complications earlier this year. Welteroth is a New York Times bestselling author, former editor-in-chief of Teen Vogue and a former judge on “Project Runway.”

“As we move into the new year, Kristin and I are thrilled to welcome Amanda and Elaine as permanent hosts. They both have amazing energy, interesting points of view and a willingness to share their personal life experiences that complement the voices of our other phenomenal women,” said Heather Gray, executive producer and showrunner of “The Talk.”

“Their diverse backgrounds and bright personalities bring an authentic chemistry to the panel. Heather and I, along with Sharon, Sheryl and Carrie Ann, are excited to have these dynamic, intelligent and fearless women connect with our audience and become part of ‘The Talk’ family,” added Kristin Matthews, executive producer and showrunner.

Kloots and Welteroth’s first show will be Jan. 4, 2021.