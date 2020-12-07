Pretty Ricky’s Spectacular Smith Banned from Disney World After Punching Worker

*Earlier this month, Spectacular Blue Smith was arrested for allegedly punching a Disney World worker who told cops he tried to block Spectacular for fake sneezing and joking about coronavirus!

According to the latest update, the Pretty Ricky member has now been banned from entering all of the Walt Disney World Resort properties in Florida following his battery arrest at the park.

As it was previously reported, Spectacular allegedly fake sneezed and said “coronavirus,” presumably as a joke while standing in a line for a ride Monday night. A park employee confronted Spectacular about it which led to an argument. After the staffer asked him to step out of the line and blocked Spectacular with his arm, he allegedly punched the employee on the right side of his jaw/temple. Cops say Spectacular’s son claimed his dad only hit the man accidentally as he lost his balance but cops weren’t buying it as they later took him into custody.

