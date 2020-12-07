News
Owner of True Kitchen in Dallas Says Business is Booming After His ‘Twerking’ Rant [VIDEO]
*The owner of TRUE Kitchen and Kocktails in Dallas, Kevin Kelley, says his criticism and shouting at customers for twerking in a now viral video has been good for business.
We previously reported… Kelley said he asked three tables of women more than once to stop twerking while dining. At the time, the track “Circle” by Lil Ronny was playing. Kelley asked the DJ to stop the music and advised anyone who wanted to twerk to “get the f–k out of my restaurant.”
He was prompted to go off even further when the twerking happened a third time. Cell phone video shared online shows a woman standing on furniture and twerking with her hands against a glass wall.
The #twerkgate clip now has more than 3.9 million views. Check out the footage above.
“All this twerking s - - t, don’t bring it here because we’re a restaurant,” Kelley is heard hollering in the viral clip, scolding female patrons. “If you wanna do it, get the f - - k out my restaurant. Don’t do it again. I don’t want to hear it if you don’t like it, get out because I don’t need your money.”
The restaurateur goes on to condemn twerking and explain that he “invested a lot of money into buying this building, into developing this concept so black people can have somewhere nice to go to.”
After initially apologizing via Instagram for offending some customers, Kelley now says the backlash over his reaction has his business booming.
“I’m glad the public has had a chance to decide what they do and don’t want in their restaurants,” he told TMZ. “The effect on our restaurant has been overwhelmingly positive. We’ve received an outpouring of support that we did not anticipate online and in person.”
Kelley added, “This lets us know the public believes in our vision for the restaurant and they will support a concept working to fill a void in our communities.”
He also says True K+K will operate on a “reservations only” basis going forward.
Council Denies Family’s Request for New Prosecutor in Breonna Taylor Case
*A special prosecutor will not be appointed to investigate the death of Breonna Taylor, the Kentucky Prosecutors Advisory Council unanimously decided on Friday.
According to MSN, the council argued that it does not have the legal authority to appoint the prosecutor, but attorneys for Taylor’s family disagree.
In October, Tamika Palmer, Taylor’s mother, called for an independent special prosecutor and a new grand jury to be appointed to the case. Her request came days after two members of the original grand jury told “CBS This Morning” that Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron did not present them with the option to indict any of the police officers involved with Breonna’s death.
Only former officer Brett Hankison was charged with wanton endangerment for shooting into Taylor’s neighbor’s apartment.
AG Cameron said back in September that if the grand jury “wanted to make an assessment about different charges, they could have done that.”
“It was a betrayal,” Juror No. 2 told Gayle King of “CBS This Morning.” Adding, “They didn’t give us the charges up front… when they gave us all of that testimony, over 20-something hours, and then to say that these are the only charges that they’re coming up with, it’s like, ‘Well, what did we just sit through?'”
Sam Aguiar, one of Palmer’s attorneys, noted that the case shows “how the cards stack so heavily in favor of law enforcement and against Black women.”
“Daniel Cameron completely undermined the integrity of our justice system, exposing its bias and the unethical conduct which happens behind the secret walls of grand jury proceedings,” Aguiar said. “Rather than fix this, eight prosecutors today chose to condone it. Their failure to step up here was cowardly. The whole world now sees clearly how the blindness of lady justice does not exist in Kentucky for Black women.”
Another Taylor family attorney, Lonita Baker, said case law supports the request for a new prosecutor, per CBS affiliate WLKY.
Kool & the Gang Recognize Longtime Legacy, Releases New Single – ‘Pursuit of Happiness’ [Watch/Listen]
*Since the band’s inception over 50 years ago, the legendary masters of funk, pop and soul, Kool & the Gang, have given music fans classic tunes from “Jungle Boogie,” “Hollywood Swinging” and “Summer Madness” to smashes such as “Ladies’ Night,” “Get Down On It” and their first number one pop hit, “Celebration.”
Co-founded by Robert “Kool” Bell with his brother, the late Ronald Khalis Bayyan Bell, Kool & the Gang earned multiple Grammy and American Music Awards with many of those award winning tunes being sampled by hip-hop artists through the years (A Tribe Called Quest as well as the smash hit, “Summertime” by DJ Jazzy Jeff and Will “Fresh Prince” Smith come to mind for folks).
Also as important is how Kool & the Gang have inspired generations of musicians who studied their recordings and thus incorporated that influence into their playing.
“Measuring Kool & the Gang’s influence is like asking what the influence of the Beatles was over pop music – it’s impossible to pull it apart,” said record producer Mark Ronson (of Bruno Mars’ “Uptown Funk” fame) to Rolling Stone magazine in 2020. “Anybody who has played in a funk band or DJ’d had Kool & the Gang in their DNA for so long.”
As the band honored the 40th anniversary this year of their first number one pop hit, “Celebration,” Kool & the Gang have released a new single, “Pursuit Of Happiness” – which calls for all people around the world to live together in peace, love and harmony.
The new tune also serves as a last will and testament from Ronald Khalis Bayyan Bell, who’d co-written the song and was the chief composer of “Jungle Boogie” and “Celebration.”
Robert “Kool” Bell continues to lead the group as they’re recently signed with Omnivore Recordings. Kool & the Gang’s forthcoming new album, “Perfect Union,” is slated for release in 2021.
source: Double XXposure Media Relations
Watch New Trailer for Steve McQueen’s ‘Small Axe: Education’ on Amazon Prime
*Amazon Prime Video has released the official trailer for Education, the fifth and final film in Steve McQueen’s “Small Axe” anthology series.
As noted in the press release: Small Axe is an anthology series comprised of five original films set from the late 1960s to the mid 1980s that tell personal stories from London’s West Indian community, whose lives have been shaped by their own force of will despite rampant racism and discrimination. The title is derived from the African proverb, “If you are the big tree, we are the small axe.”
“I dedicate these films to George Floyd, and all the other black people that have been murdered, seen or unseen, because of who they are, in the U.S., U.K. and elsewhere. ‘If you are the big tree, we are the small axe.’ Black lives matter,” McQueen said earlier this year.
Check out the trailer for “Education” via the YouTube clip above.
Education, part of the #SmallAxe anthology, tells the story of 12-year-old Kingsley who is transferred to a special-needs school as part of an unofficial segregation policy preventing many Black children receiving the education they deserved.
Sunday, 9pm | @BBCOne & @BBCiPlayer pic.twitter.com/Qqdd3DbNoq
— BBC One (@BBCOne) December 7, 2020
Here’s more about the individual films:
MANGROVE (Premiered Friday, November 20)
Mangrove centers on Frank Crichlow (Shaun Parkes), the owner of Notting Hill’s Caribbean restaurant, Mangrove, a lively community base for locals, intellectuals and activists. In a reign of racist terror, the local police raid Mangrove time after time, making Frank and the local community take to the streets in peaceful protest in 1970. When nine men and women, including Frank and leader of the British Black Panther Movement Altheia Jones-LeCointe (Letitia Wright), and activist Darcus Howe (Malachi Kirby), are wrongly arrested and charged with incitement to riot, a highly publicized trial ensues, leading to hard-fought win for those fighting against discrimination. Letitia Wright (Black Panther), Shaun Parkes (Lost in Space), and Malachi Kirby (Curfew) star alongside Rochenda Sandall (Line of Duty), Jack Lowden (The Long Song), Sam Spruell (Snow White and the Huntsmen), Gershwyn Eustache (The Gentleman), Nathaniel Martello-White (Collateral), Richie Campbell (Liar), Jumayn Hunter (Les Miserables), and Gary Beadle (Summer of Rockets). Mangrove was co-written by Alastair Siddons and Steve McQueen.
LOVERS ROCK (Premiered Friday, November 27)
Lovers Rock tells a fictional story of young love at a Blues party in 1980. The film is an ode to the romantic reggae genre called “Lovers Rock” and to the Black youth who found freedom and love in its sound in London house parties, when they were unwelcome in white nightclubs. Amarah-Jae St. Aubyn makes her screen debut opposite the BAFTAs 2020 Rising Star award recipient Micheal Ward (Top Boy). Shaniqua Okwok (Boys), Kedar Williams-Stirling (Sex Education), Ellis George (Dr Who), Alexander James-Blake (Top Boy), and Kadeem Ramsay (Blue Story) also star, as well as Francis Lovehall and Daniel Francis-Swaby who make their screen debuts. Lovers Rock was co-written by Courttia Newland and Steve McQueen.
RED, WHITE AND BLUE (Premiered Friday, December 4)
Red, White and Blue tells the true story of Leroy Logan, a young forensic scientist with a yearning to do more than his solitary laboratory work. When he sees his father assaulted by two policemen, he finds himself driven to revisiting a childhood ambition to become a police officer; an ambition borne from the naïve hope of wanting to change racist attitudes from within. First, Leroy has to face the consequences of his father’s disapproval, never mind the blatant racism he finds in his new role as a despised yet exemplary Constable in the Metropolitan Police Force. John Boyega (Star Wars: The Force Awakens) and Steve Toussaint (Prince of Persia) star with talented newcomers Tyrone Huntley, Nathan Vidal and Jaden Oshenye. Red, White and Blue was co-written by Courttia Newland and Steve McQueen.
ALEX WHEATLE (Premieres Friday, December 11)
Alex Wheatle follows the true story of award-winning writer, Alex Wheatle (Sheyi Cole), from a young boy through his early adult years. Having spent his childhood in a mostly white institutional care home with no love or family, he finally finds not only a sense of community for the first time in Brixton, but his identity and ability to grow his passion for music and DJing. When he is thrown in prison during the Brixton Uprising of 1981, he confronts his past and sees a path to healing. Sheyi Cole stars opposite Jonathan Jules. Alex Wheatle was co-written by Alastair Siddons and Steve McQueen.
EDUCATION (Premieres Friday, December 18)
Education is the coming of age story of 12-year-old Kingsley, a boy with a fascination for astronauts and rockets. When Kingsley is called to the Headmaster’s office for disruptive behaviour in class, he is shocked to discover his transfer to a school for those with “special needs.” Distracted by working two jobs, his parents are unaware of what was an unofficial segregation policy at play, preventing many Black children from having the education they deserve until a group of West Indian women take matters into their own hands. Newcomer Kenyah Sandy stars opposite Sharlene Whyte (We Hunt Together, Casualty), Daniel Francis (Once Upon A Time, Homefront), Tamara Lawrance (The Long Song, Kindred) and Josette Simon (Wonder Woman, Silent Witness, Law & Order: UK). Education was co-written by Alastair Siddons and Steve McQueen.
*press release via Allied Global Marketing
