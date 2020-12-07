Owner of True Kitchen in Dallas Says Business is Booming After His ‘Twerking’ Rant [VIDEO]

*The owner of TRUE Kitchen and Kocktails in Dallas, Kevin Kelley, says his criticism and shouting at customers for twerking in a now viral video has been good for business.

We previously reported… Kelley said he asked three tables of women more than once to stop twerking while dining. At the time, the track “Circle” by Lil Ronny was playing. Kelley asked the DJ to stop the music and advised anyone who wanted to twerk to “get the f–k out of my restaurant.”

He was prompted to go off even further when the twerking happened a third time. Cell phone video shared online shows a woman standing on furniture and twerking with her hands against a glass wall.

The #twerkgate clip now has more than 3.9 million views. Check out the footage above.

READ MORE: Kevin Kelley: True Kitchen Owner Responds to Criticism Over Viral Twerking Controversy / VIDEO

View this post on Instagram A post shared by truekitchenkocktails (@truekitchenkocktails)

“All this twerking s - - t, don’t bring it here because we’re a restaurant,” Kelley is heard hollering in the viral clip, scolding female patrons. “If you wanna do it, get the f - - k out my restaurant. Don’t do it again. I don’t want to hear it if you don’t like it, get out because I don’t need your money.”

The restaurateur goes on to condemn twerking and explain that he “invested a lot of money into buying this building, into developing this concept so black people can have somewhere nice to go to.”

After initially apologizing via Instagram for offending some customers, Kelley now says the backlash over his reaction has his business booming.

“I’m glad the public has had a chance to decide what they do and don’t want in their restaurants,” he told TMZ. “The effect on our restaurant has been overwhelmingly positive. We’ve received an outpouring of support that we did not anticipate online and in person.”

Kelley added, “This lets us know the public believes in our vision for the restaurant and they will support a concept working to fill a void in our communities.”

He also says True K+K will operate on a “reservations only” basis going forward.