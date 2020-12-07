Entertainment
Nelly Cosigns STL’s Jung Coasta – WATCH His New Single ‘Over and Over’
*The industry has been talking about Jung Coasta. He’s an emerging emcee hailing from St. Louis. Jung’s goal is to bring hype back to his city with his single “Over & Over.” The song’s video was directed by Crickett.
Jung Coasta skyrocketed into local superstardom in the STL this past year bringing attention back to the show-me state.
By stamping his imprint in hip hop he is now putting St. Louis back on the map. Ironically his latest single is a sample of Nelly’s monstrous collaboration with Tim McGraw, “Over n Over.”
Nelly has been known to cosign Coasta and has expressed his fondness on recent interviews such as this one: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-JBkYGfNTNs&feature=youtu.be
As far as “Over & Over” is concerned, Coasta says it’s anti-toxic and actually uplifts women…
“I wanted to shed positivity on women and bring to light how they deserve to be loved and treated. “I wanted to show that men care and appreciate women. If you create a toxic situation for your woman that’s exactly what you will receive back. Men should treat women how they would want their mothers to be treated,” said Coasta.
The Journal of Steffanie Rivers: The Deion Sanders Effect
*The last ten months have been a roller coaster ride due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Businesses have closed, opened and closed again. And millions of Americans have lost their jobs. Throughout it all liquor stores, marijuana dispensaries and gun ranges remained opened. American priorities seem to be drinking, smoking, shooting weapons and watching sports! Pro and college level sports stuck to their schedules despite overwhelming numbers of players contracting the virus. Yet the games still go on, because they generate money for the teams, the owners and colleges.
NFL Hall of Fame cornerback Deion Sanders was named head coach at Jackson State University, a historically Black college. Now some top high school recruits who had planned to attend White colleges reconsidered and committed to JSU. Sanders’ track record of success and knowledge of the game made these standout student athletes reconsider their options. If this continues to happen – top Black students attending HBCUs instead of White schools – there is sure to be a shift in power.
Coaches at White colleges realized long ago the draw these Black student athletes are to the bottom line. When they win games alumni donations increase, fans buy tickets and merchandise and their chances of bowl game appearances increase. Imagine how many millions of dollars would be re-directed to HBCUs if Black student athletes realized the amount of money, power and respect they command wherever they go.
During the 2019-2020 college bowl game season those colleges and conferences represented split $448 million in revenue. Louisiana State University won the 2020 National Championship over opponent Clemson University. Of the top fifteen LSU football standouts, 13 of them were Black. Ten of Clemson’s top 15 football players were Black. Regardless of the sport, Black student athletes say they prefer to play for White colleges for access to better sports programs, more television air time and increased potential for pro contracts. But the fact is wherever these Black athletes go the money, TV air time and contracts will follow. The sooner parents and student athletes realize they don’t have to chase the money, power or respect the better off they and HBCUs will be.
The biggest realization should be how little respect some White people have for these Black student athletes off the field. When four years of eligibility ends some of them could care less if they graduate or what life after college looks like for Black athletes. Last month LSU freshmen Koy Moore used his social media platforms to reveal how he was held at gunpoint by Baton Rouge cops searching for guns and drugs that he didn’t have. Moore said after he told the cops he played for LSU they let him go. His attorney said Moore’s claims were verified by police camera video.
If Black student athletes start to attend HBCUs in greater numbers and stop giving their talents to people who couldn’t care less about their success beyond how that White school benefits from it, millions of dollars will be re-directed to Black communities and a power-shift would occur. Stop chasing notoriety. Let the money, power and respect follow you to HBCUs.
Steffanie Rivers is a freelance journalist living in the Dallas-Ft. Worth metroplex. Email her at [email protected] with your comments, questions and speaking inquiries. Follow her @tcbstef on Twitter and Instagram.
THE REAL: The Ladies Make Their Choices for Time Magazine’s ‘Person of the Year’
*On Monday, Dec. 7, the ladies of The Real make their own suggestions for Time magazine’s annual “Person of the Year” issue! Co-host Garcelle Beauvais’s choices are more specific to political figures, while the other co-hosts believe that the recipient should be a compilation of many average citizens who have gone above and beyond to better society in 2020.
Also, who changes more in a relationship: men or women? The ladies discuss their thoughts on this topic and ultimately agree that not all change is bad.
And, it’s the most wonderful time of the year! The ladies of The Real surprise Nicole McClendon, a 27 yr. old single mother of five from Atlanta, GA. Nicole, who was laid off from her job at the beginning of the pandemic, is struggling to feed her family. The hosts make sure she has a happy holiday by gifting her $5,000!
Later, Jason Derulo stops by to chat about his new single, “Love Not War”, how he became a partner in the Bedlam vodka company, and the success he has had on Tik-Tok. He also explains how he started working with Will Smith on viral videos and that he has emulated his career after the iconic musician/actor/producer.
The Ladies Give Their Nominations For Time’s “Person of the Year”
Who Changes More in a Relationship: Men or Women?
The Ladies of The Real Hook Up a Single Mother With $5K for the Holidays!
Jason Derulo on Working With and Emulating the Career of Will Smith
The Ladies Give Their Nominations For Time’s “Person of the Year”
Garcelle Beauvais: I would say Stacey Abrams because she had a huge impact on the election this year. I would also say Dr. Fauci because, you know, he’s the face of, you know, sort of—a face we trust and sort of correlate with, um, COVID. And my third one is a little out there. It’s Eric Yuan… and he is the CEO of Zoom. Where would we be if we didn’t have Zoom?!
(EDIT)
Jeannie Mai: I gotta give it up to every single essential worker. Because, guys, we would not have groceries. We would not have plumbing. We would not have those letters that people send or mail just to keep us afloat with news. The essential workers out there saving us and keeping the hospitals clear for more patients that needed the care. I can’t get over people driving buses to get people to their jobs that they essentially had to work! I—it’s so—it’s countless the jobs that kept us going during a lockdown. So, thank you, guys continually doing that. I’m so grateful.
(EDIT)
Adrienne Houghton: I would really want us to recognize all of the people who lost their lives to police brutality or just social injustice. Um, I actually think that people like Breonna Taylor. Um, you know like I think that’s what this year really changed a lot of things. It changed our hearts, our minds. It really brought…
Jeannie: George Floyd.
Adrienne: George Floyd. It really brought about change. And it changed how we voted. It changed—it really had an impact on 2020. So, I think that those are the people that should be, ah, acknowledged and… what the word? And blanked on the cover of Time magazine. What’s the word I’m looking for?
Jeannie: Remembered.
Adrienne: Honored.
(EDIT)
Loni Love: I would like to put, uh, the voters. Um, I think voting was very, very important…
Adrienne: Us, the Americans.
Loni: And just the American people. So, it was— I think that would be something different and unique. Because I think we are all in this together. We all are, um, surviving. And so, I don’t think that it’s just one person this year.
Jada Pinkett Smith to Play a Single Mother in True Story ‘Redd Zone’ for Netflix
*Jada Pinkett Smith is set to star in “Redd Zone” for Netflix and produced by Westbrook Studios.
The film is based on the true story of single mother Tia Magee (played by Pinkett Smith), and how she helps her sons and their high school football teammates, “The Bros,” cope with the murder of their best friend, Dominic Redd, per Variety.
Here’s what the publication writes about the plot: “One by one, the boys start moving into her house, and soon, 17 of “The Bros” are living under her roof. Eventually, all of them go to college, and four make it to the NFL. Magee’s son, Brandon Magee, became a linebacker for the Cleveland Browns and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and was later drafted by the Boston Red Sox to play outfield.”
In related news, Pinkett Smith recently wrapped production on “The Matrix 4” and executive producing the upcoming biopic “King Richard,” starring her husband Will Smith.
READ MORE: Jada Pinkett Smith Announces Animated Short ‘Cops and Robbers’ About Police Brutality [VIDEO]
Will’s Overbrook Entertainment recently reached a settlement deal in a lawsuit over the rights to “King Richard” – the life story of Serena and Venus Williams’ father, Richard Williams.
The project hit a snag when TW3 Entertainment and Power Move Multimedia filed a lawsuit against Warner Bros. and Overbrook, claiming breach of contract, among other things.
“King Richard,” directed by Reinaldo Marcus Green from a script written by Zach Baylin, is based on Williams’ 2014 memoir titled “Black and White: The Way I See It.”
“King Richard” is expected to be released in 2021. “The Matrix 4” release date is reportedly set for April 1, 2022.
Pinkett Smith has also announced her timely new animated short “Cops and Robbers,” is set to premiere Dec. 28 on Netflix.
Directed by Arnon Manor, the project was written and performed by Timothy Ware-Hill in response to the murder of Ahmaud Arbery. Manor used one of Ware-Hill’s poems for their collaboration, Variety reports.
The duo said they made this film “for all the Black men, women and children who have been victims of racial profiling, police violence, loss of life and other injustices just for being themselves.”
