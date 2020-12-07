Today’s Video
Meek Mill Responds to ‘Cheap’ Tag After Giving Kids Selling Water $20 to Split (Watch)
*The backlash against Meek Mill was swift last night after he shared his $20 donation to a group of at least 8 young Black boys in Atlanta who were selling water, telling them to split it … as he sat behind the wheel of a $400,000 vehicle.
The Internet collectively called him a cheapskate and he has since defended his actions. After backlash ensued over the video, he responded by insisting, “They appreciated it. They just hustling kids.”
They appreciated it they just hustling kids ….. https://t.co/QzUhJejGl0
— Meek Mill (@MeekMill) December 6, 2020
He also posted video of a money-fanning young hustler, about the age of the Atlanta water hustlers. He wrote: “They be having more money than some of y’all.”
Watch below:
Selena Quintanilla’s Husband and Sister Praise New Netflix Series About Late Singer
*Selena Quintanilla’s husband Chris Perez and her sister Suzette hit up social media to praise Netflix’s new “Selena” TV series, which released Friday.
The coming-of-age story follows the late Tejano singer as she chases her dreams, and the heart-wrenching and life-changing sacrifices she and her family make as they navigate the highs and lows of success, loss, love, and music. Part one of the two-part series is currently streaming on the platform
Suzette and Chris shared their reactions to the series on social media. Both were members of the singer’s band before her tragic death in 1995. Selena was murdered by her fan club’s president Yolanda Saldívar.
Perez had nothing but love for his bandmates in a lengthy post on Instagram.
“I loved her music even before I joined the band. I was intrigued by the fact that her brother had his name on everything as producer. Keyboard player Ricky Vela was my hero as far as musicianship goes. Her dad ran some amazing sound when I went to see them at an event in San Antonio,” he wrote.
READ MORE: Family of Singer Selena Hit with $1M Lawsuit Over New Netflix Series
“I learned so much by taking on their guitar player Roger Garcia’s parts and doing my best to stretch it even further,” Perez recalled. “They had a girl drummer that laid it DOWN (Suzette really is a badass). Joe and Pete brought the ‘extra’ and added a whole other dimension PLUS Pete wrote amazing lyrics….and they sounded HEAVY.”
Perez, 51, added that he will “forever respect the band and the people involved in it.”
Suzette also took to Instagram to share her excitement over the Selena series becoming the number one show trending in the U.S.
“GUYS!!! OMG!!! Waking up and seeing this is insane and Beautiful!” Suzette, 53, wrote. “THANK YOU THANK YOU for this love you have always given to our family.”
We previously reported, the Quintanilla family is facing a $1 million lawsuit over the series.
Moctesuma Esparza, who produced the 1997 “Selena” biopic starring Jennifer Lopez, filed a lawsuit against the streaming giant, Selena’s father Abraham and her sister Suzette, claiming Abraham signed a contract agreeing to give him the rights to his daughter’s life story in 1995.
Esparza says they even discussed a possible series based on Selena’s early life, as a follow-up to the biopic. But he accuses Quintanillas of breach of contract after they went on to work with producer Moisés Zamora to develop the series for Netflix.
Part one of “Selena: The Series” is available on Netflix now.
Tory Lanez Reacts to Misunderstanding Over a ‘Black Man Expressing His Innocence for Insensitivity’
*Tory Lanez continues to deny shooting his alleged former girlfriend, rapper Megan Thee Stallion.
On Friday night, the Canadian rapper was asked by a fan in an Instagram comment to come clean about the incident.
Lanez has repeatedly denied the allegations on his latest album, “Daystar,” as well aon social media and most recently in court.
“I realize that not every body heard me say ‘no I did not’ on my album,” he wrote, “… becuz they mistaked [sic] a black man expressing his innocence for insensitivity … as if we ain’t all fighting the same fight, as if exiling a successful man is the answer to a problem bigger than him … you’ll get more than u need to know when court resume.”
READ MORE: Tory Lanez: Rapper Pleads Not Guilty in Megan Thee Stallion Shooting Case
In October, Lanez (real name Daystar Peterson) responded to the two felony charges he’s facing for allegedly shooting Megan after they had an argument in an SUV earlier over the summer.
Lanez is accused of firing several shots at Megan’s feet and wounding her on July 12 in Hollywood Hills.
He previously took to Twitter to speak out about the charges, noting that the truth will come to light.
“the truth will come to the light,” he wrote. “I have all faith in God to show that … love to all my fans and people that have stayed true to me & know my heart … a charge is not a conviction . If you have supported me or meg thru this , I genuinely appreciate u.”
Meanwhile, Megan seemed to address the incident in the “Shots Fired” track off her newly released debut album “Good News.”
“You shot a 5’10” bitch, with a .22/Talkin’ ’bout bones and tendons like them bullets weren’t pellets,” Megan raps. “A pussy n***a with a pussy gun in his feelings/OK, he in the backseat and he keep callin’ me a bitch (He a bitch)/We all know this shit, I coulda came back with (Lil’ ass n***a).”
Lanez has been charged with one count of assault with a semiautomatic firearm, and one count of carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle. He’s also accused of inflicting great bodily injury, per TMZ. If convicted, he faces up to 22 years and 8 months in prison.
Lanez next court hearing is set for Jan. 20.
Wendy Williams Announces the Death of Her Mom, Shirley Williams (Watch)
*Wearing a black dress, Wendy Williams confirmed on her talk show Monday (Dec. 7) that her mom, Shirley Williams, has died.
“In the name of my mother, because my mother, she’s like, ‘You got ’em, they’re long, you show ’em,'” said Williams regarding the amount of leg shown in her dress. “She also talked me into picking out this outfit today. She’s also died.”
Williams said that her mother actually passed away, “many, many, many, many weeks ago. You know how you lose track of the day and time? All I know was it was a long time ago. The five of us, my mom, dad, my siblings, the five of us — she will always be here.”
Wendy noted that her mother passed away “beautifully and peacefully and surrounded by love. She didn’t suffer, not one bit.”
“Gone is the best mother, the best girlfriend, that a girl could ever have,” she said, holding back tears. “I feel fortunate that I had her in my life all of my 56 years.”
Watch Wendy reveal the sad news below:
Below is a poignant 2010 appearance by Wendy’s mom, Shirley. RIP.
