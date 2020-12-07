Music
Kool & the Gang Recognize Longtime Legacy, Releases New Single – ‘Pursuit of Happiness’ [Watch/Listen]
*Since the band’s inception over 50 years ago, the legendary masters of funk, pop and soul, Kool & the Gang, have given music fans classic tunes from “Jungle Boogie,” “Hollywood Swinging” and “Summer Madness” to smashes such as “Ladies’ Night,” “Get Down On It” and their first number one pop hit, “Celebration.”
Co-founded by Robert “Kool” Bell with his brother, the late Ronald Khalis Bayyan Bell, Kool & the Gang earned multiple Grammy and American Music Awards with many of those award winning tunes being sampled by hip-hop artists through the years (A Tribe Called Quest as well as the smash hit, “Summertime” by DJ Jazzy Jeff and Will “Fresh Prince” Smith come to mind for folks).
Also as important is how Kool & the Gang have inspired generations of musicians who studied their recordings and thus incorporated that influence into their playing.
“Measuring Kool & the Gang’s influence is like asking what the influence of the Beatles was over pop music – it’s impossible to pull it apart,” said record producer Mark Ronson (of Bruno Mars’ “Uptown Funk” fame) to Rolling Stone magazine in 2020. “Anybody who has played in a funk band or DJ’d had Kool & the Gang in their DNA for so long.”
As the band honored the 40th anniversary this year of their first number one pop hit, “Celebration,” Kool & the Gang have released a new single, “Pursuit Of Happiness” – which calls for all people around the world to live together in peace, love and harmony.
The new tune also serves as a last will and testament from Ronald Khalis Bayyan Bell, who’d co-written the song and was the chief composer of “Jungle Boogie” and “Celebration.”
Robert “Kool” Bell continues to lead the group as they’re recently signed with Omnivore Recordings. Kool & the Gang’s forthcoming new album, “Perfect Union,” is slated for release in 2021.
source: Double XXposure Media Relations
Freda Payne Pairs with Johnny Mathis for Gershwin Duet ‘They Can’t Take That Away From Me’ / VIDEO
*Los Angeles — When Freda met Johnny – Freda Payne and Johnny Mathis, that is – chemistry and musicality abounded as they breathed delicious life into George & Ira Gershwin’s classic, “They Can’t Take That Away From Me.” As a tantalizing sneak peek evidence of Freda Payne’s first project since 2014’s acclaimed Come Back to Me Love, the sound of these legends’ voices together on one mic for the first time anywhere/anytime is a treat for the ears and hearts of all, arriving just in time to warm them for the holidays…a season of love, sharing and wistfulness as special for the singers as it is their ardent fans.
“I was so happy that he agreed to do it,” Freda delights beaming! “Many singers request for Johnny to sing duets but he doesn’t grant that wish for everybody. I thought I was more honored to work with him but he was honored, too – tickled and honored. It reminded me of when David Gest and I saw his show at The Mirage in Las Vegas then went backstage with Steve Wynn and his wife to say hello. When Johnny came out to greet us, I was so in awe…but he was giving me waves and bows of playful ‘I’m not worthy!” It touched me so to see that he was not afraid to give kudos to others. So, when I saw him walking down the halls of Capitol Records in Hollywood into ‘Studio A,’ I was like, ‘He has arrived – thank you Jesus!’ It was lovely recording our vocals perched on stools side by side.”
Producer Rodrigo Rios had the idea for Freda to cover “They Can’t Take That Away From Me” and to sing it as a duet with Mr. Mathis. He handled the business overtures himself and, once Mathis graciously accepted, Rios turned to Grammy-winner Gordon Goodwin to pen the arrangement and bring in his Big Phat Band to accompany them. Everything came together like hands in silk gloves – with charm and grace as the pair glided smoothly through the time-kissed melody.
“They Can’t Take That Away From Me” is a 1937 popular song with music by George Gershwin and lyrics by Ira Gershwin that went on to become a Jazz standard and a chestnut of The Great American Songbook. It was introduced by Fred Astaire in the film “Shall We Dance” singing on the foggy deck of a New Jersey to Manhattan ferry to Ginger Rogers who remains silent listening throughout. No dance sequence follows which was unusual for the Astaire-Rogers numbers (though they did dance to it later in their final/reunion musical, “The Barkleys of Broadway” for MGM in 1949). Subsequent recordings of note range from the groundbreaking Charlie Parker with Strings LP in 1950 to Frank Sinatra in 1954, and Ella Fitzgerald & Louis Armstrong in 1956.
Now Freda Payne and Johnny Mathis add their magical and heartwarming spin on the gem for a new generation to swoon over and enjoy!
“They Can’t Take That Away From Me” was produced by Rodrigo Rios, co-produced by Freda Payne and executive produced by James M. Goetz. It will be released in November via The Sound of L.A. Records with distribution, marketing and promotion handled by company proprietors Michael & Anissa Sutton.
“They Can’t Take That Away From Me” – Produced by Rodrigo Rios
source: Pump It Up Magazine
It’s All About H.E.R. Music / WATCH
*H.E.R. is a soulful R&B singer, who plays electric guitar with the style of Jimi Hendrix and Eric Clapton. Yet, she has her own style of singing and her own manner of playing the guitar.
While it is more common to see female singing recording artists playing piano during their performances, it’s a bit more of a rarity to see the combination of a female singer-electric guitarist, especially one that has designed a Fender Stratocaster for the iconic guitar maker. In essence, she is the first Black woman to have her own signature Strat, which she showcased when she appeared on “Saturday Night Live” this past October (2020).
As the show’s musical guest, H.E.R. performed her new single “Damage” and debuted “Hold On.”
During the two-time Grammy-winner’s extraordinary vocal showcase on “SNL”, it was difficult to miss her guitar brilliance and even harder to miss the uniquely designed guitar she was playing.
“The H.E.R. Stratocaster makes a statement as bold as the artist who inspired it,” said a Fender company executive.
“I’ve looked up to a lot of guitar players, but there haven’t been many Black female artists who have been in this position and have been able to represent Black women,” H.E.R. said. “The goal is to inspire with this guitar.”
H.E.R. adds that the idea of what’s she is doing as a guitarist goes beyond inspiration, as she wants to leave a legacy.
“The legacy I want to leave is just to inspire and pass the torch on to the next girls who want to kill it on the guitar,” said H.E.R.
Exclusive Clips From ‘Mariah Carey’s Magical Christmas’ For Those Of Us Who Don’t Have Apple TV+ (Watch)
*We’ve got exclusive clips from today’s premiere of “Mariah Carey’s Magical Christmas Special,” along with Mimi’s new Christmas anthem “Oh Santa” featuring guests Jennifer Hudson and Ariana Grande that premiered last night on YouTube.
The special has a storyline: “Faced with a holiday cheer crisis, the North Pole knows there’s only one person who can save the day: Santa’s great friend, Mariah Carey. Combining musical performances, dynamic dancing and groundbreaking animation, the undisputed Queen of Christmas jumps into action to create a holiday spectacular to make the whole world merry.”
Other celebs in the special include Tiffany Haddish, Billy Eichner, Snoop Dogg, Jermaine Dupri, Misty Copeland and Mykal-Michelle Harris. Extra special appearances are also made by Carey’s twins, son Moroccan and daughter Monroe.
Watch exclusive clips, and the video for “Oh Santa” featuring a buzzed about, harmonized whistle note run at the end of the song between Mariah and Ariana.
CLIP: The Red Phone Rang – Mariah Carey’s Magical Christmas Special from EURweb on Vimeo.
CLIP: Power Out – Mariah Carey’s Magical Christmas Special from EURweb on Vimeo.
CLIP: Joy to the World – Mariah Carey’s Magical Christmas Special from EURweb on Vimeo.
CLIP: Sleigh Ride – Mariah Carey’s Magical Christmas Special from EURweb on Vimeo.
