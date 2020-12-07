Jada Pinkett Smith to Play a Single Mother in True Story ‘Redd Zone’ for Netflix

*Jada Pinkett Smith is set to star in “Redd Zone” for Netflix and produced by Westbrook Studios.

The film is based on the true story of single mother Tia Magee (played by Pinkett Smith), and how she helps her sons and their high school football teammates, “The Bros,” cope with the murder of their best friend, Dominic Redd, per Variety.

Here’s what the publication writes about the plot: “One by one, the boys start moving into her house, and soon, 17 of “The Bros” are living under her roof. Eventually, all of them go to college, and four make it to the NFL. Magee’s son, Brandon Magee, became a linebacker for the Cleveland Browns and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and was later drafted by the Boston Red Sox to play outfield.”

In related news, Pinkett Smith recently wrapped production on “The Matrix 4” and executive producing the upcoming biopic “King Richard,” starring her husband Will Smith.

Will’s Overbrook Entertainment recently reached a settlement deal in a lawsuit over the rights to “King Richard” – the life story of Serena and Venus Williams’ father, Richard Williams.

The project hit a snag when TW3 Entertainment and Power Move Multimedia filed a lawsuit against Warner Bros. and Overbrook, claiming breach of contract, among other things.

“King Richard,” directed by Reinaldo Marcus Green from a script written by Zach Baylin, is based on Williams’ 2014 memoir titled “Black and White: The Way I See It.”

“King Richard” is expected to be released in 2021. “The Matrix 4” release date is reportedly set for April 1, 2022.

Pinkett Smith has also announced her timely new animated short “Cops and Robbers,” is set to premiere Dec. 28 on Netflix.

Directed by Arnon Manor, the project was written and performed by Timothy Ware-Hill in response to the murder of Ahmaud Arbery. Manor used one of Ware-Hill’s poems for their collaboration, Variety reports.

The duo said they made this film “for all the Black men, women and children who have been victims of racial profiling, police violence, loss of life and other injustices just for being themselves.”