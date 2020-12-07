Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip
Jada Pinkett Smith to Play a Single Mother in True Story ‘Redd Zone’ for Netflix
*Jada Pinkett Smith is set to star in “Redd Zone” for Netflix and produced by Westbrook Studios.
The film is based on the true story of single mother Tia Magee (played by Pinkett Smith), and how she helps her sons and their high school football teammates, “The Bros,” cope with the murder of their best friend, Dominic Redd, per Variety.
Here’s what the publication writes about the plot: “One by one, the boys start moving into her house, and soon, 17 of “The Bros” are living under her roof. Eventually, all of them go to college, and four make it to the NFL. Magee’s son, Brandon Magee, became a linebacker for the Cleveland Browns and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and was later drafted by the Boston Red Sox to play outfield.”
In related news, Pinkett Smith recently wrapped production on “The Matrix 4” and executive producing the upcoming biopic “King Richard,” starring her husband Will Smith.
READ MORE: Jada Pinkett Smith Announces Animated Short ‘Cops and Robbers’ About Police Brutality [VIDEO]
Will’s Overbrook Entertainment recently reached a settlement deal in a lawsuit over the rights to “King Richard” – the life story of Serena and Venus Williams’ father, Richard Williams.
The project hit a snag when TW3 Entertainment and Power Move Multimedia filed a lawsuit against Warner Bros. and Overbrook, claiming breach of contract, among other things.
“King Richard,” directed by Reinaldo Marcus Green from a script written by Zach Baylin, is based on Williams’ 2014 memoir titled “Black and White: The Way I See It.”
“King Richard” is expected to be released in 2021. “The Matrix 4” release date is reportedly set for April 1, 2022.
Pinkett Smith has also announced her timely new animated short “Cops and Robbers,” is set to premiere Dec. 28 on Netflix.
Directed by Arnon Manor, the project was written and performed by Timothy Ware-Hill in response to the murder of Ahmaud Arbery. Manor used one of Ware-Hill’s poems for their collaboration, Variety reports.
The duo said they made this film “for all the Black men, women and children who have been victims of racial profiling, police violence, loss of life and other injustices just for being themselves.”
La La Anthony Aims to Empower Women with New Facebook Watch Show [VIDEO]
*La La Anthony launched her own show on Facebook Watch earlier this year called La La Anthony Reclaim Your Life — and PopCulture.com caught up with the TV veteran to dish about the series aimed to empower women.
For the series, Anthony joined forces with her friend Karrueche Tran to help empower two women.
“It was inspiring to take two women who just weren’t feeling really great about themselves,” Anthony said on the PopCulture @ Home series.
“When you look good, you feel good,” she said. “But most importantly it was about what was going on internally. It was so inspiring to watch the transformation happen during the show, and they left feeling so confident with the tools to go out there and tackle the world and feel good about themselves. That’s something I’m really proud of and would love to get back to filming once productions are officially back up.”
Hear more from La La about it via the clip above.
READ MORE: La La Anthony Says Her Son is ‘Happy’ She and Carmelo Anthony Are Quarantining Together [VIDEO]
Anthony was only able to film one episode of her Facebook Watch show due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The first episode received over 2.2 million viewss. According to the report, she’s preparing to bring back the series.
Last month, La La opened up to PEOPLE about quarantining at home with her son, 13-year-old Kiyan.
“My son and I have always been close, but I’ve gotten to spend even more time with him — getting even more connected to his world and what’s going on with him. So that’s really been great,” says La La, who shares Kiyan with NBA star Carmelo Anthony.
“And just wanting to be in tune with his experience during this time … we’re often just worried about how it’s affecting us and we don’t even check in with our kids and see how it’s affecting them,” she explains. “I mean, this is not normal yet, [but] it’s become our new norm, in a sense.”
Adding, “So just trying to stay on point with my son, and make sure he’s good and checking with him. But our bond — I feel like now we’re closer than ever,” adds La La. “It’s something I’m so grateful for that’s happened during this time.”
Tory Lanez Reacts to Misunderstanding Over a ‘Black Man Expressing His Innocence for Insensitivity’
*Tory Lanez continues to deny shooting his alleged former girlfriend, rapper Megan Thee Stallion.
On Friday night, the Canadian rapper was asked by a fan in an Instagram comment to come clean about the incident.
Lanez has repeatedly denied the allegations on his latest album, “Daystar,” as well aon social media and most recently in court.
“I realize that not every body heard me say ‘no I did not’ on my album,” he wrote, “… becuz they mistaked [sic] a black man expressing his innocence for insensitivity … as if we ain’t all fighting the same fight, as if exiling a successful man is the answer to a problem bigger than him … you’ll get more than u need to know when court resume.”
READ MORE: Tory Lanez: Rapper Pleads Not Guilty in Megan Thee Stallion Shooting Case
View this post on Instagram
In October, Lanez (real name Daystar Peterson) responded to the two felony charges he’s facing for allegedly shooting Megan after they had an argument in an SUV earlier over the summer.
Lanez is accused of firing several shots at Megan’s feet and wounding her on July 12 in Hollywood Hills.
He previously took to Twitter to speak out about the charges, noting that the truth will come to light.
“the truth will come to the light,” he wrote. “I have all faith in God to show that … love to all my fans and people that have stayed true to me & know my heart … a charge is not a conviction . If you have supported me or meg thru this , I genuinely appreciate u.”
Meanwhile, Megan seemed to address the incident in the “Shots Fired” track off her newly released debut album “Good News.”
“You shot a 5’10” bitch, with a .22/Talkin’ ’bout bones and tendons like them bullets weren’t pellets,” Megan raps. “A pussy n***a with a pussy gun in his feelings/OK, he in the backseat and he keep callin’ me a bitch (He a bitch)/We all know this shit, I coulda came back with (Lil’ ass n***a).”
Lanez has been charged with one count of assault with a semiautomatic firearm, and one count of carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle. He’s also accused of inflicting great bodily injury, per TMZ. If convicted, he faces up to 22 years and 8 months in prison.
Lanez next court hearing is set for Jan. 20.
BLIND ITEM: Rapper Trying to Hide His Assets
*The following Blind Item comes Hollywood insider Enty Lawyer. Please address all inquiries and complaints to the original source.
The rapping doctor is desperate to settle right now not just for what everyone will discover about him, but also before his ex finds out about all the other money he is hiding. She should hang on and get that extra $100M.
Can you guess the rapping doctor and his wife?
