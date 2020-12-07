News
Democratic Lawmakers Seek to Amend 13th Amendment to End ‘Legal Slavery’ [VIDEO]
*There’s a loophole in the 13 Amendment that allowed a form of slavery to exist after the Civil War ended in 1865, and is still legal to this day.
The 13th Amendment states: “Neither slavery nor involuntary servitude, except as a punishment for crime whereof the party shall have been duly convicted, shall exist within the United States, or any place subject to their jurisdiction.”
This ushered in prison boom in the 19th century, which allowed plantation owners and industrialists to use prisoners for free labor. Fast forward to the 21st century and private companies continue to benefit from free/low-wage inmate workers.
Democrats in the House and Senate on Wednesday introduced a joint resolution that would prohibit involuntary servitude as a punishment for crime.
READ MORE: Ava DuVernay Explains How ‘Loophole’ in 13th Amendment Still Allows for Slavery
U.S. lawmakers have introduced a resolution that would amend the 13th Amendment’s ban on chattel enslavement to prohibit involuntary servitude as a punishment for crime. https://t.co/XgfWEi7oSk
— The Associated Press (@AP) December 3, 2020
Here’s more about the effort via GOOD:
For the new amendment to pass, it would have to be approved by a two-thirds majority of both the House and Senate or by a constitutional convention in which two-thirds of the state legislature vote to support the measure. After that, three-quarters of the state conventions or legislatures must approve of the change.
The 13th Amendment “continued the process of a white power class gravely mistreating Black Americans, creating generations of poverty, the breakup of families and this wave of mass incarceration that we still wrestle with today,” Sen. Jeff Merkley of Oregon told The Associated Press ahead of the resolution’s introduction on Wednesday.
Rep. William Lacy Clay, of St. Louis, said the amendment “seeks to finish the job that President (Abraham) Lincoln started.”
It would “eliminate the dehumanizing and discriminatory forced labor of prisoners for profit that has been used to drive the over-incarceration of African Americans since the end of the Civil War,” Clay said.
“America was founded on beautiful principles of equality and justice and horrific realities of slavery and white supremacy, and if we are ever going to fully deliver on the principles we have to directly confront the realities,” said Democrats Senator Jeff Merkley of Oregon.
“The exception to the 13th Amendment’s ban on slavery corrupted criminal justice into a tool of racist control of Black Americans and other people of color, and we see that legacy every day in police encounters, courtrooms, and prisons throughout our country,” Merkley continued.
The 13th Amendment – which ended slavery – was ratified 155 years ago today. Unfortunately, the legacy of slavery continues to plague our communities of color through systemic racism, injustice and discrimination. We must fight these inequalities to create a better tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/oSzDT2uads
— Ben Crump (@AttorneyCrump) December 6, 2020
“Slavery is incompatible with justice. No slavery, no exceptions,” Merkley said.
“Our Abolition Amendment seeks to finish the job that President Lincoln started by ending the punishment clause in the 13th Amendment to eliminate the dehumanizing and discriminatory forced labor of prisoners for profit that has been used to drive the over-incarceration of African Americans since the end of the Civil War,” Clay added.
“No American should ever be subject to involuntary servitude, even if they are incarcerated,” Clay continued.
Entertainment
Actress Natalie Deselle Reid (‘B.A.P.S.’) Dead At 53
*(Via UrbanHollywood411.com) – Natalie Desselle Reid, an actress who had roles in the films B.A.P.S. (1997), Madea’s Big Happy Family (2011) and on the sitcom Eve, died Monday. She was 53.
Reid’s death was confirmed by Je’Caryous Johnson, CEO of Je’Caryous Entertainment, which was planning a stage adaption of B.A.P.S.
“It is with great sadness and heavy, heavy hearts that Je’Caryous Johnson and the entire Je’Caryous Entertainment family mourns the passing of one of our own, our sweet, unforgettable actress/comedian Natalie Desselle Reid,” Johnson said in a statement.
He went on to describe the actress as a “show-stopping personality.”
“Immediately upon meeting and working with her, we fell in love with her undeniably witty, always giving and caring and hilariously show-stopping personality,” Johnson added.
MORE NEWS: RADIOSCOPE RAW Podcast: Our Uncut 1989 Interview with June Pointer
While no cause of death was given, TMZ reported that Reid had been battling colon cancer. The website said she was in hospice care when she passed away, and was surrounded by family members.
The Alexandria, Louisiana native’s former co-stars offered their condolences on social media.
Fellow B.A.P.S. actress and Oscar winner Halle Berry shared a GIF of Reid along with the caption: “I’m in total shock … completely heartbroken. gonna need a minute.”
Get the full story on the death of Natalie Desselle Reid at UrbanHollywood411.com.
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip
La La Anthony Aims to Empower Women with New Facebook Watch Show [VIDEO]
*La La Anthony launched her own show on Facebook Watch earlier this year called La La Anthony Reclaim Your Life — and PopCulture.com caught up with the TV veteran to dish about the series aimed to empower women.
For the series, Anthony joined forces with her friend Karrueche Tran to help empower two women.
“It was inspiring to take two women who just weren’t feeling really great about themselves,” Anthony said on the PopCulture @ Home series.
“When you look good, you feel good,” she said. “But most importantly it was about what was going on internally. It was so inspiring to watch the transformation happen during the show, and they left feeling so confident with the tools to go out there and tackle the world and feel good about themselves. That’s something I’m really proud of and would love to get back to filming once productions are officially back up.”
Hear more from La La about it via the clip above.
READ MORE: La La Anthony Says Her Son is ‘Happy’ She and Carmelo Anthony Are Quarantining Together [VIDEO]
Anthony was only able to film one episode of her Facebook Watch show due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The first episode received over 2.2 million viewss. According to the report, she’s preparing to bring back the series.
Last month, La La opened up to PEOPLE about quarantining at home with her son, 13-year-old Kiyan.
“My son and I have always been close, but I’ve gotten to spend even more time with him — getting even more connected to his world and what’s going on with him. So that’s really been great,” says La La, who shares Kiyan with NBA star Carmelo Anthony.
“And just wanting to be in tune with his experience during this time … we’re often just worried about how it’s affecting us and we don’t even check in with our kids and see how it’s affecting them,” she explains. “I mean, this is not normal yet, [but] it’s become our new norm, in a sense.”
Adding, “So just trying to stay on point with my son, and make sure he’s good and checking with him. But our bond — I feel like now we’re closer than ever,” adds La La. “It’s something I’m so grateful for that’s happened during this time.”
Family - Parenting - Births
Selena Quintanilla’s Husband and Sister Praise New Netflix Series About Late Singer
*Selena Quintanilla’s husband Chris Perez and her sister Suzette hit up social media to praise Netflix’s new “Selena” TV series, which released Friday.
The coming-of-age story follows the late Tejano singer as she chases her dreams, and the heart-wrenching and life-changing sacrifices she and her family make as they navigate the highs and lows of success, loss, love, and music. Part one of the two-part series is currently streaming on the platform
Suzette and Chris shared their reactions to the series on social media. Both were members of the singer’s band before her tragic death in 1995. Selena was murdered by her fan club’s president Yolanda Saldívar.
Perez had nothing but love for his bandmates in a lengthy post on Instagram.
“I loved her music even before I joined the band. I was intrigued by the fact that her brother had his name on everything as producer. Keyboard player Ricky Vela was my hero as far as musicianship goes. Her dad ran some amazing sound when I went to see them at an event in San Antonio,” he wrote.
READ MORE: Family of Singer Selena Hit with $1M Lawsuit Over New Netflix Series
View this post on Instagram
“I learned so much by taking on their guitar player Roger Garcia’s parts and doing my best to stretch it even further,” Perez recalled. “They had a girl drummer that laid it DOWN (Suzette really is a badass). Joe and Pete brought the ‘extra’ and added a whole other dimension PLUS Pete wrote amazing lyrics….and they sounded HEAVY.”
Perez, 51, added that he will “forever respect the band and the people involved in it.”
Suzette also took to Instagram to share her excitement over the Selena series becoming the number one show trending in the U.S.
“GUYS!!! OMG!!! Waking up and seeing this is insane and Beautiful!” Suzette, 53, wrote. “THANK YOU THANK YOU for this love you have always given to our family.”
We previously reported, the Quintanilla family is facing a $1 million lawsuit over the series.
Moctesuma Esparza, who produced the 1997 “Selena” biopic starring Jennifer Lopez, filed a lawsuit against the streaming giant, Selena’s father Abraham and her sister Suzette, claiming Abraham signed a contract agreeing to give him the rights to his daughter’s life story in 1995.
Esparza says they even discussed a possible series based on Selena’s early life, as a follow-up to the biopic. But he accuses Quintanillas of breach of contract after they went on to work with producer Moisés Zamora to develop the series for Netflix.
Part one of “Selena: The Series” is available on Netflix now.
Search
